Trending

Best Headphones 2013

Product of the year

Best portable on-ears up to £100

AKG K451

Read the full review here

Product of the Year, Awards 2013. Now even better value

Best buys

Best portable on-ears £200-£300

Sennheiser Momentum

Read the full review here

Best portable on-ears £200-£300, Awards 2013. Great looks, great sound, great headphones

Best in-ears £40-£80

Beyerdynamic DTX 101 iE

Read the full review here

Best in-ears £40-£80, Awards 2013. Vocals sound particularly sweet through these smart Beyerdynamics.

Best in-ears £80-£150

Beyerdynamic MMX 101iE

"In-ear headphones this good really do deserve to be enjoyed by everyone"

Best home on-ears up to £150

Grado SR80i

Read the full review here

Best home on-ears up to £150, Awards 2013. Whatever you play, these Grados will make it sound superb

Best in-ears £150-£300

Shure SE425

Read the full review here

Best in-ear headphones £100-£300, Awards 2016. Could do with a bit more bass, but they really are the finest in-ears we’ve ever heard at this price

Best in-ears up to £40

SoundMagic E10

Read the full review here

Best in-ears up to £40, Awards 2013. A genuine no-compromise proposition for the money.

Best in-ears £300+

Sennheiser IE800

"Phenomenally expensive, but if your source is good enough you won't find better"

Best portable on-ears £300+

B&W P7

Read the full review here

Best portable on-ears £300+, Awards 2013. Great headphones – the P7s still set the standard at this price

Best noise-cancelling headphones

Bose QuietComfort 15

Read the full review here

Best noise-cancelling headphones, Awards 2013. Commuting doesn't need to be hell with these effective noise-cancelling headphones

Best home on-ears £150+

AKG K550

Read the full review here

Best home over-ear headphones £100-£200, Awards 2016. Rousingly musical headphones with no obvious deficiencies

Best portable on-ears £100-£200

Philips Fidelio M1

Read the full review here

Best portable on-ears £100-£200, Awards 2013. Never tiring, always pleasant, these are great cans

Best wireless headphones

Philips M1BT

Read the full review here

Best wireless headphones, Awards 2013. The Philips cost a bit, but it’s a small price to pay for superb sound and Bluetooth functionality