Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch the 2022 Champions League final – date, time, tickets

Liverpool against Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final just feels right. Two of Europe's most storied clubs, with 19 European crowns between them, duking it out on the biggest stage of all is the perfect end to the UEFA club season. This will be the third time these teams have met in the final – Liverpool won in 1981, while Madrid lifted Old Big Ears in 2018 – and scarcely has there been so much narrative. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere.

Mo Salah seems hellbent on personal revenge after his final was ended prematurely by Sergio Ramos' wrestling manoeuvre in 2018. It doesn't even seem to matter that Ramos is now at PSG. The Reds' Egyptian King said: "We have a score to settle."

Madrid, meanwhile, want a 14th European title and have spent much of the week trying to paint themselves as underdogs after Karim Benzema's claim that Liverpool "think they've already won".

A visceral counter-pressing unit against a ruthless team on the break with the world's best centre-forward. This could get spicy. Here are all the details you need to know for the 2022 Champions League final.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final is an 8pm BST kick-off on Saturday 28th May. That's 3pm ET in the States and 5am AEST Australia.

Where is the 2022 Champions League final?

(Image credit: Getty Images / FRANCK FIFE)

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final at the Stade France in Saint-Denis, Paris.

Built on an old chemical works to the north of the city centre, the stadium was erected for the 1998 World Cup, hosting the final where France beat Brazil 3-0. It has also hosted the 2007 Rugby World Cup final, the Euro 2016 final and two previous Champions League finals in 2000 and 2006. Bad news, Liverpool fans, Spanish teams won both those games – Real Madrid 2-0 against Valencia in the former, and Barcelona beat Arsenal 2-1 in the latter.

Of course, the game was originally intended to be held at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine meant UEFA changed the venue to Paris.

Are there any 2022 Champions League final tickets left?

(Image credit: Getty Images / UEFA)

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final is a sell-out with no tickets remaining on general sale.

Some 52,000 of the 75,000 capacity of the Stade de France in Paris went to fans – just under 20,000 each to Liverpool and Real Madrid, with 12,000 sold to football fans around the world on a UEFA.com (opens in new tab) ballot. The remaining 23,000 go to the nebulously titled 'UEFA family', comprising national associations, commercial partners, broadcasters and the European governing body's hospitality programme.

There are, however, a couple of options if you're desperate (and either very lucky or rich) to watch the final in person. Keep an eye out for competitions to enter online from Champions League sponsors in the build up to the event.

Your only other option is to try your luck on a ticket resale website. But be warned, the cheapest tickets are going for £1,750 (opens in new tab) on Live Football Tickets and the authenticity of the tickets may be, let's say, dubious. Some Liverpool fans who tried to sell their final tickets on social media have had their entries cancelled by the club, so be careful when parting with your hard-earned.

Champions League final Camila Cabello performance

And you thought there would just be a game football? Naive fools. UEFA will add to the glitz and glamour of the 2022 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid with an opening ceremony courtesy of Grammy Award-winning Cuban-American artist Camila Cabello.

The chart-topping, multi-platinum singer/songwriter will perform minutes before kick-off to get the party started, doubtless thrilling fans (under 30) with hits Bam Bam, Señorita, and Havana, among others. Past performers include Dua Lipa, Imagine Dragons and Marshmellow.

Watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid free live stream

Stade de France

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Champions League games live through Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid starts at 3pm ET on Saturday.

Those in the UK can watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid free live stream on the BT Sport YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

While Stan is the regular Champions League rights holder in Australia, the 2022 final will be live and free on 9Now/9Gem (opens in new tab) too.

Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access the live stream without being blocked (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Liverpool vs Real Madrid

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Champions League, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BT Sport on YouTube .

3. Then head over to BT Sport YouTube (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream with a BT Sport Monthly Pass



BT Sport has the rights to 52 2021/22 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

BT Sport will also be showing the Champions League final for free on its website (opens in new tab), through its app (opens in new tab), which is available for mobiles, tablets, TVs and other connected devices, and on its YouTube channel.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee).

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) covers both Sky and BT televised games.

Watch the Champions League live in 4K

Lucky you, Liverpool vs Real Madrid is available in HD and in 4K HDR at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles. (opens in new tab)

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the UEFA Champions League (including Liverpool vs Real Madrid), Europa League and Europa Conference League.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

No need to sign up to Stan this time, though. The 2022 Champions League final will also be free-to-air on 9Now (opens in new tab).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream in Canada

Football fans in Canada can watch every Champions League, Europa League and Premier League game – including Liverpool vs Real Madrid – live on DAZN (opens in new tab).

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year.

