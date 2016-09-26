Google is reportedly set to announce the Google Home speaker and the 4K compatable 'Chromecast Ultra' at its event on the 4th October.

According to sources speaking to Android Police, Google Home, a voice-controlled speaker similar to the Amazon Echo, will use the company's Google Cast wireless multi-room technology to connect to other Google Cast speakers and Chromecast products, and will be priced at $129. This is also the likely price of a new Wi-Fi router that Google reportedly has in the works.

The 4K-supporting Chromecast Ultra meanwhile is rumoured to cost $69, double the price of the existing Chromecast (£30). It's likely that the cheaper Chromecast will remain available due to the relatively small adoption (yet faster than HD) of 4K televisions.

As well as 4K, Android Police reports that the new Chromecast will also support HDR video, as now available on Amazon Video and Netflix.

The 4K Chromecast Ultra would join the likes of the Amazon Fire TV 4K box and the 4K-capable Roku 4 on the market.

All will be revealed at the Google event on 4th October.

