Best DACs 2016

Product of the year

Best DAC under £500

Chord Mojo

“A DAC that delivers much of the sound of its £1400 sibling, Hugo, at a fraction of the price”

Best buys

Best DAC £500-£1000

Chord 2Qute

“Chord has struck gold again with this fantastic and colourful DAC”

Best USB DAC under £100

Audioquest DragonFly Black

“With improved sound and a tempting price tag, this is the best DragonFly yet”

Best USB DAC £100+

Audioquest DragonFly Red

“A near-flawless option for anyone looking to give their computer music a hi-fi boost”

Best DAC £1000+

Chord Hugo

“The Hugo delivers superb sound quality in an unbelievably small and versatile package”