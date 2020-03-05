Best smartphones 2020: the best phones for music and movies

Best Smartphone Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best phones you can buy in 2020.

Want the best phone to play music and movies on? One with a kick-ass screen and inspiring sound quality? Of course you do. And you've come to the right place to help you find one.

We know you can do a whole heap of things with even best cheap phones nowadays, but for our reviews we focus first and foremost on sound quality and picture performance. So while we of course thoroughly test a phone's battery, camera, usability, design and features, we will give extra weight to handsets that deliver great audio and video.

So no matter if you're an Android or iOS loyal, whether you're eyeing up a flagship phone such as the iPhone 11, Pixel 4 or Samsung Galaxy 10+ , or more affordable options like the OnePlus 7T, Moto G6 or iPhone XR, we've got you covered with the very best smartphones on the market...

How we choose the best smartphones

Here at What Hi-Fi? we review hundreds of products every year – a handful of which are smartphones from the likes of Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, OnePlus and Huawei. So how do we come to our review verdicts? And why can you trust them?

We have state-of-the-art testing facilities in London and Bath, where our team of expert reviewers do all our in-house testing. This gives us complete control over the review process, ensuring consistency.

We spend time with the phones; we live with them, testing every feature and spec exhaustively, from screens to cameras, sound quality to battery life. We focus particularly on audio and video performance, so if you spend a lot of time listening to music or watching videos, you should read on before making that all-important buying decision.

All products are tested in comparison with rival products in the same category, and all review verdicts are agreed upon by the team as a whole rather than a single reviewer, again helping to ensure consistency and avoid individual subjectivity.

The What Hi-Fi? team has more than 100 years experience of reviewing, testing and writing about consumer electronics.

From all of our reviews, we choose the products to feature in our Best Buys, such as this one. That's why if you take the plunge and buy one of the products recommended below, or on any other Best Buy pages, you can rest assured you're getting a What Hi-Fi?-approved product.

(Image credit: Future)

1. Apple iPhone 11 Apple's mainstream 2019 model is a brilliant all-rounder SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.1in LCD | Resolution: 1972 x 828 | Features: Siri assistant, 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses | Battery: 3969mAh | Operating system: iOS 13 | Dimensions: (hwd) 15.1 x 7.6 x 0.8cm | Weight: 194g Reasons to Buy Attractive price Excellent audio and video Good battery Improved camera Reasons to Avoid Design hasn't changed No OLED screen Today's Best Deals AU $1,188 View at Kogan

It’s that old feeling of déjà vu. Apple’s 2019 iPhone launch has a lot in common with its previous ventures – two flagship models, joined by a more colourful model with a slightly inferior camera, but better battery life.

It's true that the iPhone 11 loses in some areas against the two 11 Pros, including screen technology, resolution, camera quality and battery life, but the iPhone 11 is, in its own right, a feature-rich phone at a markedly more affordable price. And after all, who doesn’t want a powerful, yet affordable iPhone?

The iPhone 11 delivers a great point-and-shoot camera (which is an improvement on the XR), runs off the same processor as the premium Pro and Pro Max and delivers solid battery life. Add the fact it produces a wonderfully rounded picture with sensational sound and the iPhone 11 is a superb all-rounder. If you want value for money combined with a good breadth of ability, it’s actually a bit of a no brainer.

Read the full iPhone 11 review

(Image credit: OnePlus)

2. OnePlus 7T The best value Android phone on the market SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.55in AMOLED | Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | Features: USB-C headphone jack | Operating system: Android 10.0 | Battery: 3800mAh | Dimensions: (hwd) 16.1 x 7.4 x 0.8cm | Weight: 190g Reasons to Buy Superb screen to watch and use Bright, insightful camera Ultra-fast charging In-screen fingerprint scanner Reasons to Avoid No 3.5mm jack Dark picture detail could be better Today's Best Deals AU $879 View at Kogan

OnePlus may be slowly increasing the asking price of its handsets, but it’s packing in more tech too and rapidly closing the gap between mid-market phones and their flagship equivalents at twice the price.

Like the 7 Pro before (and here, below) it, the 7T is a great value mid-market marvel with a great camera and screen, plus features you wouldn't expect on a handset of this price such as ultra-fast charging and an in-screen fingerprint scanner – and it certainly deserves consideration. Sadly there's no 3.5mm headphone jack, but that's really the only bugbear we have with it.

This is another hugely accomplished mid-market Android phone from the in-form Chinese brand.

Read our full OnePlus 7T review

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Apple’s most powerful iPhone is great for music and movies SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 5.8in OLED | Resolution: 2436 x 1125 | Features: Siri assistant, Triple 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto | Battery: 3969mAh | Operating system: iOS 13 | Dimensions: (hwd) 14.4 x 7.1 x 0.8cm | Weight: 188g Reasons to Buy Incredible camera Best ever picture and sound Extended battery life Reasons to Avoid Expensive Few will make real use of camera Today's Best Deals AU $1,749 View at Bing Lee

There is no denying that the iPhone 11 Pro is a brilliant phone – possibly the best, and definitely the most powerful, there has ever been. If you’re lucky enough to have the budget, we heartily recommend that you buy one, particularly if you’re a keen photographer and/or watch a lot of movies and TV shows on your phone.

But, while it’s absolutely a step up from the standard iPhone 11 in terms of picture and sound, it’s hard to justify the huge extra expense. The iPhone 11 will be the better, more sensible choice for most, but if you simply must have the best and you’re prepared to pay for it, the iPhone 11 Pro could be the one for you.

Read the full iPhone 11 Pro review

(Image credit: Future)

4. Apple iPhone XR The sweet spot of Apple’s current iPhone range SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.1in LCD | Resolution: 1972 x 828 | Features: Siri assistant, 12MP wide-angle lens | Battery: 2942mAh | Operating system: iOS 12 | Dimensions: (hwd) 15.1 x 7.6 x 0.8cm | Weight: 194g Reasons to Buy Entertaining, musical sound Natural picture Good battery life Reasons to Avoid OLED rivals are punchier Headphone dongle is extra Today's Best Deals AU $949 View at Ebay

While significantly cheaper than both its XS and XS Max siblings, the XR delivers a huge chunk of what the pricier models offer. The user experience is virtually identical, as is the processing power on offer. No, the camera isn’t quite as good as its siblings and picture quality can be bettered, but you’ll need to pay more upfront.

Not only does the XR boast better battery life, you also have the option of a 128GB version, which should cater for most people, and it’s a size that isn’t available for the XS or XS Max. It not only stacks up well against its family members, it displays a level of musicality that rivals brands can only dream of. A smart choice for those who want a bite of the Apple for a relatively affordable price.

Read our full Apple iPhone XR review

5. Samsung Galaxy S10+ Samsung is on to a winner with this big-screen smartphone SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.4in OLED | Resolution: 3040 x 1440 | Features: Bixby assistant, HDR10+ support, Dolby Atmos | Battery: 4100mAh | Operating system: Android 9 | Dimensions: (hwd) 15.8 x 7.4 x 0.8cm | Weight: 175g Reasons to Buy Premium look and feel Superb, colourful screen Good, detailed sound Reasons to Avoid Biometric sensor needs fine-tuning Edge design isn’t perfect Bixby Today's Best Deals AU $979 View at Ebay

The 10th anniversary of the Samsung Galaxy range was marked with the launch of not one, but three, new Samsung Galaxy S10 phones.

The Galaxy S10+ is the biggest, most powerful and the most expensive. It comes complete with a 6.4in screen, a new "Infinity-O" OLED display, HDR10+ video support, Dolby Atmos audio, an Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor underneath the front of the screen, a triple rear camera lens, a hefty 4100 mAh battery, the option of a 1TB memory, a microSD card slot – and even a trusty 3.5mm headphone jack.

It’s not perfect – the biometric sensor, edge design and that Bixby button all need some fine-tuning – but if you’re in the market for a flagship Android phone with a slim but big-screen design, and value audio and video quality, this really should be at the top of your wishlist. Unless, that is, you can afford the just-announced successor to the S10 series, the Samsung S20 phones.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10+ review

6. Apple iPhone XS Max Simply the best smartphone out there for movies and music SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.5in OLED | Resolution: 2688 x 1242 | Features: Siri assistant, HDR10 support, Dolby Vision | Battery: 3174mAh | Operating system: iOS 12 | Dimensions: (hwd) 15.8 x 7.7 x 0.7cm | Weight: 208g Reasons to Buy Stunning big OLED display Better audio than before Robust and water-resistant Reasons to Avoid Size may not suit some Expensive Today's Best Deals AU $845 View at Kogan

Got a bit more cash to splash? For anyone who uses a smartphone as a mobile cinema screen, the boast of having the ‘biggest display ever on an iPhone’, and of the OLED kind, immediately makes the iPhone XS Max a source of serious excitement.

The idea of a scaled-up iPhone X was always appealing and, with 2018 being one of Apple’s generally small-step ‘s’ years, it came as a pleasant surprise that the iPhone XS Max managed to deliver a serious step up in performance. Pictures on the OLED screen are impressively detailed, with subtle colours and excellent motion control. It’s a fabulous picture.

With music, the XS Max is just a little clearer, more dynamic and punchier than any rival out there, improving on the iPhone X, which was already a class-leader. All told, the iPhone XS Max is comfortably the best smartphone out there for movie and music lovers.

Read our full iPhone XS Max review

(Image credit: OnePlus)

7. OnePlus 7 Pro Flagship features for midrange money SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.7in AMOLED | Resolution: 3120 x 1440 | Features: USB-C headphone jack | Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie | Battery: 4000mAh | Dimensions: (hwd) 16.3 x 7.6 x 0.9cm | Weight: 206g Reasons to Buy Gorgeous, eye-catching screen Detailed, lively sound Impressive camera Reasonable price Reasons to Avoid Sound quality lacks subtlety and composure No 3.5mm jack Not officially waterproof Today's Best Deals AU $949 View at Kogan

If you're an Android fan who can't afford to splash out four figures for a smartphone, OnePlus' 2019 7 Pro could be the phone for your pocket. Apart from a few minor issues, such as the absence of the 3.5mm headphone jack and the lack of waterproofing, the 7 Pro is a force to be reckoned with.

With an appealing screen, detailed, lively sound and a cracking camera, as well as a cool in-screen fingerprint scanner and pop-up selfie camera module, there's plenty to like here.

The 7 Pro has since been usurped by the slightly modified 7T Pro (OnePlus has a tendency to launch new phones every six months), but if you're on a tight budget this older phone is very attractively priced right now.

Read the full OnePlus 7 Pro review

(Image credit: Google)

8. Google Pixel 4 Google ups its photography game to reinforce its reputation in an ever-evolving market SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 5.7in OLED | Resolution: 444ppi | Features: USB-C | Operating system: Android 10.0 | Battery: 2800mAh | Dimensions: (hwd) 14.7 x 6.9 x 0.8cm | Weight: 162g Reasons to Buy Improved camera experience Useful motion gestures Better screen Reasons to Avoid Lacklustre sound quality Battery life takes a hit Today's Best Deals AU $839 View at Amazon

A substantially improved camera and small upgrades across the board all add up to a better phone than Google has produced in previous years, albeit it one that won't necessarily cause Pixel 3 owners to rush out and upgrade.

A truly excellent, market-competitive camera carries it through, strengthening Google’s reputation for producing some of the best camera phones out there. And for some, the new air-based gestures will only enhance what’s always been a seamless, Android experience. Indeed, this is the phone fro Android purists. Just beware that it isn't hugely competitive in the audio or battery departments.

Read our full Google Pixel 4 review

Read our full Google Pixel 4 XL review

9. Motorola Moto G6 This budget phone gives you a lot of bang for your buck SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 5.7in LCD | Resolution: 2160 x 1080 | Features: Dolby Audio, 3.5mm headphone jack | Operating system: Android 8 | Battery: 3000mAh | Dimensions: (hwd) 15.4 x 7.2 x 0.8cm | Weight: 167g Reasons to Buy Good camera Surprisingly responsive Decent OS Reasons to Avoid Sound could be more exciting Image needs refinement Today's Best Deals AU $236.87 View at Amazon

This is a low-cost phone with better-than-budget performance. Motorola’s G-series smartphones have always been good value for money - and the new G6 is no exception. Features aren't missing either, there’s a fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging the 3000mAh battery.

A Snapdragon 1.8GHz octa-core processor, combined with the Android Oreo 8.0 operating system, keeps this phone running pretty smoothly. A good picture and decent sound, considering the price, make this an ideal choice for anyone wanting a cheap phone that does the basics well.

Read the full Moto G6 review

10. Apple iPhone XS This smartphone is a sensational AV device SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 5.8in OLED | Resolution: 2436 x 1125 | Features: Siri assistant, HDR10 support, Dolby Atmos audio | Operating system: iOS 12 | Battery: 2658mAh | Dimensions: (hwd) 14.4 x 7.1 x 0.8cm | Weight: 177g Reasons to Buy Crisp vibrant picture Clear, rhythmic sound Easy to use Reasons to Avoid Price Battery life can be bettered Today's Best Deals AU $799 View at Kogan

It was always going to be hard to follow the launch of the original ‘X’, a phone that introduced new tech and features to an Apple smartphone for the first time, including an OLED display and Face ID. Yet the iPhone XS still manages to spring a few surprises, especially where its AV performance is concerned. More processing power, increased efficiency and improved camera quality are all positive points, but it’s the boost in both picture and sound quality that really cement this iPhone upgrade.

The iPhone XS is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished mobile phones out there.

Read our full iPhone XS review

11. Google Pixel 3 XL Google’s ultimate Pixel phone is a master of most trades SPECIFICATIONS Screen: 6.3in OLED | Resolution: 2960 x 1440 | Features: USB-C | Operating system: Android 9 | Battery: 3430mAh | Dimensions: (hwd) 15.8 x 7.7 x 0.8cm | Weight: 184g Reasons to Buy The best Android experience Excellent OLED screen Superb camera Reasons to Avoid Average audio quality No 3.5mm jack Today's Best Deals AU $529 View at Kogan

While it's not the newest flagship Pixel anymore thanks to the arrival of the Pixel 4 series (above), this is still a great Android handset – especially for the now-reduced price.

The Pixel 3 XL isn’t revolutionary, nor does it offer a giant leap forward from its predecessor. But if you want a big-screen Android phone for taking photos, watching videos and everything else you can do with your phone, there might not be a better option. Our only gripe comes with the audio quality, which means if you do want the optimum music performance into the bargain, there are better options around.

Read our full Google Pixel 3 XL review