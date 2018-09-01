The Sonos Beam was the most popular product on the website in June, July and again in August. There's no shifting it from the top spot, which isn't surprising: it sounds superb for the money and boasts all the useful smarts we've come to expect from the brand.

Equally we're not surprised to see the new Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones breaking into the Top 10. Our exclusive review has been hugely popular. It's one of three Sony products on the list this time.

Elsewhere we've got a new stereo amplifier from legendary speaker brand PMC, a pair of Denon AV amps and a telly from Panasonic.

See all our latest reviews

Tested at £399

One of the best performance-per-pound products Sonos has produced, the Beam is a blinding little soundbar.

Today's best Sonos Beam deals Sonos Beam Todd's Hi Fi AU $579 View Sonos Beam - Smart TV Sound... Amazon AU $2,170.82 View

Tested at £499

Denon proves its aptitude once again with this detailed and dynamic multichannel amplifier. It didn't take us long for us to realise this is another five-star product.

Today's best Denon AVR-X2500H deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Tested at £500

This Sony is a fantastic-sounding AV amp that ticks all the right boxes. Given that our 2017 Award winner is now available for even less money, it's a veritable home cinema bargain.

Tested at £1800

These beautiful speakers are a thrill a minute - but be prepared, they don’t have a slower gear. These are an exciting listen with authority, weight and depth.

Today's best Bowers Wilkins 705 S2 deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Tested at £3499

The Star’s talents reinforce the excellence of Naim’s Uniti range. This is a cutting-edge streaming system with built-in CD player - all you need to do is to add speakers.

Today's best Naim Uniti Star deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Tested at £330

A superb pair of noise-cancelling headphones, and a worthy replacement for last year's Award winners. Analogue amplification has transformed them.

Tested at £4995

PMC’s first stand-alone domestic amplifier is a superbly musical performer. It may be expensive, but if you can afford it, it's absolutely worth it.

Today's best PMC Cor deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Tested at £4000

We haven't given this Sony OLED the full test treatment yet, but from our initial hands-on we were impressed and this set is almost certainly a step up from the much-loved A1.

Tested at £3499

A powerhouse performance from a flagship amplifier with features to match. Immense scale of sound and a powerful, muscular presentation.

Today's best Denon AVC-X8500H deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Tested at £2299

Panasonic’s 2018 OLEDs are some of the best of the year so far - and the TX-55FZ952 also sounds better than almost any other TV. Right up there with the best.