Best headphones with a mic for voice and video calls 2020

Best headphones with a mic for voice and video calls Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best headphones with a mic for voice and video calls.

Time was, long distance calls were a luxury. Nowadays, voice and video calling apps such as Skype, Zoom, Google Hangout, FaceTime and WhatsApp have shrunk the world, enabling us to virtually meet up with friends, family and work colleagues – anywhere in the world.

Whether you're working from home and need to do a conference call to Singapore or just have a catch-up video call to your mum, a decent pair of headphones are a must. They'll bump up audio quality and help you hear every word clearly – without disturbing anyone else around.

But what are the best headphones with a microphone for voice and video calls? Choose wisely and you'll be rewarded with best call quality. The latest wireless models are a good bet as they allow you to go hands-free. And many feature the latest Bluetooth 5.0, which should ensure a great match between audio and video, plus a 40m indoor range (compared to Bluetooth 4.2's 10m range).

If it's in-ear headphones you're after, you'll want a pair with a decent battery life and an in-line remote control for answering calls. And if you tend to make calls outdoors or in busy offices, noise-cancelling technology will block out external sound such as wind, rain, rumbling trains and loud chatter.

To help you make the right choice, we've recommended the best headphones with a mic for voice and video calls – read on to find a pair that matches your budget.

1. Sony WH-1000XM3 Premium wireless headphones, perfect for video calls. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth version: 5.0 with support for aptX | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Built-in mic and controls: Yes | Weight: 255g Reasons to Buy Detailed dynamic sound Clever, intuitive features Great noise-cancelling, battery life Reasons to Avoid Touch controls feel fiddly at first

Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are one of the most comfortable pairs of over-ears we’ve ever tested, so they're perfectly-suited to extended voice and video calls, not to mention box-set binges. The open, spacious soundstage provides plenty of room for sparkling vocals and ensures that the person on the other end of the call can be heard clearly.

They also sport Bluetooth 5.0, meaning they have an outstanding 40m indoor range, giving you the freedom to pace around the room or gesticulate without getting tangled up in a cable. The quick-charging battery is impressive, too: it goes from empty to full in three hours, while a 10-minute charge returns five hours of playback.

Perhaps the most impressive feature here is the noise-cancellation, the intensity of which can be adjusted to suit your surroundings. There's also Atmospheric Pressure Optimiser (which boosts the noise cancellation when you're flying), plus intuitive touchpad controls and Sony's Headphones Control app.

If you're looking for outstanding music playback and excellent call quality, these talented Sony Bluetooth headphones should be top of your list.

2. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Improved wireless and noise cancelling, same sonic ability. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 20hr | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Next-gen noise-cancellation Comfortable and stylish Crystal-clear, upfront sound Intuitive touch controls Reasons to Avoid Lack class-leading insight Rivals have better battery life Expensive

The name of Bose’s latest wireless headphones doesn't exactly trip off the tongue, but it does reflect the company's focus on improving noise-cancelling technology. The 700s use a new noise-cancelling system with everything from new acoustics to new digital signal processing – all running off Bose’s own NC chip.

The four-microphone system picks up and isolates your voice while cancelling out external noise around you, so you shouldn't have to raise your voice to be heard when calling friends or family. More importantly, the person on the other end of the call should be able to hear you clear as a bell.

For a hands-free experience, there’s built-in voice control; press a button on the earcup to summon Google Assistant or Alexa. As for listening to tunes, we found the sound is bold, clear and upfront.

The Sonys above offer a more dynamic performance, but if you want the most sophisticated and versatile noise-cancelling tech around, the 700s are hard to beat.

3. Apple AirPods Pro Superb noise-cancelling AirPods ideally-suited to voice calls. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 5hr (+19hr from case) | Charging: Lightning | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Exceptionally comfortable Strong noise-cancelling Balanced, easy-going sound Reasons to Avoid Noise-cancelling impacts timing Sony rival sounds more engaging

If you're looking for a decent pair of wireless earbuds for music and calls, and you're an Apple user, the AirPods Pro are the obvious choice. They're light, easy to wear and fitted with superb noise-cancelling technology.

They also work flawlessly in terms of their wireless connection, so you won't have to worry about dropped calls, and they come with elliptical silicone tips that comfortably sit in your ears without burrowing into the ear canal.

Each bud has a force sensor on the stem – squeeze it to activate Siri, answer calls or skip a track. Inside, Apple's H1 chip enables the buds to switch seamlessly between iOS devices and allows for a stronger connection.

Sound wise, they're not the best-sounding in-ears money can buy. But what they lack in punch and dynamism compared to, say, the Sony WF-1000XM3s, they make up for in natural, crystal clear tone (a sound profile that's ideal for voice calls).

In terms of features and convenience, these much-improved AirPods are a great choice for Apple users – at home or out-and-about.

4. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Some of the most refined-sounding wireless buds we've tested. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 7hrs (+21hrs from case) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes

The Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are Sennheiser's answer to the Apple AirPods Pro. They make a great alternative for non-Apple users, with impressive features, decent battery life and an enjoyably balanced sound.

They're more comfortable and nicer to use than their predecessors, and noise-cancelling is now included as part of the package, so they provide decent voice pickup in noisy environments.

Customisable touchpad controls are built into both buds and they're comfortable enough for a movie marathon or an extended video call. The addition of noise-cancelling also comes in handy when summoning Siri or Google Assistant, as you'll be able to hear their AI-powered answers loud and clear.

Sound is taut and controlled with a fine sense of precision and focus. It's a tonal balance that works well with video content as well as voice calls. And there's little chance of the battery dying unexpectedly: these buds promise 7 hours of playback, together with an additional 21 hours from the charging case.

If your budget stretches, you'll be impressed by both the audio quality and the craftsmanship of these sleek, long-lasting buds.

5. Apple AirPods 2 Impressive true wireless earbuds with improved sound. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 5 hours (+19 with case) Reasons to Buy Nice tonal balance Sophisticated sound Flawless wireless tech Reasons to Avoid Lack of sound isolation No buttons Sound hardens up when pushed

Apple's second generation AirPods sound much better that the originals and pack in plenty of features including better pairing, which makes switching connections between Apple devices effortless.

These Bluetooth 5.0 buds are powered by Apple's new H1 chip, so call quality is clear and connectivity solid. The improved audio quality makes for a sophisticated, musical sound that benefits from a neutral sonic balance.

Battery life is superb: five hours of listening plus another 19 hours available via the supplied, non-wireless charging case (you also have the option to splash out on Apple's wireless case). Another nifty feature, for devices running iOS13, is Audio Sharing, which allows a second pair of AirPods to connect to an iPhone and listen to whatever you're playing.

Downsides? There's no interchangeable ear tips so you'll just have to hope that 'one-size-fits-all'. But if you're an Apple fan, these sleek buds are fantastic value for money.

6. Sony WI-1000X Noise-cancelling neckband headphones with superb sonics SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 10hr | Weight: 71g | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Punchy bass Insightful midrange Well balanced Range of noise-cancelling modes Reasons to Avoid Neckband could be more flexible

Neckbuds are a divisive choice. Some people like the collar, others find it uncomfortable. The good news here is that the collar on the WI-1000X is of good quality and the design is perfect for music on-the-go – and hands-free calls.

The big draw is the noise-cancelling technology: Sony has added an ‘Adaptive Sound Control’ mode that continuously tunes the sound profile to match your movement, ensuring decent audio and call quality whether you're sat on the sofa or in a noisy train carriage. Overall it's excellent, even if still not quite as effective as Bose's noise-cancelling tech (see above).

Sound is balanced and punchy and it's worth noting that these neckbuds support aptX HD Bluetooth, which provides the option to stream hi-res audio at 24bit/48kHz resolution.

Some of the buttons on the neckband have dual functionality (longer presses activate different functions), but unless that lack of dedicated buttons grinds your gears, you'll be wowed by these hugely impressive earphones. Some of the best-sounding neckband headphones we've tested.

7. AKG Y50BT Great-sounding headphones that won't break the bank. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: 4.0 with support for aptX | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 15hr | Built-in mic and controls: Yes | Weight: 199.4g Reasons to Buy Impressive clarity, detail and dynamics Easy to use Comfortable Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price

You'll be delighted to discover that despite the affordable price, these dynamic on-ear cans are winners of multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards. They offer impressive detail and an excellent level of clarity over Bluetooth, meaning they're great for music as well as voice and video calls.

Features, design and build quality are superb. The 20-hour battery life is very respectable, but you can use them with a wire when they run out of juice. Intuitive earcup controls are the icing on AKG's attractively-priced cake.

Whether you're watching a movie or on a video call, the soft earpads are extremely comfortable (although over-ears will give you a slightly tighter seal). Sound is superb for the money, with enough dynamic power to shift effortlessly between frequencies. They're a seriously entertaining listen.

It's rare to find a pair of Bluetooth headphones that match their wired counterparts for performance, but the Y50BTs rise to that challenge. High-quality cord-cutters for those on a budget.

8. Bowers & Wilkins PI3 Brilliant wireless in-ear headphones with a sporty side. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: n/a | Cable length: n/a | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 8 hours | Weight: 31g Reasons to Buy Clean, insightful sound Taut and weighty bass Attractive design and fine build Reasons to Avoid Not IPX rated Limited eartip options

Bowers & Wilkins' in-ear headphones might have taken a back seat to other designs in recent years, but the wireless PI3s are up there with the best in this price bracket.

These attractive (if slightly chunky) in-ears feature a dual driver design and boast a flexible, comfortable neckband that incorporates an in-line battery pack, remote controls and a decent mic. B&W claims your voice will be heard in the same clarity as the music, which can only be a good thing as we found the sound to be solid, clear and balanced.

The eight-hour battery life is good enough and a 15-minute quick charge gets you two hours of playtime. They aren't technically waterproof but B&W claims they are "resistant to light rain, splash and sweat". Options are limited when it comes to the included ear tips, so they might be one to try before you buy to make sure you're happy with the fit.

All in all, these stylish in-ear headphones deliver a confident, entertaining sound, meaning they're a fine option from B&W.

9. Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Superb noise-cancellers that enhance Sennheiser's reputation. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 17hr | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Energetic, rhythmic presentation Convenient usability features Effective noise cancellation Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

The third-generation Momentum Wireless cans follow in the footsteps of two models that knocked it out the park, and this new pair continues the trend. Build quality is exceptionally good, with plush sheepskin leather earpads and stainless steel sliders. The on-ear controls have been improved too, giving you more control of music playback and voice calls.

But the main attraction here is the noise-cancelling technology, which eliminates most external frequencies with brutal efficiency. And via the Sennheiser Smart Control app, you can customise the intensity of the noise cancellation (‘Anti-Wind’ mode should prove its worth during outdoor calls).

Sound is energetic, dynamic and insightful and there's support for aptX, AAC and SBC Bluetooth. The Momentum Wireless also support aptX Low Latency, which aims to improve the synchronicity of audio and video content. The impressive sonic capability is backed by a 17 hour battery life and, while not all over-ears are suitable for use on the go, these fold-up for commuting.

If you want a pair of premium over-ears that don't skimp on features, these deserve a place on your shortlist.

10. Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Hugely impressive noise-cancelling headphones SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Lively, insightful sound Three-tiered noise cancellation Sophisticated, comfortable design Competitive battery life Reasons to Avoid Earcups don't fold inwards

They might feel a little cheaper than previous B&W headphones but the PX7s offer a high degree of all-day comfort, making them a great go-to for both Netflix binges and extended video calls.

They combine proprietary driver technology and Qualcomm’s new aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec to great effect, serving up a solid, balanced sound, plenty of clarity and a tad more enthusiasm than their peers.

They're clever, too, with the PX7's proximity sensor pausing the music when you lift an earcup – return it to your ear and the music restarts. The PX7s’ inability to fold into a more compact form for slinging in a bag is a shame, but they do come with a carry case in the box. Battery life has been upped to 30 hours, there's USB-C connectivity and 15 minutes of juice will deliver five hours of playback.

The Sony WH-1000XM3s (top of this list) convey music in a more authentic way, but the upbeat PX7s are still a fine bet.

11. Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless Noise-cancelling smart-headphones that are great on-the-go. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 20hr | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Detailed sound Impressive noise-cancellation Google Assistant built-in Reasons to Avoid Tough competition at this price

Bose pioneered active noise-cancellation technology for the consumer market, so it's no surprise that QC 35 IIs are mightily impressive in that respect. And because they've been out a bit longer than the 700s (above), you can pick them up at a very competitive price.

Aside from three levels of noise-cancellation, they're ultra-comfy and deliver a detailed and entertaining sound. The fact Google Assistant is built-in just adds to their appeal – it means you can control your tunes hands-free, or make calls to your contacts without fishing your phone out of your pocket.

Musically, the Sonys, B&Ws and Sennheisers towards the top of this list will impress you more. And unlike the B&W PX7s, they won't automatically pause your music when you lift up an earcup. Still, as a pair of headphones for making voice calls as well as listening to music, the Bose QC 35 IIs are a solid bet.

Read the full review: Bose QuietComfort 35 II