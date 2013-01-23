With the K551s, AKG has taken the Award-winning K550s, added in-line controls, slimmed-down and shortened the cable and included a carry pouch in an attempt to turn them into a portable pair of cans.

While we’re not entirely convinced their sheer size isn’t the first stumbling block in that argument, we certainly have no quarrel with their sound.

A closed-back design with a spacious open-back style performance, the K551s sound expertly balanced – and never boring or flat.

They convey every last detail of any genre you throw at them, with top-notch timing ensuring an upfront, exciting listen wherever you are.

