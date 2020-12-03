South Africa vs England ODI live stream: how to watch the cricket from anywhere

Coded signals and a few fresh faces will be be the talk of the cricket as England start their three-game ODI campaign at Newlands, Cape Town. For South Africa, it's a chance to hit the reset button after disappointing set of results in the short form series. Make sure you know how to watch the first South Africa vs England ODI live stream wherever you are.

South Africa vs England ODI live stream To live stream the South Africa vs England ODI cricket in the UK, you'll need a Now TV pass (or Sky Sports subscription) which start at just £9.99. Those in the US can watch England vs Australia on Willow TV through Fubo or Sling TV, while Kayo Sports offers options in Australia and it's SuperSport for South Africa coverage.

The first ODI of England's tour of South Africa starts at a very civilised 11am GMT on Friday with the tourists riding high after a clean sweep of three convincing wins in the T20I series.

With Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran all heading home for some well-earned rest, the England XI is now open for a few of the more fringe figures to get a game. The likes of Mark Wood, Sam Billing and Moeen Ali will all be itching to get the white ball in their hands.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the ODI series for South Africa and will be moth-balled until the end of the month for the Test series with Sri Lanka. Captain Quinton de Kock still has plenty to chose from, though, and will be looking to restore some national pride once the play commences.

Conditions look perfect for a comfortable sunny day's cricket. Watch out for coded messages from the England camp and whether or not Eoin Morgan chooses to take the advice.

Read on below to find out how you can catch every second of the first one-day international between South Africa vs England, wherever you are in the world. The action begins at 11am on Friday with the second and third games on Sunday and Wednesday.

South Africa vs England ODI live stream from abroad using a VPN

US, UK and Australian citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their TV sports streams from outside their own countries. That means you can have a subscription to any of the services listed below, and watch wherever you are.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Nord VPN from £2.86 per month

You can get three months free when you sign up to a two-year plan, bringing VPN access to six simultaneous smart devices including desktop computers, laptops, mobiles and tablets running Windows, Mac OS, iOS and Android. Nord offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

UK: South Africa vs England ODI live stream

(Image credit: Hilton1949 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Scoreboard_Newlands_WP_v_EP_Feb_1972.jpg)

Sky Sports has the right to broadcast ODI cricket in the UK. The South Africa vs England ODI series will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD. There is no 4K coverage.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now TV. Note that the mobile pass will not offer you access to the cricket, so either go for a £9.99 Day Pass or, for better value and to watch all three ODI matches, it's £33.99 for the month.

Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass + HD boost for £33.99

Watch South Africa vs England as well as all Sky's coverage of cricket football, golf and the F1 racing in 1080p HD 5.1 Dolby surround sound. No strings, no commitments, just lots of sport.View Deal

Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99

Get access to all Sky Sports channels for 24 hours for less than a tenner with the Sky Sports Day Pass, and add HD Boost Pass for another £1 to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.View Deal

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch South Africa vs England by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

US : South Africa vs England ODI live stream

Cricket rights in the US belong to Willow TV and you can watch all of the South Africa vs England one-day internationals for just $9.99 per month.

It's only available to those in US regions, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the second Test will need to use a VPN to get access.

Willow TV is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of the cricket at the same time.

Australia: South Africa vs England first ODI live stream

Fox Sports has the rights to air the South Africa vs England ODI series in Australia.

You can also catch the first ODI test action – as well as a host of other sport – live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. Kayo comes in at just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. There's also a 14-day free trial to check that you're happy with the service.

Get a free 14-day trial of Kayo Sports and watch the action free

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including the South Africa vs England ODI series. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time – there's no lock-in contract to worry about.

View Deal

Be warned that not all VPNs work for Kayo Sports, if you're an Australian citizen trying to watch from abroad. Look out for a VPN service which offers a money back guarantee and leave plenty of time before kick-off to sort it out.

The Kayo app offers loads of clever features including SplitView, which lets you watch up to four different streams on the same window, plus interactive live stats and highlights clips.

Kayo Sports is only available in selected regions.

Foxtel will also broadcast the match in Australia. Not a subscriber? The Foxtel Sports HD bundle will set you back around $74 a month and includes 50+ channels as well as Foxtel GO. Sign up for 12 months and you'll get the first month free.

South Africa: South Africa vs England ODI live stream

(Image credit: SuperSport)

SuperSport is the place to watch the cricket and most other sport in South Africa. The South Africa vs England ODI coverage will be broadcast across SuperSport Cricket and SuperSport Grandstand from 11am.

South Africa vs England ODI 2020 fixtures

Times are in GMT.

Friday 4th December - First ODI from Newlands, Cape Town, 11am

Sunday 6th December - Second ODI from Boland Park, Paarl, 8am

Wednesday 9th December - Third ODI from Newlands, Cape Town, 11am