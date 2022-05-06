UFC 274 live stream and how to watch Oliveira vs Gaethje online – full fight card, date, location

UFC 274 is set for a huge night of MMA when Justin Gaethje challenges Charles Oliveira (32-8-0) for the lightweight crown in Phoenix, Arizona. Can "The Highlight" end the Brazilian's reign as 155lb king? The full fight live streams from the whole card are available online and on TV. Details just below.

US fans can watch UFC 274 on ESPN+ ($70 PPV). UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1 or with a BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25/month). Read on for streaming info, UFC 274 start time, main card, tale of the tape and more.

UFC 274 live stream Date: Saturday 7th May 2022 Main card: 10pm ET / 3am BST / 1pm AEST Oliveira vs Gaethje: 12am ET / 5am BST / 2pm AEST Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona UK stream: BT Sport (£25/month) US stream: ESPN+ ($70 PPV) Germany stream: DAZN (€30/month) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (AU$55 PPV)

With two title fights on the card, UFC 274 won't be short of action. The prelude will see Rose Namajunas clash with bitter rival Carla Esparza for the Women's strawweight belt. Can Namajunas keep her strap intact and avenge her 2014 defeat to the "Cookie Monster"?

Then, it's the headline fight. Expect fireworks when champion Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira (32-8-0) makes his second defence of the 155lb strap against fiery American challenger Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje (23-3-0). Despite losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov by submission at UFC 254, Gaethje reckons that Oliveira just isn't on the same level.

"[It's] the same Charles that fought Cub Swanson. The same Charles that fought Donald Cerrone. The same Charles that fought [Anthony] Pettis. Choices were made in that by him and the choice to quit was made, and I’m going to give him that choice on Saturday night.... once a coward always a coward."

Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport subscription can watch Oliveira vs Gaethje free of charge. Anyone without can buy a BT Sport monthly pass for £25 and get an instant UFC 274 live stream. Find out how to watch UFC 274 where you live below.

The best UFC 274 live stream deal in the US

UFC 274 and ESPN+: $99.98 for one year of sport

A UFC 274 PPV isn't cheap ($74.99) but this bundle deal with a year's subscription to ESPN+ (normally $69.99) certainly sweetens the pot. That's a $45 saving and a whole load of MLB, NHL, college sports and soccer from all over the world for just $14.99 extra. That looks like a good offer to us.

US: UFC 274 live stream – Oliveira vs Gaethje

(Image credit: ESPN+ / UFC)

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to UFC 274 in the US. It's a pay-per-view, and requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $6.99 a month). There are two ways to watch:

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers can order UFC 274 for $74.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes one UFC PPV event (in HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for just $99.98.

UK: UFC 274 live stream – Oliveira vs Gaethje

(Image credit: BT Sport)

UFC 274 – featuring Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje – will be live on BT Sport 1 HD in the UK.

Cord-cutters can live stream the prelims and main card with a no-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25 a month). The pass lets you watch instantly on the BT Sport app or BT Sport webplayer. No contract, cancel anytime.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Watch UFC 274 for just £25

I's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime. The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Existing BT TV subscribers can access BT Sport channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month. Here's today's best Sky TV deals.

EU: UFC 274 live stream – Oliveira vs Gaethje

(Image credit: DAZN)

MMA fans in Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain can watch a UFC 274 live stream on DAZN. Subscription to the streaming service costs €29.99 a month (around £25 / $35 / AU$48).

You don't have to stay up late, either. DAZN will replay UFC 274, including Oliveira vs Gaethje, throughout Sunday.

UFC 274 live stream with DAZN for only €29.99

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Cancel at anytime.

Australia: UFC 274 live stream – Oliveira vs Gaethje

(Image credit: UFC)

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 274 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports.

Oliveira vs Gaethje costs a hefty AU$54.95. The main event is is expected to start around 2pm AEST on Sunday, 8th May 2022. Or you can watch one of the many replays at time that suits you.

UFC 274 full fight card

UFC 274 – main card

Charles Oliveira (c) vs Justin Gaethje - Lightweight

Rose Namajunas (c) vs Carla Esparza - Women's strawweight

Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson - Lightweight

Shogun Rua vs Ovince Saint Preux - Light heavyweight

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon - Lightweight

UFC 274 – prelims

Andre Fialho vs Cameron VanCamp - Welterweight

Randy Brown vs Khaos Williams - Welterweight

Macy Chiasson vs Norma Dumont - Women's featherweight

Brandon Royval vs Matt Schnell - Flyweight

Tale of the tape – Oliveira vs Gaethje

Name: Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira vs Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje

Nationality: Brazilian – American

Date of birth: 17th Oct 1989 – 14th Nov 1988

Height: 5ft 10 – 5ft 11

Reach: 74 inches – 70 inches

Total fights: 40 – 26

Record: 32-8-0 – 23-3-0