Oscars live stream and how to watch the 2022 Academy Awards online

The red carpet is ready and the flash bulbs are primed, which means the 2022 Oscars are about to start! Want to see the likes of Belfast, King Richard, Drive My Car and The Power Of The Dog battle it out for Best Picture? Aussie film fans can watch free on 7plus. Make sure you know how to get a free 2022 Oscars live stream from where you are in the world.

Oscars live stream 2022 Date: Sunday 27th March 2022 Start time: 8pm ET / 1am BST (Mon) / 11am AEDT (Mon) FREE stream: 7plus (Australia) Watch from overseas: ExpressVPN US streams: ABC| FuboTV (free 7-day trial) UK stream: Sky Cinema | Now

So, which film will win the most Oscars? There's plenty of buzz around Netflix's slow-burn western The Power Of The Dog, which has earned 12 nominations including best actor for Benedict Cumberbatch.

Apple TV+'s CODA (it stands for 'child of deaf adults') is also tipped to take home a clutch of golden statues. Then there's King Richard, Will Smith's biographical sports drama centered on Venus and Serena Williams' father. And don't forget Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune, featuring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya...

As for the show itself, the 94th Academy Awards has three presenters this year. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and actress Regina Hall will be attempting to top Ellen DeGeneres, who broke the internet with her infamous Oscars selfie. Bill Murray and Lady Gaga are just some of the stars handing out the awards.

Lucky Aussie viewers can watch the 2022 Oscars live stream free on 7plus. Step-by-step instructions below...

Watch a free 2022 Oscars live stream

(Image credit: Channel 7 / 7plus)

Aussie network Channel 7 will air live coverage of the 2022 Oscars in Australia. That means the action will stream free on 7plus. All you need do is sign up with an email address.

Going to be away from Oz during the Oscars? Aussie nationals can use a VPN to access 7plus from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

Watch an Oscars live stream from overseas with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Oscars rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 Oscars you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 7plus.

3. Then head over to 7plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Oscars live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch an Oscars live stream in the USA

(Image credit: The power of the dog)

ABC has the rights to the 2022 Academy Awards in the States. The broadcast begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Don't have cable? FuboTV is your best bet – and new users get a 7-day free trial.

Watch the 2022 Oscars with a FuboTV 7-day free trial

FuboTV provides live streaming access to ABC (for the 2022 Oscars), ESPN, CBS, NBC and FOX. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. It's $70 a month after the free trial but there's no contract so you can watch the Oscars, cancel within 7 days and not pay a penny!



FuboTV is only available within the US but you can use a VPN to access your account when travelling overseas. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Other options include DirecTV Now, at $65 a month. Or you can watch a recorded version of the Oscars the day after on Hulu.

Note: ABC is not available on Sling TV, so FuboTV really is the best bet for streamers.

Watch an Oscars live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Sky)

Sky Cinema is the place to find live coverage of the 2022 Oscars in the UK. Here's today's best Sky TV deals.

In a hurry? Don't want a Sky contract? Now is your best bet – and new subscribers can get a 50% discount.

Watch the 2022 Oscars live | Now 50% off deal

Sky's streaming service offers instant, contract-free access to Sky Cinema via laptops, smart TVs and mobiles. Better yet, the Entertainment + Cinema plan is half price for the first 3 months (£9.98 instead of £19.98). You'll pay full whack after the 3 months is up, but you can cancel anytime you like.

2022 Oscar nominees in full

Best picture

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

King Richard

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Nightmare Alley

Best actress

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Best actor

Will Smith – King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power Of The Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick... Boom!

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos

Best supporting actress

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Dame Judi Dench – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter



Best supporting actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power Of The Dog

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power Of The Dog

JK Simmons – Being The Ricardos

Best director

Jane Campion – The Power Of The Dog

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Sir Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Best original screenplay

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Don't Look Up – Adam McKay (story by McKay and David Sirota)

The Worst Person In The World – Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

Best adapted screenplay

The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

CODA – Sian Heder

Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe

Best animated feature

Encanto

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Flee

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best documentary feature

Summer of Soul

Flee

Ascension

Attica

Writing with Fire

Best international feature

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Worst Person In The World (Norway)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand Of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Bhutan)

Best original song

No Time To Die – No Time to Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Be Alive – King Richard (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson)

Belfast – Down to Joy (Van Morrison)

Somehow You Do – Four Good Days (Diane Warren)

Best original score

The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Dune – Hans Zimmer

Don't Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Encanto – Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias

Best cinematography

Dune – Greig Fraser

The Power Of The Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy Of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski

Best visual effects

Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Dan Sudick

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

No Time To Die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, Chris Corbould

Best film editing

Dune – Joe Walker

The Power Of The Dog – Peter Sciberras‎

Don't Look Up – Hank Corwin

King Richard – Pamela Martin

Tick, Tick... Boom! – Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best costume design

Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Dune – Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan

West Side Story – Paul Tazewell

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Best sound

Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

West Side Story – Tod A Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

No Time To Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

The Power Of The Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

Best production design

Dune – Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo

The Tragedy Of Macbeth – Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh

The Power Of The Dog – Grant Major and Amber Richards

Best make-up and hairstyling

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

House Of Gucci – Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Best live action short

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best animated short

Affairs Of The Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best documentary short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies