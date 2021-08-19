Paralympics live stream: how to watch Tokyo 2020 online in 4K and for free, opening ceremony

Just 16 days after the Olympic Flame was extinguished in Tokyo, a new one is about to be lit, signalling the start of the 2021 Paralympic Games. The world's top Paralympians will compete for gold, silver and bronze in 539 events including skateboarding, wheelchair rugby and para-taekwondo. UK viewers can watch every moment of the Paralympic Games free on Channel 4. Read on to find out how to get a Paralympics free live stream from anywhere in the world.

Tuesday, 24th August: Opening Ceremony, 12pm BST (7am ET).

Wednesday, 25th August: Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Final and Men's B 4000m Individual Pursuit Final, from 5am BST (12am ET). Wheelchair Basketball: Netherlands vs United States, from 9am BST (4am ET). Full schedule below.

Paralympics live stream 2021 Date: 24th Aug – 5th September 2021 Location: Tokyo, Japan Free stream: Channel 4 Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock (7-day free trial) AUS stream: 7Plus (free) CAN stream: TSN ($20/month) | CBC | Sportsnet

The Paralympics have come a long way since 1948, when Sir Ludwig Guttmann organised a sports competition involving 16 World War II veterans with spinal cord injuries at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, England.

Seven decades later and the Paralympic Games are now the world’s third biggest sporting event in terms of ticket sales, beaten only by the Olympic Games and the World Cup. Indeed, the last Paralympics achieved a TV audience of 2.02 billion.

This year, the games will feature 539 events in 22 sports and sees para-badminton and para-taekwondo, replace sailing and 7-a-side football.

Look out for the USA's Tatyana McFadden, arguably the best female wheelchair racer of all time, who will be competing in the T54. Team GB Paralympic gold medal-winning sprinter Jonnie Peacock is back to defend his title, and 56-year-old Team USA Para-archer Lia Coryell, who fought off a devastating Covid-19 infection, is targeting her first gold medal.

Ready for two weeks of high emotions and manic medalling? UK viewers can watch EVERY sport free on Channel 4. Make sure you know how to watch a 2021 Paralympics free live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Paralympics free live streams

UK: Channel 4 has license holders covered with awesome free-to-air coverage of the Paralympic Games live from Tokyo. The network is promising to "bring every sport to every viewer", with over 1000 hours of action available via 16 live streams.

Stuck outside the UK during the Paralympics? Brits trying to access Channel 4 from abroad can use a VPN to watch from anywhere, without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Australia: free streaming platform 7Plus offers impressive free coverage, across computer, tablet and mobile. 7Plus will serve up to 16 live feeds, all free and in HD for those in Oz. Use a VPN to access 7 Plus whenever you're abroad.

Canada: CBC is another good bet. It will air the Paralympics in prime time for the first time, alongside decent free streaming coverage from Tokyo. Use a VPN to access CBC whenever you're abroad.

Watch a Paralympics live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Paralympic Games rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are lots of VPN providers but some are more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee

Watch a Paralympics live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Channel 4 is the best place to watch the 2021 Paralympic Games in the UK. The broadcaster is offering its "most ambitious ever Paralympics coverage" ever, featuring over 1300 hours of action split across TV (Channel 4 and More 4) and streaming (All 4).

Away from the UK during the Olympics? Simply use a VPN to watch Channel4 from anywhere in the world, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Channel 4 Paralympics coverage

Channel 4’s schedule for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics is as follows (UK times):

OPENING: 1100-1510 (24th August) Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Opening ceremony – live from Tokyo, presented by Ade Adepitan, Baroness Grey-Thompson

0730-0900 Paralympics Breakfast – live from Leeds, hosted by Arthur Williams and Steph McGovern

0900-1410 Live sport – presented from Leeds with Clare Balding and from Tokyo with Vick Hope (cycling), Sophie Morgan (swimming) and Lee Mackenzie (athletics)

0700-1400 Team sports – live on More 4, hosted by JJ Chalmers and Ed Jackson in Tokyo

1700-1800 Tokyo Today – highlights show presented from Tokyo, hosted by Ade Adepitan

1930-2000 Gold Rush – presented from Leeds, hosted by Clare Balding

2200-2300 The Last Leg – live from London, hosted by Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe, with Rosie Jones in Tokyo

0000-0700 Overnight live sport – presented from Tokyo

CLOSING: 1100-1500 (5th September) Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony - live from Tokyo, presented by Ade Adepitan, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson

Watch a Tokyo Olympics live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Sling TV)

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Don't have cable? You can watch the games online using cable replacement service Sling TV. Pick the Blue package, which includes NBC Sports Network, and get the first month for just $10.

Away from the States? Simply use a VPN to access Peacock from anywhere in the world, without being blocked.

Stream NBC's coverage of the 2021 Paralympics using Sling TV. Choose the Sling TV Blue package.

Peacock TV, NBC's streaming platform, is another decent option. Coverage is limited to "medal action" in the most popular sports, but it's a cheap way to watch Paralympic highlights such as wheelchair basketball.

Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (or $9.99 with limited ads) and includes thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport. New users get a free 7-day trial.

Sign up to Peacock TV from $4.99 a month and get your first seven days for free.

Watch a Paralympic live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 7 / 7plus)

With Tokyo (almost) in the same time zone as Australia, Channel 7 has gone big and secured the rights to every Paralympic sport. From morning to midnight every day on Seven and 7Plus, Aussie viewers can watch up to 16 live streams free.

Going to be away from Oz? Simply use a VPN to stream 7Plus from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Eighteen of the 22 Paralympic disciplines will be covered live, including swimming, athletics, cycling, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby.

“There will be some great stories: from Ryley Batt’s remarkable bid for a third consecutive gold medal in the wheelchair rugby to Madi de Rozario gunning for our first gold in women’s wheelchair racing since the great Louise Sauvage, and much, much more," said Paralympic champ Kurt Fearnley, one of the Channel 7 team.

Watch a Paralympics live stream in Canada

The rights to stream the Tokyo Paralympics are split between Sportsnet, TSN and CBC. Already a subscriber? Log in with your password and you should be good to go.

CBC holds the rights to the Olympics and Paralympics in Canada until 2024. You can watch a free stream of many events on the CBC.ca website and via the CBC Olympics app.

Alternatively, sign up to Sportsnet Now for CAD$20 a month and TSN for either CAD$5 a day or CAD$20 a month. That should cover you for most Paralympic events.

Meanwhile, sports fans in Australia can watch almost every minute of the 2021 Paralympic Games free on Channel 4 and 7Plus. Remember to use a VPN if you're going to be outside Oz during the games.

Can I watch the Paralympics in 4K?

(Image credit: Olympic Channel)

Not in the UK, sadly. Channel 4 has the exclusive rights to the 2021 Paralympic games and tends to stick to HD streams.

Over in the USA, Comcast Xfinity X1 customers were granted extensive Olympics coverage in Dolby Vision HDR accompanied by Dolby Atmos sound. The live 4K broadcasts were available in 38 markets (here's NBC's full list). We'd expect at least some of the Paralympics sports to be broadcast in 4K HDR, but that's yet to be confirmed.

US viewers should also be able to watch selected Paralympic events in 4K on the Olympic Channel – the International Olympic Committee's very own 24/7 TV channel, available via AT&T/DirecTV, Comcast/Xfinity, Cox, DISH, fuboTV, Verizon Fios, and YouTube TV.

New subscribers to cable replacement service Fubo TV get a free 7-day trial, meaning they can watch up a week of 4K action on the Olympic Channel.

Tokyo Paralympics competition schedule

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Arne Müseler / www.arne-mueseler.com, CC BY-SA 3.0 de, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=85907689)

(All times British Summer Time)

Wednesday 25th August 2021:

1am-3.45am: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

1am-4.20am: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

1am-5am: Wheelchair basketball at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

1am-6am: Wheelchair fencing at Makuhari Messe Hall B

2am-7.25am: Track cycling at Izu Velodrome

3.30am-7.45am: Wheelchair Rugby at Yoyogi National Stadium

5.15am-8am: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

6.45am-9.45am: Wheelchair basketball at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

7.30am-12.15pm: Wheelchair fencing at Makuhari Messe Hall B

8am-2pm: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

9am-1.05pm: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

9.30am-1.45pm: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

9.30am-1.45pm: Wheelchair rugby at Yoyogi National Stadium

12.30pm-2.15pm: Wheelchair basketball at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Thursday 26th August 2021:

1am-3.45am: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

1am-3.25am: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

1am-620am: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

1am-5am: Wheelchair basketball at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza & Ariake Arena

1am-7.40am: Wheelchair fencing at Makuhari Messe Hall B

2am-8.40am: Track cycling at Izu Velodrome

3.30am-7.45am: Wheelchair rugby at Yoyogi National Stadium

5.15am-8am: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

5.45am-9.45am: Wheelchair basketball at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza & Ariake Arena

7am-2.35pm: Equestrian at Equestrian Park

8am-2pm: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

9am-12.35pm: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

9am-1.45pm: Wheelchair fencing at Makuhari Messe Hall B

9.30am-1.45pm: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

9.30am-1.45pm: Wheelchair rugby at Yoyogi National Stadium

12.30pm-2.15pm: Wheelchair basketball at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza & Ariake Arena

Friday 27th August 2021:

12am-8am: Wheelchair fencing at Makuhari Messe Hall B

1am-4am: Archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

1am-3.45am: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

1am-3.10am: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

1am-6.20am: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

1am-5am: Wheelchair basketball at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza & Ariake Arena

1.30am-7.50am: Athletics at Olympic Stadium

1.30am-4.10am: Rowing at Sea Forest Waterway

2am-8.30am: Swimming at Izu Velodrome

2am-3.30am: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

2.30am-5.30am: Judo at Nippon Budokan

3am-12pm: Wheelchair tennis at Ariake Tennis Park

3.30am-7.45am: Wheelchair rugby at Yoyogi National Stadium

5.15am-8am: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

6am-9am: Archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

6am-7.30am: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

6.45am-10.45am: Wheelchair basketball at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza & Ariake Arena

7am-2.20pm: Equestrian at Equestrian Park

8am-10.40am: Judo at Nippon Budokan

8am-2pm: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

9am-12.30pm: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

9.30am-1.45pm: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

9.30am-1.15pm: Wheelchair fencing at Makuhari Messe Hall B

9.30am-1.45pm: Wheelchair rugby at Yoyogi National Stadium

10.30am-2pm: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

11am-2pm: Athletics at Olympic Stadium

12.30pm-2.15pm: Wheelchair basketball at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza & Ariake

Arena

10.30pm-3am: Triathlon at Odaiba Marine Park

Saturday 28th August 2021:

1am-6.55am: Archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

1am-3.45am: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

1am-3.35am: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

1am-7am: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

1am-5am: Wheelchair basketball at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza & Ariake Arena

1am-7am: Wheelchair basketball at Makuhari Messe Hall B

1.30am-4.50am: Athletics at Olympic Stadium

1.30am-6.20am: Boccia at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

1.30am-5.10am: Rowing at Sea Forest Waterway

2am-5.15am: Track cycling at Izu Velodrome

2am-3.30am: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

2.30am-5.30am: Judo at Nippon Budokan

3am-2pm: Wheelchair tennis at Ariake Tennis Park

3.30am-8am: Wheelchair rugby at Yoyogi National Stadium

5.15am-8am: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

6am-7.30am: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

6.45am-10.45am: Wheelchair basketball at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza & Ariake Arena

8am-12.50pm: Boccia at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

8am-10.40am: Judo at Nippon Budokan

8.30am-1.30pm: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

8.30am-1.15pm: Wheelchair fencing at Makuhari Messe Hall B

9am-2.10pm: Equestrian at Equestrian Park

9am-12.40pm: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

9.30am-1.55pm: Archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

9.30am-1.45pm: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

9.30am-1.45pm: Wheelchair rugby at Makuhari Messe Hall C

10.30am-2pm: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

11am-2pm: Athletics at Olympic Stadium

12.30pm-2.15pm: Wheelchair basketball at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza & Ariake Arena

10.30pm-3.10pm: Triathlon at Odaiba Marine Park

Sunday 29th August 2021:

12.30am-8am: Wheelchair fencing at Makuhari Messe Hall B

1am-6.10am: Archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

1am-5am: 5-a-side football at Aomi Urban Sports Park

1am-3.45am: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

1am-3.25am: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

1am-5am: Wheelchair basketball at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza & Ariake Arena

1.30am-4.50am: Athletics at Olympic Stadium

1.30am-6.20am: Boccia at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

1.30am-4.20am: Rowing at Sea Forest Waterway

2am-3.30am: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

2am-6am: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

2.30am-6am: Judo at Nippon Budokan

3am-12pm: Wheelchair tennis at Ariake Tennis Park

5.15am-8am: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

6am-7.30am: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

6am-8am: Wheelchair rugby at Yoyogi National Stadium

6.45am-10.45am: Wheelchair basketball at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza & Ariake Arena

8am-12.150pm: Boccia at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

8am-12pm: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

8.30am-10am: 5-a-side football at Aomi Urban Sports Park

8.30am-11.50am: Judo at Nippon Budokan

9am-12.25pm: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

9.30am-12.35pm: Archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

9.30am-12.15pm: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

9.30am-1.15pm: Wheelchair fencing at Makuhari Messe Hall B

10am-12.45pm: Equestrian at Equestrian Park

10am-12.15pm: Wheelchair rugby at Yoyogi National Stadium

10.30am-2pm: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

11am-2.05pm: Athletics at Olympic Stadium

11.30am-1pm: 5-a-side football at Aomi Urban Sports Park

12.30pm-2.15pm: Wheelchair basketball at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza & Ariake Arena

Monday 30th August 2021:

12.30am-8.45am: Shooting at Asaka Shooting Range

1am-6.15am: Archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

1am-5am: 5-a-side football at Aomi Urban Sports Park

1am-3.45am: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

1am-3.25am: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

1am-5am: Wheelchair basketball at Ariake Arena

1.30am-5am: Athletics at Olympic Stadium

1.30am-6.20am: Boccia at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

2am-3.30am: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

2am-6am: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

3am-12pm: Wheelchair tennis at Ariake Tennis Park

5.15am-8am: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

6am-7.30am: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

6.45am-10.45am: Wheelchair basketball at Ariake Arena

7am-2.15pm: Equestrian at Equestrian Park

8am-12.50pm: Boccia at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

8am-12pm: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

8.30am-10am: 5-a-side football at Aomi Urban Sports Park

9am-12.50pm: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

9.30am-1.20pm: Archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

9.30am-1.15pm: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

10.30am-2pm: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

11am-2pm: Athletics at Olympic Stadium

11.30am-1pm: 5-a-side football at Aomi Urban Sports Park

12.30pm-2.15pm: Wheelchair basketball at Ariake Arena

11pm-8.15am: Road cycling at Fuji International Speedway

Tuesday 31st August 2021:

12am-9.15am: Road cycling at Fuji International Speedway

1am-6.15am: Archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

1am-5am: Football 5-a-side at Aomi Urban Sports Park

1am-3.30am: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

1am-2.45am: Wheelchair basketball at Ariake Arena

1.30am-4.45am: Athletics at Olympic Stadium

1.30am-6.20am: Boccia at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

1.30am-7.30am: Shooting at Asaka Shooting Range

2am-3.30am: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

2am-6.30am: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

3am-12pm: Wheelchair tennis at Ariake Tennis Park

4.30am-8.30am: Wheelchair basketball at Ariake Arena

5.15am-8.15am: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

6am-7.30am: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

8am-11.45am: Boccia at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

8.30am-10am: 5-a-side football at Aomi Urban Sports Park

8.30am-1pm: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

9am-12.35pm: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

9.30am-1.20pm: Archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

9.45am-12.45m: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

10.15am-2.15pm: Wheelchair basketball at Ariake Arena

10.30am-2pm: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

11am-2.05pm: Athletics at Olympic Stadium

11.30am-1pm: 5-a-side football at Aomi Urban Sports Park

Wednesday 1st September 2021:

1am-3.20am: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

1am-2.45am: Wheelchair basketball at Ariake Arena

1.30am-4.40am: Athletics at Olympic Stadium

1.30am-5.25am: Boccia at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

1.30am-9.05am: Road cycling at Fuji International Speedway

1.30am-6.45am: Shooting at Asaka Shooting Range

2am-3.30am: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

2am-8am: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

3am-12pm: Wheelchair tennis at Ariake Tennis Park

4.30am-8.30am: Wheelchair basketball at Ariake Arena

5.15am-6.15am: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

6am-7.30am: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

7.05am-11.45am: Boccia at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

9am-12.40pm: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

9.30am-1.30pm: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

9.45am-12.45pm: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

10am-2pm: Badminton at Yoyogi National Stadium

10.15am-2.15pm: Wheelchair basketball at Ariake Arena

10.30am-2pm: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

11am-1.50pm: Athletics at Olympic Stadium

11.45pm-7.45am: Shooting at Asaka Shooting Range

Thursday 2nd August 2021:

12.45am-8.45am: Shooting at Asaka Shooting Range

1am-1pm: Badminton at Yoyogi National Stadium

1am-5am: 5-a-side football at Aomi Urban Sports Park

1am-3.35am: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

1.30am-5.55am: Athletics at Olympic Stadium

1.30am-5.55am: Boccia at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

1.30am-4.40am: Canoe sprint at Sea Forest Waterway

1.30am-8.45am: Road cycling at Fuji International Speedway

2am-6.15am: Archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

2am-7.30am: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

2am-7am: Taekwondo at Makuhari Messe Hall B

4am-12pm: Wheelchair tennis at Ariake Tennis Park

4.30am-8.30am: Wheelchair basketball at Ariake Arena

5.15am-8.15am: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

5.30am-9am: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

6.25am-11.45am: Boccia at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

8.30am-10am: 5-a-side football at Aomi Urban Sports Park

9am-12.50pm: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

9am-1pm: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

9am-2.10pm: Taekwondo at Makuhari Messe Hall B

9.30am-11.55am: Archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

9.45am-2.55pm: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

10.15am-4.25pm: Wheelchair basketball at Ariake Arena

10.30am-2pm: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

11am-2.05pm: Athletics at Olympic Stadium

11.30am-1pm: 5-a-side football at Aomi Urban Sports Park

10.30pm-3am: Triathlon at Odaiba Marine Park

Friday 3rd August 2021:

1am-1pm: Badminton at Yoyogi National Stadium

1am-3.35am: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

1.30am-4.55am: Athletics at Olympic Stadium

1.30am-4.55am: Boccia at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

1.30am-4.10am: Canoe Sprint at Sea Forest Waterway

1.30am-8.45am: Road cycling at Fuji International Speedway

1.30am-8.30am: Shooting at Asaka Shooting Range

2am-6.15am: Archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

2am-7.30am: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

2am-7am: Taekwondo at Makuhari Messe Hall B

4am-10am: Wheelchair tennis at Ariake Tennis Park

4.30am-8.30am: Wheelchair basketball at Ariake Arena

5.15am-8.15am: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

5.30am-9am: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

6.25am-11.35am: Boccia at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

9am-1pm: Swimming at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

9am-1pm: Table tennis at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

9am-2.10pm: Taekwondo at Makuhari Messe Hall B

9.30am-1.55pm: Archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

9.45am-1.55pm: Goalball at Makuhari Messe Hall C

10.15am-2.15pm: Wheelchair basketball at Ariake Arena

10.30am-2pm: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

11am-1.55pm: Athletics at Olympic Stadium

Saturday 4th August 2021:

1am-1pm: Badminton at Yoyogi National Stadium

1.30am-4.40am: Athletics at Olympic Stadium

1.30am-5.50am: Boccia at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

1.30am-4.30am: Canoe sprint at Sea Forest Waterway

1.30am-7.45am: Shooting at Asaka Shooting Range

2am-4.40am: Archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

2am-7am: Taekwondo at Makuhari Messe Hall B

3.30am-5am: 5-a-side football at Aomi Urban Sports Park

4am-12pm: Wheelchair tennis at Ariake Tennis Park

6am-2pm: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

6.15am-8am: Wheelchair basketball at Ariake Arena

7.20am-1.15pm: Boccia at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

9am-2.10pm: Taekwondo at Makuhari Messe Hall B

9.30am-12.35pm: Archery at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

9.30am-11.35am: 5-a-side football at Aomi Urban Sports Park

9.45am-2.15pm: Wheelchair basketball at Ariake Arena

11am-2pm: Athletics at Olympic Stadium

10.30pm-3.30am: Athletics at Olympic Stadium

Sunday 5 August

1am-5am: Badminton at Yoyogi National Stadium

1.30am-4.30am: Shooting at Asaka Shooting Range

2am-5am: Sitting volleyball at Makuhari Messe Hall A

2am-4.30am: Wheelchair Basketball at Ariake Arena