The best Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless headphones deals 2020

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless are the company's answer to the Apple AirPods, and prove good alternatives with impressive features, decent battery life and an enjoyably balanced sound.

If you've settled on them as your next pair of earbuds, and are naturally looking for a Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless deal, you'll find the best prices on the internet below. These true wireless earbuds are well-priced these days thanks to a discount over their original launch price.

Here is where they're going for a song.

The Momentum True Wireless have so many features it's hard to know where to start. Charging case? Check. Partner app? Check. Mic for handsfree calls? Check. There's a transparency mode for letting in background sound, as is becoming more common these days, and they're also compatible with the Google Assistant and Siri personal assistants.

So, they tick all the boxes then. They also sound pretty great, with plenty of bass and a spacious sound field. Layers are clean and distinct, and there's a decent amount of detail to each element.

Our review noted that the only thing denying them that elusive fifth star was the slightly high price. But these deals go some way to rectifying that.

