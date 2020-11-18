WINNERS: Home cinema projectors: Sound+Image Awards 2021

TVs may be getting larger every year, but projection is still the way to enjoy truly bigscreen images in an environment which can mimic or even exceed the joys of a real trip to the cinema.

Our winners this year include a neat portable solution, and home projectors from entry-level to full-on native 4K suitable for a large dedicated home cinema room.

Plus the rising technology of Ultra Short Throw, where a projector sits next to your wall, throwing a giant image upwards in a tempting alternative to a flatscreen TV.

You can read the Judges' Comments below: for the full details on each and every winner, check out the Special Awards Issue of Sound+Image magazine, on sale in December in print and digital editions. Print subscriptions here; digital issues here!

Now let's meet the winners!

AV PROJECTOR OF THE YEAR UNDER $2000 BenQ GS2 AU$1299 Judges’ Comment: If you’re after the ultimate bigscreen experience, aim higher. But BenQ’s GS2 offers a fun, versatile, smart display experience in a neat portable form. (Image credit: Future)

AV PROJECTOR OF THE YEAR $2000-$10,000 Epson EH-TW7100 AU$2649 Judges’ Comment: Epson hits an attractive price for a bigscreen home projector delivering the company’s high-quality ‘4K Pro UHD’ imaging. (Image credit: Future)

AV PROJECTOR OF THE YEAR OVER $10,000 Sony VPL-VW790ES AU$22,999 Judges’ Comment: For better-than-cinema quality at home, look no further. Sony’s true 4K projector delivers the best picture we’ve ever seen. (Image credit: Future)

ULTRA SHORT THROW PROJECTOR OF THE YEAR Epson EH-LS500 AU$5499 Judges’ Comment: Epson’s ultra-short-throw projector comes with an Android TV stick for smarts, along with 4000 lumens of laser light to deliver giant-screen 4K Pro UHD images. A screen is optional, but recommended. (Image credit: Future)