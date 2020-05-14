The best iPhone 11 Pro deals - May 2020

The iPhone 11 Pro is an absolute powerhouse of a phone. If you want to enjoy movies and music on the move, its big screen and bundles of power on tap make it a great choice. And photographers, pros and amateur alike, will love its fantastic camera.

The only problem is that it's not cheap. Thankfully, we've rounded up the best deals so you can bag a bargain and save some cash.

The main selling point is the 11 Pro's camera, or rather, cameras. Turn it around and you can't miss them – there are three rear lenses (one more than the iPhone 11) to handle your snapping needs, plus a front-facer for selfies and video calls.

The ultra-wide-angle lens gives some fantastic group and panorama shots and is a cinch to use (it suggests when to switch for better results). Portrait mode is now better than ever (think blurred backgrounds), and the zoom lens brings you closer to your subject than is comfortable in these times of social distancing.

It's an eminently capable camera, but Apple has managed to make it usable to non-photographers who just want to point and shoot with the minimum amount of fuss. That's quite some achievement.

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB | Unlimited data | £59pm | £167 upfront

If you get through data faster than the average person, here's a great deal. The 24 month Vodafone contract provides unlimited data and download speeds, so you can stream as much high-quality video as your eyeballs can handle. View Deal

But there's a lot more to the 11 Pro than just a nice camera. The screen is a particular highlight.

At 5.8in, it's actually smaller than the cheaper and lower-specced iPhone 11. But, crucially, it's an OLED panel, giving more accurate colours and better skin tones. Dark detail is plentiful, and because it's OLED it can go to absolute black when needed, not the washed-out greys of an LCD.

Motion is buttery smooth, managing to be both judder- and blur-free without resorting to any over-processing.

iPhone 11 Pro | Free $200 prepaid Mastercard | From $29.97pm

Switch to cell carrier Visible and you can bag yourself an iPhone 11, a $200 prepaid Mastercard and a free Speck case. Simply choose any iPhone 11 Pro, make the first two monthly payments and claim your $200 reward.

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB | From $28.29pm with trade-in

If you have an old iPhone to trade in, you can get a decent amount of money off the 11 Pro. Apple will let you have it for just $28.29 a month, or for a one-off fee of $679, providing you have the right device in decent condition. See the Apple site for more details.View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro | Free $150 Verizon gift card | From $41.66pm

Verizon is offers new customers a $150 gift card when the purchase any iPhone 11 Pro, select monthly payments and activate the device on Verizon Unlimited. You'll be directed to apply for your $150 gift card using the code 'SPRINGTIME'. Easy!View Deal

As for the audio performance, it's as entertaining as ever, but with added subtlety and sophistication. Low-level dynamics have more drama, while tonally there's a lightness of touch that keeps things sounding fresh.

In short, it's an awesome phone, and if you're an ardent photographer and/or movie fan, it more than justifies the extra outlay. All you need is to pick the best iPhone 11 Pro deal for you.

