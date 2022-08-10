How to watch I Am Groot online – animated short story fun for the MCU

I Am Groot – the animated series based on the Marvel Comics character Groot – is available on Disney Plus as of Wednesday, 10th August. All five original shorts are exclusive to Disney Plus, so you'll need a subscription if you don't already have one. Follow the guide below to watch I Am Groot from where you are in the world.

How to watch I Am Groot Premiere: Wednesday 10th August 2022 Time: 8am BST / 3am ET / 5pm AEST Global stream: Disney Plus Cast: Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper

Groot – a sentient, alien-like tree creature – first appeared in the 1960 comic book Tales to Astonish, created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and Jack Kirby. Fast forward to 2014 blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy and Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) steals the show following the original Groot's death.

Having been ushered into hallowed pantheon of pop culture alongside the likes of Baby Yoda, Baby Groot has now scored its own Disney Original. I Am Groot is split into five episodes, each one lasting only a few minutes. The series is said to explore Baby Groot's "glory days growing up—and getting into trouble—among the stars".

If you want some adorably-amusing relief from the action-packed Marvel Comics Universe, don't miss I Am Groot exclusively on Disney Plus. Travelling abroad? We'll show you how to watch Disney Plus from wherever you are.

Watch I Am Groot on Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney+)

I Am Groot short 1 , Groot's First Steps – 10th August 2022

, Groot's First Steps – 10th August 2022 I Am Groot short 2 , The Little Guy – 10th August 2022

, The Little Guy – 10th August 2022 I Am Groot short 3 , Groot's Pursuit – 10th August 2022

, Groot's Pursuit – 10th August 2022 I Am Groot short 4 , Groot Takes a Bath – 10th August 2022

, Groot Takes a Bath – 10th August 2022 I Am Groot short 5, Magnum Opus – 10th August 2022

I Am Groot official trailer

Can I watch I Am Groot on Netflix or Prime Video?

I Am Groot is a Disney+ Original, set within the Marvel universe (Marvel Studios is a subsidiary of Disney). I Am Groot is exclusive to Disney Plus globally, so it's unlikely to show up on rival streaming services such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

