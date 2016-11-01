Best DACs 2016

Product of the year
Best DAC under £500
Chord Mojo
“A DAC that delivers much of the sound of its £1400 sibling, Hugo, at a fraction of the price”
Best buys
Best DAC £500-£1000
Chord 2Qute
“Chord has struck gold again with this fantastic and colourful DAC”
Best USB DAC under £100
Audioquest DragonFly Black
“With improved sound and a tempting price tag, this is the best DragonFly yet”
Best USB DAC £100+
Audioquest DragonFly Red
“A near-flawless option for anyone looking to give their computer music a hi-fi boost”
Best DAC £1000+
Chord Hugo
“The Hugo delivers superb sound quality in an unbelievably small and versatile package”