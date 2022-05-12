Luton vs Huddersfield live stream and how to watch the Championship play-off semi-final first leg online

Nothing beats the play-offs for unrelenting drama and nowhere are the stakes higher than in the Championship. Promotion to the Premier League comes with a windfall in the region of £150m. Friday night's Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town has the whiff of a David and Goliath encounter with the Terriers a top-flight club as recently as three years ago. Make sure you know how to watch a Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town live stream wherever you are.

Luton vs Huddersfield live stream Date: Friday 13th May Kick-off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET Venue: Kenilworth Road, Luton Free trial: Kayo Sport (AUS) US stream: ESPN+ ($6.99/m) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD (UK)

Luton have been this season's Championship surprise package. The Hatters were in League Two as recently as 2018 and it was only a late bolt after a slow start to the campaign that secured their spot in the play-offs. Top scorer Elijah Adebayo's 17 goals in all competitions has been central to their surge. Mid-season buy Robert Snodgrass has added experience.

Huddersfield also started slowly, but since the end of November, Carlos Corberan's teams has been one of the most in-form in the country, losing only twice. In the play-off positions every week since January, the Terriers' bright brand of attractive football has been a breath of fresh air in the second tier. Top scorer Danny Ward, a summer signing from Irish side Bohemians, has been flying from his midfield starting position in 2021/22.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST Friday 13th May at Kenilworth Road. Read on to find out on how to watch a Luton vs Huddersfield live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

Watch a Luton vs Huddersfield live stream in the US

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN+ has the rights to show Luton vs Huddersfield in the US, as well as all other Championship games and a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the network's online-only streaming service. It costs $6.99 per month or $13.99 as part of a bargain bundle with Hulu and Disney+.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

Watch a Luton vs Huddersfield live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant service for a Luton vs Huddersfield live stream, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Luton vs Huddersfield

Using a VPN for Luton vs Huddersfield is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Luton vs Huddersfield, you may wish to choose 'US' for ESPN+.

3. Then head over to ESPN+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Luton vs Huddersfield live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch Luton vs Huddersfield in 4K HDR

Luton vs Huddersfield will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Luton vs Huddersfield live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are able to watch Luton vs Huddersfield with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle, which covers all games televised by Sky and BT.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there's Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Canada: Luton vs Huddersfield live stream

The Luton vs Huddersfield live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game live on the DAZN website or app, plus a host of Championship matches and others sports content.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada Watch Luton vs Huddersfield

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Luton vs Huddersfield live stream

(Image credit: Kayo)

Those in Australia can tune into the Luton vs Huddersfield live stream with the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial. Cancel at any time.

Going to be away at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Australia.

Luton vs Huddersfield Kayo Sports free 14-day trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including the Luton vs Huddersfield game. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time. There's no lock-in contract to worry about.

2021/22 Championship play-off fixtures for May

All times are 7.45pm BST unless otherwise stated

Friday 13th May

Luton vs Huddersfield

Saturday 14th May

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest 3pm

Monday 16th May (second leg)

Huddersfield vs Luton

Tuesday 17th May (second leg)

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United