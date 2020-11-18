WINNERS: Home cinema projectors: Sound+Image Awards 2021

From a portable smart projector to the ultimate in 4K home cinema
(Image credit: Future)
TVs may be getting larger every year, but projection is still the way to enjoy truly bigscreen images in an environment which can mimic or even exceed the joys of a real trip to the cinema.
Our winners this year include a neat portable solution, and home projectors from entry-level to full-on native 4K suitable for a large dedicated home cinema room.
Plus the rising technology of Ultra Short Throw, where a projector sits next to your wall, throwing a giant image upwards in a tempting alternative to a flatscreen TV.
You can read the Judges' Comments below: for the full details on each and every winner, check out the Special Awards Issue of Sound+Image magazine, on sale in December in print and digital editions. Print subscriptions here; digital issues here!