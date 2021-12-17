Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream and how to watch the rematch, time, date, PPV details

Jake Paul – YouTube star turned boxer – faces Tyron Woodley in a huge rematch at Florida's Amalie Arena this Saturday. Can MMA champ Woodley redeem himself? Or will he lose to the 190lb "Problem Child" for a second time? The cruiserweight bout is a $60 PPV in the USA, but boxing fans in South Africa can live stream Paul vs Woodley 2 on Fite TV for only $10. Make sure you know how to watch a Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream from anywhere.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream Date: Saturday 18th December 2021 Paul vs Woodley 2: 12am ET / 9pm PT / 5am GMT / 4pm AEDT (Mon) Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida South Africa stream: Fite TV ($10 PPV) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: Fite TV (£18 PPV) US stream: Showtime | Sling ($60 PPV) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (AU$40 PPV)

Jake Paul was due to fight Tommy Fury, brother of Tyson Fury, but the British fighter had to pull out after sustaining an injury (he also caught a cold, the poor lamb!). Anyway, the resulting grudge match – Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 – could prove just as explosive.

Paul scored a shock split decision when the pair clashed in Cleveland four months ago, leaving Woodley – who had unleashed bomb after bomb – furious with the judges. Despite parachuting in with two weeks notice, "The Chosen One" says he's been training for this moment since September and is ready to take his revenge on the unbeaten Paul.

The undercard for the latest Jake Paul exhibition match is pretty interesting, too. Where else would you see former NBA basketball player Deron Williams lock horns with NFL running back Frank Gore? The action starts from 9pm ET / 2am GMT. Make sure you know how to watch a cheap Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream from anywhere.

Watch a Paul vs Woodley 2 live stream for $9.99

The Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live stream is exclusive to Fite TV everywhere apart from the USA, Latin America, Brazil and the Caribbean.

Costs vary according to location. The cheapest option? South Africa and Indonesia, where it's a $10 PPV.

Wow. That's a sixth of what it costs in the States!

Remember: you can use a VPN to access the South African or Indonesian version of Fite TV from anywhere in the world if you're a citizen of one of those countries travelling abroad. Stay tuned for our step-by-step guide...

Watch a Paul vs Woodley 2 live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet – and saves you money! What's not to love?

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the boxing, you may wish to choose 'South Africa' for Fite.TV.

3. Then head over to Fite TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Paul vs Woodley 2 live stream for just $10.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

Paul vs Woodley 2 live stream in the UK

Boxing fans in the UK can live stream Paul vs Woodley 2 for just £18 ($24) on Fite TV. That's just over a third of what the fight costs in the States.

Remember: Fite TV is accessible worldwide but if you find yourself geo-blocked, simply use a VPN to access Fite from anywhere. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Fite TV is the home of combat sports – and the place to get a cheap Paul vs Woodley 2 PPV in the UK. Watch through your browser, or via the Fite TV app.

Paul vs Woodley 2 live stream in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch a Paul vs Woodley 2 live stream in on Kayo Sports Main Event for AU$39.95 (around $29 / £22).

Don't forget to use a VPN is if you are stuck outside of your home country of Australia this weekend. We recommend ExpressVPN.

With Main Event on Kayo Sports you can stream the biggest boxing, UFC and WWE pay-per-view fights, live and on your favourite device. You don't need a Kayo subscription to watch Main Event – Paul vs Woodley 2 is a standalone PPV.

Paul vs Woodley 2 live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Showtime)

Paul vs Woodley 2 is an $60 pay-per-view in the US. You can order the fight from Showtime or watch it on Sling TV PPV too.

You can purchase the Paul vs Woodley 2 PPV through Sling ($60).

If you're a Brit who happens to be in the US this weekend, there's no need to pay $60 to watch the big fight.

Simply use a VPN to access Fite.TV without being blocked, as if you were back home in the UK. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Paul vs Woodley 2 main card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (8 rounds - cruiserweight)

Amanda Serrano vs Miriam Gutierrez (10 rounds - lightweight)

Deron Williams vs Frank Gore (4 rounds - heavyweight)

Liam Paro vs Yomar Alamo (10 rounds - super-lightweight)

J'Leon Love vs Marcus Oliveira (8 rounds - cruiserweight)

Anthony Taylor vs Chris Avila (4 rounds - light-heavyweight)

Jeovanny Estela vs Chris Rollins (4 rounds - welterweight)

Jake Paul on his rematch with Tyron Woodley

"This is no problem for me. I’m getting a big bag to beat the guy I already beat. It’s going to be a bank robbery.

"We added the $500,000 knockout bonus to his contract for this fight, but I don’t need anything else, I already have everything.

"My career has become about shutting people up. This is another version of that. We’re here to up the ante.

"Just because I’m paying him to beat me, doesn’t mean he can. If anything, it’s to my advantage, because he’s going to come out recklessly and get caught.

"I hurt him multiple times in that first fight, and I didn’t even hit him with my best shot. It was a bad night and I still beat him. He should be embarrassed by that.

"Everyone better tune in to this fight on Showtime PPV because if you don’t, you’re going to be missing out on one of the best fights out there."