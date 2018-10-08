Best wireless headphones 2018

Trending

Product of the year

Best wireless headphones over £300

Sony WH-1000XM3

Read the full review here

Analogue amplification has transformed the latest version of Sony’s excellent wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Best buys

Best wireless in-ear headphones under £100

Beyerdynamic Byron BT

Read the full review here

Affordable wireless earphones with a nicely defined sound

Best wireless in-ear headphones over £100

Sony WF-1000X

Read the full review here

The best truly wireless, noise-cancelling earphones that you can buy

Best wireless headphones under £300

AKG N60NC Wireless

Read the full review here

A great pair of noise-cancelling headphones, with wireless convenience to seal the deal