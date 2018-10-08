Best wireless headphones 2018

Product of the year
Best wireless headphones over £300
Sony WH-1000XM3
Analogue amplification has transformed the latest version of Sony’s excellent wireless noise-cancelling headphones
Best buys
Best wireless in-ear headphones under £100
Beyerdynamic Byron BT
Affordable wireless earphones with a nicely defined sound
Best wireless in-ear headphones over £100
Sony WF-1000X
The best truly wireless, noise-cancelling earphones that you can buy
Best wireless headphones under £300
AKG N60NC Wireless
A great pair of noise-cancelling headphones, with wireless convenience to seal the deal