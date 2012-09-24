Trending

LG 42LM660T review

Gets plenty right, but faces tough competition Tested at £750

By

Our Verdict

This is a good screen that gets plenty right, but it faces tough competition

For

  • 3D is good to watch
  • clear and detailed images
  • easy to use remotes
  • friendly interface

Against

  • Contrast could be stronger, with deeper blacks
  • wishy washy colours

The LG 42LM660T is a slick, good looking set. It’s a ‘Cinema Screen’ design – the 42in LED screen is framed by a very thin bezel, leaving a display that’s free from any framing distractions and giving the impression of a bigger picture.

This works in perfect partnership with its best feature – 3D performance. This is a passive 3D set, which in our experience makes it less fatiguing on the eyes – especially over long periods of time. The TV comes with five pairs of light glasses, each with a different colour frame.

Martin Scorsese’s Hugo has been lauded for its excellent 3D, and the LG delivers a great sense of depth and detail. It is certainly one of the most comfortable screens here on which to watch 3D films.

LG 42LM660T: Picture quality
As for traditional, two-dimensional viewing, you have plenty of options from the digital tuner, with Freeview HD channels holding up nicely (although there’s no Freesat tuner).

The LG’s colour balance is a touch less rich compared with the more robust rival sets we've seen such as the Samsung UE40ES8000 and Sony KDL-40HX853, but pictures are squeaky clean and have plenty of detail. While contrast is competent, this LG can’t quite deliver the deepest pools of black.

There’s scope for picture adjustment in the menu settings; we preferred all the picture and sound modes on Standard. This comes down to taste, though, so experiment. The only tweak we’d recommend is increasing the motion processing to +2 – the adjustment makes a difference, especially when watching in 3D.

Switch to a DVD of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, and the LG upscales to 1080p to deliver a clean, relatively noise-free picture – and it is more than capable of handling fast-action sequences.

Sound quality on modern TV sets is always thin, and the LG is no exception. We’d pair it up with a decent soundbar at a minimum for the best results.

LG 42LM660T

LG 42LM660T: Features
LG consistently makes operating its TVs a user-friendly experience. The user interface and programme guide are logical and neatly displayed. The friendly functionality also extends to LG’s remote controls – you get two, one traditional remote and an LG speciality: the Magic Remote Control.

It’s a sleek, curved wand with a wheel that fits comfortably in your hand, and you can use it like a computer mouse. It has a responsive cursor that makes it easy to point and click at screen options.

A 2012 TV wouldn’t be complete without extensive smart features. There’s a whole host of online content at your fingertips through LG’s App store and Premium video-on-demand services.

You can buy and download various entertainment, news and educational apps from the App store, while the likes of BBCiPlayer, LoveFilm, YouTube and Acetrax mean the latest films and catch-up TV are just a few clicks away. You’ll find Twitter, Facebook and Skype (with an external camera), while Smart Share gives you access to stored media.

LG 42LM660T: VerdictThis LG is a likable set. Rivals such as Sony and Samsung have the edge in outright picture performance, but if you watch lots of 3D the LG is your best bet.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesLM660T
Product NameLG 42LM660T
Product Model42LM660T
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.lge.co.uk
Brand NameLG
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerLG Electronics
Manufacturer Part Number42LM660T

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassA+
Energy Consumption per Year76 kWh
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption52 W

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand26.3 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate14.80 kg
Width with Stand95.3 cm
Weight Approximate12.50 kg
Height with Stand63.4 cm
Width95.3 cm
Depth3.3 cm
Height56.6 cm
Dimensions56.6 cm (H): 95.3 cm (W): 3.3 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesWeb Browser
Streaming ServiceBBC iPlayer
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Backlight TechnologyLED Plus
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
Internet AccessYes
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size106.7 cm (42")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemSurround Sound

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • Cinema 3D Smart TV
  • Remote Control
  • 5 x Pairs of 3D Glasses
Environmental CertificationErP

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year