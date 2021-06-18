Jamie Munguia vs Kamil Szeremeta live stream: how to watch the boxing on DAZN

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia faces replacement opponent Kamil Szeremeta this Saturday, 19th June, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. The 12-round WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Championship bout will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN, online and through the DAZN app. Follow our guide on how to watch a Jaime Munguia vs Kamil Szeremeta live stream, from anywhere in the world.

Munguia vs Szeremeta live stream Main card: 8.30pm BST / 3.30pm ET / 5.30am AEST Munguia vs Szeremeta: 11pm BST / 6pm ET / 8am AEST Venue: Don Haskins Center, El Paso Free stream: DAZN free trial (Canada) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: DAZN (£2/month) US stream: DAZN ($20/month) Tickets: Ticketmaster (from $35)

Mexican orthodox Jaime Munguia, 24, was originally due to fight Maciej Sulecki for the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Championship, but the highly rated Polish veteran, 35, pulled out two weeks before the showdown citing "undisclosed reasons".

Chairman of Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar de la Hoya, is confident that Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs) has the maturity to adjust to his new opponent, 31-year-old Polish powerhouse Kamil Szeremeta (21-1, 5 KOs).

Szeremeta, currently ranked as the world's seventh best active middleweight by The Ring magazine, will relish a second bite at the world title cherry but The Pride of Tijuana believes he can become a two-division world champion this weekend.

"I have a lot of experience when it comes to opponent changes,” said Munguia. "Obviously, it’s different at this level because the preparation is stronger and more strategic. However, I take it very calmly and we are going to make the necessary adjustments to walk away with our hand raised in victory on June 19."

The co-main event will see rising Uzbek fighter Bektemir "Bully" Melikuziev (7-0, 6 KOs) face his toughest test yet against former world title challenger "King" Gabriel Rosado (25-13-1, 14 KOs), who fights out of Philadelphia, for the WBO Intercontinental and WBA Continental Americas Super Middleweight Titles.

Saturday's unmissable fight is exclusive to DAZN (except Mexico) but it's much cheaper in some countries than others. Here's how to find the right price Jaime Munguia vs Kamil Szeremeta live stream from anywhere in the world.

The Munguia vs Szeremeta ringwalks are expected at 11pm British Summer Time.

Munguia vs Szeremeta fight card

Jaime Munguia vs Kamil Szeremeta – Middleweight

Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado – Super Middleweight

Ibeth Zamora vs Marlen Esparza – for Zamora’s WBC women’s flyweight title

Blair Cobbs vs Brad Soloman – Welterweight

Raul Curiel vs Ferdinand Keroyban – Welterweight

Alexis Rocha vs James Bacon – Welterweight

Manuel Flores vs Daniel Lozano – Junior Featherweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs Demetrius Banks – Cruiserweight

Gregory Morales vs TBA – Junior Featherweight

Munguia vs Szeremeta tale of the tape

Name: Jaime Munguia – Kamil Szeremeta

Nationality: Mexican – Polish

Date of birth: 6th October 1996 – 11th October 1989

Height: 6ft – 5ft 9.5 inches

Reach: Unknown – Unknown

Total fights: 36 – 22

Record: 36-0, 29 KOs – 21-1, 5 KOs

“I’m excited to be fighting in El Paso. It’s been a dream of mine. It’s a place where many great fighters have fought. It fills me with pride to be able to deliver a great show. I think I need to make a statement. I’m on the rise, so I have to keep doing things better with each fight. We have a great fighter in front of us. We have a lot of respect and admiration towards him, so we have to make sure we do things correctly so that we get a big fight next."

Szeremeta on Munguia

"This fight will be great. I’m happy to fight against such an amazing fighter. On Saturday, I will do my best to give you all a great show. I am very happy that I am fighting an undefeated boxer. It makes it more meaningful. I’m not worried about being in a place that will be full of Jamie Munguia’s supporters. I don’t even care. I’m used to this. I’m always fighting in other territories."