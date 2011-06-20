Fanny Wang is not a real person, merely a persona for a company that apparently has two simple goals: to grab the attention of the mainstream public, and to out-Beat Monster’s Beats by Dre range.



You’re unlikely ever to forget the name, so it’s succeeded on the first count, and, in terms of sound quality, it’s succeeded on the second, too.



Where the Beats are a bit bass-heavy and ponderous, the Wangs are tight and crisp. Few headphones at this price deliver vocals with such clarity and electric beats with such precision.



There’s loads of detail, too, and enough dynamic range and openness (despite the commuter-friendly closed-back design) to do justice to orchestral scores and stadium rock.



A tad clinical at times

However, beating the Beats and being the best are two different things. Compared with the best at this money, the Wangs are a tad clinical and a touch less even in the bass.



The attention-seeking, glossy, ribbed styling (which comes in red, black or white) is a matter of taste, but there’s no denying the solid build.



In fact, we wouldn’t mind a little less rigidity in the name of extra comfort.



The only other thing to bear in mind is that rather than a mic and control unit, the lead has a 3.5mm connection so a friend can listen with you. Odd, but true, and that’s Fanny Wang all over, really.

See all our headphone Best Buys



Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook