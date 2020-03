The best 4K TV deals 2020: OLED, QLED, HDR

Looking for the hottest of hot 4K TV deals? You're in the right place!

We've scoured the web to find you the very best TV deals around, and only on the best sets from our comprehensive reviews back catalogue. There are all sorts here, from massive TVs with the latest smart TV tech, to more basic models that are a little easier on the wallet. But no matter what type, they all excel at what they do.

A number of the TVs that we recently proclaimed What Hi-Fi? Award-winners have already dropped in price at the likes of Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis, making some brilliant TVs even greater value. And there are still some 2018 models available with some really tasty price reductions.

Read on for our round-up of the best 4K TV deals right now...

32-inch TV deals

43-inch TV deals

Samsung UE43RU7020 4K HDR TV £379 £330 at Currys

This is the smallest, most basic model in Samsung's 2019 TV range, and yet it's still a very good TV, particularly with this healthy discount. Sure, you do without some of the niceties of the UE43RU7470 (the fancy remote and Bixby support, for example) but you also get to save some money.View Deal

49-inch TV deals

Samsung UE49RU8000 4K HDR TV £749 £467 at Laptops Direct

Another Award-winning TV - and one that's available for much less than its original asking price. The 49 inch RU8000 is an excellent TV with lots of detail, super-sharp edges and great colours. It's also got the best, most app-laden operating system out there. A serious bargain at this price.View Deal

Sony KD-49XG9005 4K HDR TV £1099 £899 at Weybridge Audio

Sony's most premium 2019 49 inch TV is an absolute belter - so much so that we recently gave it an Award. At £200 less than its launch price it's not quite as cheap as it has been, but it remains a very tempting option.View Deal

50-inch TV deals

Samsung UE50RU7100 50-inch 4K Smart TV £549 £365 at PRC Direct

Save over £180 on this bargain 2019 Samsung 4K HDR TV, which has built-in access to a superb range of apps and decent support for HDR technologies. It might be one of Samsung's budget panels, but at £365 it looks like good value for money. View Deal

55-inch TV deals

Samsung UE55RU7020 55-inch 4K LED TV £429 at Argos

The 55-inch RU720 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+. The 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so you'll be spoilt for choice with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services. View Deal

LG OLED55C9PLA OLED TV for £2499 £1299 at Amazon

Brand new for 2019, LG's C9 OLED improves on its predecessor (the C8) in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price is significantly lower than it was at launch.View Deal

LG OLED55E9PLA 4K OLED TV £2799 £1759 (with discount code) at Sevenoaks

The LG E9 isn't currently as discounted as it has been, but it is £1000 more affordable than it was at launch and Sevenoaks will take another £40 off if you input the code shown on the product page (GDSAVE40). Ultimately, we think buying a C9 and a soundbar is the best option, but if you want great picture and upgraded sound in one chassis, the E9 is a good bet.View Deal

Panasonic TX-55GZ950B OLED TV £1799 £1149 at Amazon

Panasonic's 2019 OLED isn't quite as good as the C9 above in terms of picture performance, but it's close - and it does sound better. It's also shed over £550 from its price since we tested it.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q90R 55in 2019 QLED TV for £2799 £1699 at John Lewis

Samsung's 2019 4K flagship has now dropped in price, with a discount of £1100 from John Lewis (and others). It's still a fair bit more expensive than the C9 OLED above, but for some the punchier picture, nicer operating system and brilliant One Connect feature might be worth the extra.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q80R 55 inch 4K QLED TV £1399 £999 at The Box

The Q80R is more or less the same as the Q85R, above, but without the One Connect box for all of the inputs and outputs. If you can live with that, you can save even more money.View Deal

LG OLED55C8PLA 55in OLED TV £2999 £1149 at Amazon

The predecessor to the C9 was an Award-winner in its own right. While we'd recommend paying the extra for the newer model if you can, opting for the C8 will save you a little bit of cash and you'll still have a great TV.View Deal

LG OLED55E8PLA 55in OLED TV £3500 £1099 at Amazon

Picture-wise, this is the same TV as the C8 above, but it boasts fancier styling and a significantly upgraded audio performance. Despite that, it's currently the cheaper of the two to buy, thanks to some heavy discounting. An excellent buy while it's still available.View Deal

Sony KD-55XF9005 55in 4K HDR TV £1699 £799 at John Lewis

X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support is present and correct. You can currently get a huge £900 discount on this excellent telly.View Deal

Sony KD-55AG8 55-inch OLED TV £2300 £1399 at John Lewis

If you're after a Sony OLED but can't stretch to the AG9 Master Series model, the AG8 could be the TV for you. It gets the X1 Extreme chip rather than the X1 Ultimate of the AG9, and that means it misses out on some of the most advanced picture processing features, but the core experience shouldn't be vastly different. It launched at £2300 so looks like great value with this big discount.View Deal

58-inch TV deals

Panasonic TX-58GX800B 4K HDR TV £799 £619 at Amazon

The 58in version of the GX800 was already such good value at £799 that we gave it an Award, so at £619 it's a real belter. Support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision (plus standard HDR10 and HLG, of course) combines with a nicely balanced all-round performance to make for an excellent, affordable, big screen TV.View Deal

65-inch TV deals

Samsung QE65Q90R 65in 2019 QLED TV £3799 £1899 at Amazon

Samsung's flagship 4K set has now dropped below LG's C9 on price, making it a seriously tempting TV. It's still a brilliant television that goes brighter than its OLED rival and has an even better smart platform that even includes the excellent Apple TV app. It's well worth your consideration.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q70R 65in 4K TV £1499 £1199 at Richer Sounds

This recent Award-winner has already shed £300 from its very reasonable launch price, making it even more of a mid-range marvel. If you like the sound of the Q90R but can't stretch your budget that far, the Q70R is an excellent compromise.View Deal

Sony KD-65XG9505 65in 4K TV £2199 £1399 at Richer Sounds

New for 2019, this Sony has just had its second big drop in price. Don't assume that means it must be a duffer, though - this is an excellent direct LED-backlit LCD model for the money, with a punchy, detailed picture and very good sound. LG's 2018 OLEDs (above) are the better buy while still available, but once they're gone this Sony will still be offering great value.View Deal

Sony KD-65AG9 65in OLED TV for £3999 £2799 at PRC Direct

Sony's 2019 Master Series OLED majors on picture authenticity and has one of the best sound solutions of any current TV - hidden actuators vibrate the whole screen to make an excellent sound that matches the on-screen action perfectly. It's a pricey TV compared to many above, but it is £1200 more affordable than the original asking price.View Deal

77-inch TV deals

LG OLED77C9PLA 77-inch OLED TV £7499 £5999 at Richer Sounds

The bigger the TV, the bigger the discount, and if you've got room for a 77-inch TV in your house you can currently save £1500 on this biggest version of the brilliant LG C9 OLED.View Deal

82-inch TV deals

