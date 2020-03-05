Best Beats wireless headphones 2020: Bluetooth Beats for everyone

Best Beats wireless headphones Buying Guide: welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best Beats wireless headphones you can buy in 2020.

Beats had already established itself as the headphone make of choice for youngsters, athletes and hip-hop artists alike, but since it was bought by Apple in 2014 the brand's profile has gone stratospheric.

Beats has a reputation of putting bass before quality, and although we felt this was the case with a few of its earlier models, there are now some excellent Beats wireless headphones around.

We've rounded up the best Beat wireless headphones we've tested, from in-ears to on-ears, including a true wireless option. Hopefully, there'll be a pair of Beats wireless headphones sate your audio appetite.

1. Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Eminently practical and great-sounding and arguably the best wireless Beats headphones around. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: n/a | Cable length: 1.3m | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No Reasons to Buy Great fit Long-lasting battery A fun listen Reasons to Avoid Overbearing bass Could be clearer AU $152.90 View Deal at Amazon

Now Beats is owned by Apple, its headphones are seamlessly compatible with iOS devices thanks to the inclusion of Apple's W1 chip. The Powerbeats 3s are only noise isolating, not noise cancelling (i.e. the earbud seals off your earhole from outside noise), but at this price, that's to be expected. And the snug fit means they're not going anywhere. The battery lasts a healthy 12 hours, while just five minutes of plug time will get you an hour's use. Handy if you're about to dash out the door.

The bass can be a little overwhelming at times but can be a benefit in noisy environments. And they're a lively, fun listen.

2. Beats Solo Pro Awesome noise-cancelling meets an even-handed and balanced wireless Beats sound. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: No | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes Reasons to Buy Clear, impactful sound Great noise-cancelling Well built Reasons to Avoid Could time better A bit snug AU $228 View Deal at Allphones

If you're looking for Beats wireless headphones, the Solo Pros should be right up there on your list. They feel sturdy and well built, but classy with it, like a premium SUV rather than a tank. The battery life also impresses, standing at 22 hours, or 40 with noise-cancelling disabled.

Unlike some on-ears, the bass doesn't overwhelm, and they make for a nicely balanced listen. They're a little snug (though it might depend on the size of your bonce) and you'll find better timing elsewhere, but they're still a class act all the way.

3. Beats Powerbeats Pro Sporty types will lap them up. Audiophiles, not so much... SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: No | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No Reasons to Buy Very consistent Comfy Marathon battery Reasons to Avoid Limited dynamic range Need more bass Audio lacks vim AU $295 View Deal at Ebay

Sporty types in the market for the best Beats wireless headphones should look no further. The Powerbeats Pro are truly wireless, so you won't get tangled in any cables while you work out. They fit well and are extremely comfortable to wear, so they won't hinder you as you exercise. And they perform superbly thanks to Apple's H1 Bluetooth chip which ensures a stable wireless connection.

The 9-hour battery life is more a marathon than a sprint, and you get a further two charges from the supplied carry case. The audio lacks a little energy, which is a shame given they're meant to power you through your runs, but they're still a good choice to get hot and sweaty with.

4. Beats X These Beats wireless headphones pack a seriously punchy sound. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No Reasons to Buy Excellent wireless connection Simple yet stylish Sound packs energy Reasons to Avoid Need more detail Midrange lacks refinement AU $139.95 View Deal at mwave

These Beats wireless headphones have a cable connecting the two earbuds - it means you won't lose either one. They're lightweight, and the cable not too obtrusive. They stick together with magnets when not in use too, making them easy to store.

Wireless performance is typically excellent, and the eight-hour battery life should be long enough for most people. The audio packs plenty of punch, though it could do with a tad more detail to bring out the finer elements.

5. Beats Solo 3 Wireless Great wireless tech makes these wireless Beats headphones an excellent choice. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | Cable length: 1.5m | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No Reasons to Buy Strong audio Clear midrange Healthy battery life Reasons to Avoid Lack detail Tight fit No Lightning connection AU $219 View Deal at Allphones

The Beats Solo 3 Wireless are long-lasters: a whopping 40 hours of battery life should see you through most of a week's use, and if you do run out of juice, just plug them into your device using the supplied cable. The wireless connection is rock solid, making them some of the most reliable Beats wireless headphones we've tested.

They deliver a full-bodied sound with bags of energy, but you can get greater subtlety and refinement elsewhere. Not a bad shout for cutting through the hustle and bustle of your local gym, though.

