This is a good screen that gets plenty right, but it faces tough competition

The LG 42LM660T is a slick, good looking set. It’s a ‘Cinema Screen’ design – the 42in LED screen is framed by a very thin bezel, leaving a display that’s free from any framing distractions and giving the impression of a bigger picture.

This works in perfect partnership with its best feature – 3D performance. This is a passive 3D set, which in our experience makes it less fatiguing on the eyes – especially over long periods of time. The TV comes with five pairs of light glasses, each with a different colour frame.

Martin Scorsese’s Hugo has been lauded for its excellent 3D, and the LG delivers a great sense of depth and detail. It is certainly one of the most comfortable screens here on which to watch 3D films.

LG 42LM660T: Picture quality

As for traditional, two-dimensional viewing, you have plenty of options from the digital tuner, with Freeview HD channels holding up nicely (although there’s no Freesat tuner).

The LG’s colour balance is a touch less rich compared with the more robust rival sets we've seen such as the Samsung UE40ES8000 and Sony KDL-40HX853, but pictures are squeaky clean and have plenty of detail. While contrast is competent, this LG can’t quite deliver the deepest pools of black.

There’s scope for picture adjustment in the menu settings; we preferred all the picture and sound modes on Standard. This comes down to taste, though, so experiment. The only tweak we’d recommend is increasing the motion processing to +2 – the adjustment makes a difference, especially when watching in 3D.

Switch to a DVD of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, and the LG upscales to 1080p to deliver a clean, relatively noise-free picture – and it is more than capable of handling fast-action sequences.



Sound quality on modern TV sets is always thin, and the LG is no exception. We’d pair it up with a decent soundbar at a minimum for the best results.

LG 42LM660T: Features

LG consistently makes operating its TVs a user-friendly experience. The user interface and programme guide are logical and neatly displayed. The friendly functionality also extends to LG’s remote controls – you get two, one traditional remote and an LG speciality: the Magic Remote Control.

It’s a sleek, curved wand with a wheel that fits comfortably in your hand, and you can use it like a computer mouse. It has a responsive cursor that makes it easy to point and click at screen options.

A 2012 TV wouldn’t be complete without extensive smart features. There’s a whole host of online content at your fingertips through LG’s App store and Premium video-on-demand services.

You can buy and download various entertainment, news and educational apps from the App store, while the likes of BBCiPlayer, LoveFilm, YouTube and Acetrax mean the latest films and catch-up TV are just a few clicks away. You’ll find Twitter, Facebook and Skype (with an external camera), while Smart Share gives you access to stored media.

LG 42LM660T: VerdictThis LG is a likable set. Rivals such as Sony and Samsung have the edge in outright picture performance, but if you watch lots of 3D the LG is your best bet.

See all our TV Best Buys

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook