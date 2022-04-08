Mayer vs Han live stream: how to watch women's boxing title fight online

Mikaela Mayer will put her WBO and IBF super featherweight titles on the line this Saturday when she steps into the ring with Jenifer Han. Victory for Mayer would see her close in on undisputed status and a potential showdown with WBC champion Alycia Baumgardner. US fans can watch on ESPN+ for just $6.99. Follow our guide on how to watch a Mayer vs Han live stream from wherever you are.

Mayer vs Han live stream Date: Saturday 9th April 2022 Main card: 3am BST / 10pm ET Ringwalks: 4.15am BST / 11.15pm ET Venue: Orange County Fair & Event Center, California, US stream: ESPN+ Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Buy tickets: eTix (opens in new tab)

With two of the best female pound-for-pound fighters set for a huge clash, you can expect the Orange County Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California, to be rocking come Saturday night.

WBO/IBF junior lightweight world champion and 2016 Olympian Mikaela Mayer has just signed a huge deal with Top Rank and looks to be going places fast. She's topped longtime champ Ewa Brodnicka to capture the WBO junior lightweight world title and is now ranked No. 5 on the ESPN pound-for-pound rankings.

"Mikaela has accomplished so much since making her professional debut in 2017, and she has only scratched the surface," said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. "I believe she is well on her way to becoming boxing’s pound-for-pound queen".

US fans can stream Mayer vs Han live on ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month. Make sure you know how to get a Mayer vs Han live stream from where you are with a VPN.

Watch a Mayer vs Han live stream

Boxing fans can watch Mayer vs Han on ESPN, or live stream it via the ESPN+ app or website.

ESPN+ costs just $6.99 per month. Bargain-hunters can subscribe to ESPN+ in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu (ad-supported) for only $13.99 per month.

Outside the US this weekend? US nationals can use a VPN to access ESPN+ from anywhere (opens in new tab) as if they were back home in the States. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Another option for Mayer vs Han is to subscribe to FuboTV (opens in new tab), which carries ESPN. New subscribers get a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, you'll pay $65 a month for 120 channels.

Watch a Mayer vs Han live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Mayer vs Han live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Mayer vs Han you may wish to choose 'USA' for ESPN+.

3. Then head over to ESPN+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Mayer vs Han live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch Mayer vs Han live stream in the UK

The boxing will be live on Sky Sports Action in the early hours of Sunday morning from 2am BST (main card 3am; ringwalks 4.15am).

Not a Sky subscriber? No problem. Cord-cutters can stream all 11 Sky Sports channels via Now. A 1-month pass usually costs £33.99 but you can get your first six months for £20 a month right now.

Mayer vs Han fight card

Mikaela Mayer vs Jenifer Han; WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine super featherweight titles

Giovani Santillan vs Jeovanis Barraza; Welterweight

Jason Moloney vs Francisco Javier Pedroza; Bantamweight

Andrew Maloney vs Gilberto Mendoza; Super flyweight

Duke Regan vs TBA; Featherweight

Mayer vs Han tale of the tape

Name: Mikaela Mayer – Jenifer Han

Nationality: American – American

DOB: 4th July 1990 – 25th June 1983

Height: 5ft 9 inches – 5ft 6 inches

Reach: 66.5 inches – 66 inches

Total fights: 16 – 26

Record: 16-0, 5 KOs – 18-4-1, 1 KO