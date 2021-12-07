Manchester United vs Young Boys live stream and how to watch the Champions League for free

Manchester United have already qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League, so Wednesday's clash with Young Boys could see new interim manager Ralf Rangnick give some fresh faces a run out. Kick off is 8pm GMT at Old Trafford. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Young Boys live stream from anywhere the world.

Canadian soccer fans can stream Manchester United vs Young Boys free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a Canadian stuck outside Canada. Those in the States can try the free 7-day trial of Paramount+ for coverage instead.

Man United vs Young Boys live stream Date: Wednesday 8th Dec 2021 Kick off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Location: Old Trafford, Manchester Free stream trial: DAZN Canada / Paramount+ Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Paramount+ ($5.99) UK stream: BT Sport AUS stream: Stan Sport (AU$20)

The Reds progressed to the knockout stages of the 2021/22 Champions League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Villarreal two weeks ago. While United have locked-in the top spot, though, they will be wary of their final Group F opponents. Swiss club Young Boys pulled off a 2-1 win on matchday one against a 10-man United.

Barring another terrible back pass, United should be able to brush aside the 15-time Swiss league champions. It's also set to be Ralf Rangnick's first chance to conduct an experiment or two.

"I don't know if we play a completely new 10 players because I don't know if we have enough players on the [Champions League] list," Rangnick said. "But it's definitely possible we could play with some new players."

Could we see Jadon Sancho playing alongside the likes of Mason Greenwood and Anthony Elanga? And will Cristiano Ronaldo, the only player to have previously scored in all six group games, get a chance to complete his clean sweep?

It's an 8pm GMT kick-off at Old Trafford on Wednesday, 8th December 2021. Read on for more details on how to watch a Manchester United vs Young Boys live stream wherever you are in the world.

Our pick of the best VPN deals

Watch a Man United vs Young Boys free live stream

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Champions League games live through Paramount Plus – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Manchester United vs Young Boys starts at 3pm ET on Wednesday.

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Man United vs Young Boys Paramount+ 7-day free trial Man United vs Young Boys Paramount+ 7-day free trial

Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.



Football fans in Canada can watch every Champions League, Europa League and Premier League game – including Manchester United vs Young Boys – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free.

DAZN Canada: Watch Manchester United vs Young Boys DAZN Canada: Watch Manchester United vs Young Boys

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Champions League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, Premier League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.



Likewise, the DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Man United vs Young Boys live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Manchester United vs Young Boys live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Champions League, you may wish to choose 'Canada' for DAZN Canada or 'USA' for Paramount +.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ or DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester United vs Young Boys live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch Man United vs Young Boys in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the UEFA Champions League (including Manchester United vs Young Boys), Europa League and Europa Conference League.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Stan app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, most smart TVs, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Stan live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox and PlayStation.

Watch Manchester United vs Young Boys in the UK

(Image credit: BT Sport)

Rights to show the UEFA Champions League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Europa League.

Manchester United vs Young Boys will be shown on BT Sport 2 (HD) and BT Sport Ultimate (4K). The build up starts at 7pm GMT for an 8pm kick-off.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from £15 BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from £15

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £15 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

New BT broadband and BT TV customers get access to some great deals including BT Sport while existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £20 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £20 per month BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £20 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £20 per month on a 24-month contract. This gets you instant access to the BT Sport app.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN .

Watch the Champions League live in 4K

Manchester United vs Young Boys is available in HD and in 4K HDR at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25 per month BT Sport Monthly Pass £25 per month

Enjoy the Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League and more in 4K HDR, all contract-free through the BT Sport app on games consoles, Apple TV and Samsung TVs. You do not need to be a BT customer and can opt out at any time.

Champions League 2021/22 fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Matches kick off at 8pm GMT (3pm ET) unless otherwise stated.

Wednesday 8th December 2021

Group E: Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv, Bayern vs Barcelona

Group F: Manchester United vs Young Boys, Atalanta vs Villarreal

Group G: Salzburg vs Sevilla, Wolfsburg vs LOSC

Group H: Juventus vs Malmö (5.45pm GMT), Zenit vs Chelsea (5.45pm GMT)

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 13th December 2021

Round of 16 first legs: 15th/16th/22nd/23rd February 2022

Round of 16 second legs: 8th/9th/15th/16th March 2022

Quarter final dates

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 18th March 2022

Quarter-final first legs: 5th/6th April 2022

Quarter-final second legs: 12th/13th April 2022

Semi final dates

Semi-final first legs: 26th/27th April 2022

Semi-final second legs: 3rd/4th May 2022

Champions League Final 2021/22

28th May 2022