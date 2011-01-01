This lead looks and feels its price. Put to work with the pin-sharp Blu-ray of A Clockwork Orange, the Lloytron let our kit serve up a bright performance.



Colours were acceptable, but precision and depth were lacking.



Hamstrung by a shaky grasp of motion in fast scenes and with more than a hint of stridency about its sound, there's not much here that sets this cable apart from the bundled mains lead that came with our reference kit.

