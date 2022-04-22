Watch We Own This City on HBO Max online and from wherever you are

We Own This City – the new true crime drama from the creator of The Wire – arrives on HBO Max Monday, 9pm ET. Officially, HBO Max is only available in the US – but it's possible to watch We Own This City on HBO Max from the UK and elsewhere using a VPN as a US subscriber travelling abroad. Read the instructions below and we'll explain how to watch We Own This City on HBO Max wherever you are.

We Own This City is the story of the 2017 scandal that hit the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF). Cops – both corrupt and well-intentioned – were accused of robbing drug dealers. The revelations sparked an FBI investigation and political storm.

The six-part HBO miniseries, based on a book by the same name by Justin Fenton, a reporter for the Baltimore Sun, was developed by David Simon (creator of acclaimed HBO drama The Wire). Critics are calling it "electrifying" and Rotten Tomatoes gives it a 100 per cent rating.

The cast is led by Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead), who takes on the role of former Sergeant Wayne Jenkins, one of the leaders of the GTTF. The Wire alumni Jamie Hector and Darrell Britt-Gibson play homicide detective Sean Suiter and GTTF officer Jemell Rayam, respectively. Loki star Wunmi Mosaku is attorney Nicole Steele.

We Own This City airs exclusively on HBO Max. Episode 1 debuts 9pm, Monday 25th April 2022. Make sure you know how to sign up to HBO Max to watch We Own This City wherever you are.

How to watch We Own This City on HBO Max from outside the US

Although HBO Max is only available in the US at the moment, it's relatively simple to access the service from outside the US using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allowing you to watch on your laptop, smart TV, set-top box or streaming stick.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For HBO Max, you may wish to choose 'US'.

3. Then head over to HBO Max on your browser or device and enjoy watching We Own This City online.

Do I need a US credit card?

If you don't have a credit card issued in the US the best option is to use PayPal or subscribe on your iPhone/iPad or Android phone/tablet.

How to sign up to HBO Max without a US credit card:

1. Launch your chosen VPN and select US as your country

2. Create a new Apple ID/Google account remembering to pick US as your country. (Apple users can use a UK phone number but should head to the Apple ID website to sign up, rather than using an app on their device).

3. Use your new Apple ID/Google account to access the US Apple App Store or US Google Play Store and download the HBO Max app.

4. Subscribe to HBO Max through the HBO Max app, using PayPal (this can be a UK account) as your method of payment.

5. Bingo! You should now be able to sign in to your HBO Max account from any device.

Fun fact: you can use this method to subscribe to other US streaming services, including Hulu and Peacock TV, as well as the (cheaper) US versions of Disney+ and Netflix.

Where can I watch We Own This City in the UK?

We Own This City is exclusive to HBO Max in the US.

We'd expect it to arrive on Sky Atlantic later this year, but we're still waiting on a concrete UK release date.

Episode 1– Air Date 25th April 2022

The Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force attempts to fulfil its duty while navigating through the city's corruption.

Episode 2: Air Date 2nd May 2022

Jenkins learns stark truths about policing as a new officer; Rayam opens up about the GTTF; Suiter is assigned to a new murder case.

Episode 3: Air Date 9th May 2022

Episode 4: Air Date 16th May 2022

Episode 5: Air Date 23rd May 2022

Episode 6 – Air Date 30th May 2022