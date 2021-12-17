Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 live stream: how to watch the heavyweight boxing on DAZN

Derek Chisora locks horns with Joseph Parker in a 'make or break' rematch at Manchester AO Arena. The first ended in controversy when Chisora knocked Parker down in seconds – only to lose on a split decision. Can 'Del Boy' silence his critics on Saturday night? The big fight is live on DAZN and Aussie fans can watch it for just AU$2.99. Make sure you know how to watch a Parker vs Chisora 2 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Derek Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs) and former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (29-2, 21 KOs) are once again preparing for war. New Zealander Parker, a close friend of Tyson Fury, beat Chisora back in May but needs another big win to keep his career on the right track.

It won't be easy. Veteran heavyweight Chisora is still angry at the way the first fight ended, and feels he has a lot to prove. If the Finchley fighter's record – appearing to bite an opponent's ear, brawling with David Haye – is anything to go by, Saturday's 12-round bout is going to be hell from the bell.

"The name of the game ladies and gentlemen is boxing, bite your gumshield and chuck the leather," Chisora told reporters. "There isn’t any point of trying to tip-toe boxing, it doesn’t work. Bite the gum-shield and chuck the kitchen sink – that’s the name of the game for me. We are coming to war, that’s why people love watching me."

Saturday's big fight, promoted by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, is exclusive to DAZN everywhere except New Zealand and Samoa. It's cheapest in Australia, where fans can get DAZN for just AU$2.99 a month. You can watch Parker vs Chisora 2 in New Zealand on Sky Sports PPV. Make sure you know how to watch a Parker vs Chisora 2 live stream wherever you are.

DAZN has the exclusive rights to stream Parker vs Chisora 2 everywhere apart from New Zealand and Samoa. Costs can vary dramatically, but Australia seems to be the cheapest option.

Lucky Aussies can subscribe to DAZN for just AU$2.99 a month - an absolute bargain but DAZN prices vary worldwide.

Remember: Aussies abroad can use a VPN to access their DAZN accounts for AU$2.99 from anywhere in the world. Worth knowing, right?

The Parker vs Chisora 2 main card starts at 4am AEST, before the Parker vs Chisora 2 ringwalks at 7am AEST.

Watch a Parker vs Chisora 2 live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Parker vs Chisora 2 rights holders, you won't be able to access your local version of DAZN when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet – and saves you money! What's not to love?

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the boxing, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for DAZN.

3. Then head over to DAZN your browser or device and enjoy the cheap Parker vs Chisora 2 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Parker vs Chisora 2 live stream in the UK

DAZN, the fast-growing sports streaming service owned by Russian billionaire Sir Leonard Blavatnik, is the place to watch Parker vs Chisora 2.

Subscription to DAZN costs £7.99 a month in the UK. That includes at least 16 action-packed Matchroom UK fights a year, as well as plenty of other fights and documentaries on demand.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has signed a five-year deal with DAZN for UK-based fights, so it's well worth subscribing.

Parker vs Chisora live stream in the USA

As you've probably guessed, DAZN has the exclusive rights to stream Parker vs Chisora 2 in the United States, too. Subscription costs $19.99 a month.

Aussies abroad in the States can use a VPN to access the Aussie version of DAZN for AU$2.99 from anywhere in the world. See step-by-step guide above.

Parker vs Chisora 2 fight card

Joseph Parker vs. Derek Chisora – Heavyweight

Carlos Gongora vs. Lerrone Richards – IBO super middleweight title

Zelfa Barrett vs. Bruno Tarimo – Super featherweight

Jordan Thompson vs. Clement Oppenot – Cruiserweight

David Nyika vs. Anthony Carpin – Heavyweight

Alen Babic vs. TBA – Heavyweight

Parker vs Chisora 2 tale of the tape

Name: Derek "Del Boy" Chisora – Joseph Parker (a.k.a. Lupesoliai La'auliolemalietoa)

Nationality: British – New Zealand

Date of birth: 29th Dec 1983 – 9th Jan 1992

Height: 6'2" – 6'4"

Reach: 74" – 76"

Total fights: 43 – 31

Record: 32-11, 23 KOs – 29-2, 21 KOs

