iPad Air 5 (2022) vs iPad Air 4 (2020): which will be the best?

Apple's 'Peek Performance' launch event brought the world a refresh of the iPad Air, but the fourth-generation iPad Air 4 (2020) is already a fantastic five-star tablet. Can the new fifth-generation iPad Air 5 (2022) improve on such a fantastic device?

Read on to learn about all the differences between the iPad Air 4 (2020) and the iPad Air 5 (2022) so you can see which might, on paper at least, be the best.

iPad Air 5 (2022) vs iPad Air 4 (2020): price

Prices for the iPad Air 5 (2022) start at £579 / $599 / AU$929 for the 64GB model and £729 / $749 / AU$1129 for the 256GB model, which mirror the prices and sizes for iPad Air 4 (2020).

Like the previous model, the new iPad Air 5 only comes in 64GB and 256GB configurations, though you can choose between WiFi-only and WiFi/Cellular connectivity.

Having only 64GB of storage feels less in 2022 than it did in 2020, and it wasn't a huge amount back in 2020. If you plan on storing loads of data on your iPad, you're still going to want to opt for the 256GB model.

iPad Air 5 (2022) vs iPad Air 4 (2020): features

(Image credit: Apple)

From a design perspective, not much has changed with the iPad Air 5 (2022). While the iPad Air (2020) took some inspiration aesthetically from the iPhone 12 line, the iPad Air (2022) takes some inspiration from the iPhone 13 line, but the devices are virtually identical in terms of size and overall design.

The screen on both iPads measures 10.9in, and both tablets have the same 2360 x 1640 resolution. Both iPad Airs have a peak brightness of 500 nits and support Apple's True Tone color temperature technology. Neither have the 120hz refresh rate of the iPad Pro.

Perhaps the biggest difference between the two tablets comes down to what's inside. The iPad Air 4 (2020) has an Apple A14 Bionic chip, while the iPad Air 5 (2022) has an Apple M1 chip, the same chip used in Apple's latest Macs and in iPad Pros.

Apple reports the new iPad Air is about 60 percent faster than the old model in terms of CPU performance and about twice as fast in terms of GPU performance. These are massive gains, but the iPad Air 4 was already powerful enough for casual internet browsing, movie watching, and occasional gaming.

The other major upgrade to the iPad Air (2022) over the old model is the front-facing camera. Now there's a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Apple's Center Stage support, compared to the 7MP front-facing camera without Center Stage support which was present on the previous generation tablet .

Lastly, the iPad Air 5 (2022) has 5G support and a twice as fast USB-C port, and that's where the major differences between the two tablets come to an end.

iPad Air 5 (2022) vs iPad Air 4 (2020): picture

(Image credit: Apple)

The display in the iPad Air (2022) is the same as the one in the iPad Air (2020), by all accounts, so there shouldn't be much difference in visual quality between the two. They've got the same resolution, have the same peak brightness, and support the same display technologies, like True Tone, as well, so while there may be minor differences unit to unit, the experience will hopefully be largely the same.

This isn't bad news, though, because the iPad Air (2020)'s display is beautiful. Apple's known for displays with punchy, detailed, and subtle images, and the iPad Air (2020) doesn't disappoint. Hopefully, we'll be able to say the same for the iPad Air 5 (2022) when we put it through its paces.

iPad Air 5 (2022) vs iPad Air 4 (2020): sound

(Image credit: Apple)

Speakers on the new iPad Air (2022) are also essentially the same as the iPad Air (2020)'s speakers but that's not a bad thing.

The iPad Air (2020) introduced speakers at either end of the tablet to produce true stereo sound, a first for the iPad Air product line. This produced a much wider and more convincing spread of sound. It makes watching movies, shows, or video content on the iPad Air (2020) is a lot of fun, especially for a tablet the size of the iPad Air. Hopefully, the iPad Air 5 continues this audio trend.

iPad Air 5 (2022) vs iPad Air 4 (2020): early verdict

The iPad Air 5 (2022) and the iPad Air 4 (2020) share a lot of similarities. The core features and design are the same, and many other important aspects like their displays and their speaker systems are also the same. However, the iPad Air 5 (2022) upgrades a handful of key components which should result in some meaningful performance improvements.

Since the price of the new iPad Air is the same as it was before if you're in the market for an iPad Air, it could be worth picking up the latest model. If you already own the 2020 iPad Air then you might want to consider whether it's worth the upgrade.

Of course, we'll be able to bring you our definitive verdict just as soon as we get our hands on the new iPad Air and test it out for ourselves.

MORE:

Read our guide on iPhone SE 3 (2022) vs iPhone SE 2 (2020)

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022): official release date, price and specs

iPhone SE 3 (2022): official release date, pricing and more