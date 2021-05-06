Giro d'Italia live stream 2021: how to watch cycling for free from anywhere

The 104th Giro d'Italia is almost upon us and, as always, the year's first Grand Tour will bring out the best riders in the world. The hunt for the Maglia Rosa (pink jersey) will take in 21 stages, bookended by brutal time trials.

The race starts with an 8.6km Individual Time Trial starting and finishing in the picturesque city of Turin on Saturday 8th May. Turin's weather is forecast to be 18°C and cloudy. After that, it's onto the tough stuff, including the legendary Monte Zoncolan climb. Make sure you know to watch a Giro d'Italia live stream for free, wherever you are.

Last year's Giro was pushed back to October due to the pandemic, but the Italian Grand Tour returns to May this year. Hackney's Tao Geoghegan Hart took the the honours in 2020 but he won't be there to defend his title. Instead, the Ineos Grenadiers will be helmed by Egan Bernal.

As ever, the 3479.9km route winds it way around Italy's some of most breathtaking Alps before finishing in Milan on Saturday 30th May. From gruelling sprints to steep climbs and mountain views, the 2021 Giro d'Italia is a test of pro cycling like no other. From stage hunters to sprinters and GC riders, there's something for everyone.

Talking of which, who will lift the Trofeo Senza Fine? GC specialist Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), winner of the 2019 Tour de France, is one of the Giro d'Italia favourites but says his race will depend on how his back injury fares.

"Everything will depend on how my back responds," the Columbian star told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "We’ll see day by day because I haven’t raced for two months. It’s useless to make false promises.”

Meanwhile, Team BikeExchange will be surrounding Simon Yates with a coterie of top-notch Giro d'Italia riders in an effort to help the 28-year-old Brit add a second Grand Tour title to his list of growing palmares.

And let's not forget Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), winner of two Giro d'Italia stages and one Maglia Azzurra. He'll be in the mix for many a single stage win.

The action gets underway at 1pm UK time on Saturday. Those in Australia, Italy and part of the UK can even get to watch for free. Make sure you know how to watch a free Giro d'Italia live stream from anywhere.

Giro d'Italia free live stream

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By s.yuki - 2018 Tour de France #19 Col d'Aubisque, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71191097)

Cycling fans in Australia, Wales and Italy can catch Giro d'Italia for free on SBS Viceland, S4C and Rai Sport respectively. You'll need to create an account and sign in.

Going to be away from home this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access SBS, S4C and Rai Sport from anywhere in the world, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

How to watch Giro d'Italia abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Giro d'Italia rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

UK: Giro d'Italia live stream

Giro d'Italia will be aired live across the UK via Eurosport and Eurosport Player. Subscription costs from £6.99 a month or £39.99 a year.

If you happen to be outside the UK this weekend, simply use a VPN to access Eurosport as without being location blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

USA & Canada: Giro d'Italia free live stream

GCN+ is the place to see the 2021 Giro d'Italia in both the USA and Canada. The specialist streaming service promises 'More racing' and 'No more adverts'. It's an awesome way to watch every moment of the Giro.

Subscription costs just $8.99 a month or $49.99 a year. That includes live and uninterrupted coverage of men's and women's pro-cycling throughout the season, GCN+ originals, plus expert analysis from the likes of Dan Lloyd.

Remember, you can use a VPN to access live streams from anywhere in the world.

Giro d'Italia 2021: stage times

(Image credit: Giro d'Italia / RCS Mediagroup S.p.a.)

Stage 1 - Saturday 8th May at 2pm CEST, 1pm BST, 8am ET

Stage 2 - Sunday 9th May at 12.55pm CEST, 11.55am BST, 6.55am ET

Stage 3 - Monday 10th May at 12.20pm CEST, 11.20am BST, 6.20am ET

Stage 4 - Tuesday 11th May at 12.05pm CEST, 11.05am BST, 6.05am ET

Stage 5 - Wednesday 12th May at 1.10pm CEST, 12.10pm BST, 7.10am ET

Stage 6 - Thursday 13th May at 12.45am CEST, 11.45am BST, 6.45am ET

Stage 7 - Friday 14th May at 12.50pm CEST, 11.50am BST, 6.50am ET

Stage 8 - Saturday 15th May at 12.40pm CEST, 11.40am BST, 6.40am ET

Stage 9 - Sunday 16th May at 12.30pm CEST, 11.30am BST, 6.30am ET

Stage 10 - Monday 17th May at 1.40pm CEST, 12.40pm BST, 7.40am ET

Rest - Tuesday 18th May

Stage 11 - Wednesday 19th May at 12.55pm CEST, 11.55am BST, 6.55am ET

Stage 12 - Thursday 20th May at 11.25am CEST, 10.25am BST, 5.25am ET

Stage 13 - Friday 21st May at 12.55pm CEST, 11.55am BST, 6.55am ET

Stage 14 - Saturday 22nd May at 11.30pm CEST, 10.30am BST, 5.30am ET

Stage 15 - Sunday 23rd May at 1.30pm CEST, 12.30pm BST, 7.30am ET

Stage 16 - Monday 24th May at 10.50am CEST, 9.50am BST, 4.50am ET

Rest - Tuesday 25th May

Stage 17 - Wednesday 26th May at 12pm CEST, 11am BST, 6am ET

Stage 18 - Thursday 27th May at 11.35am CEST, 10.35am BST, 5.35am ET

Stage 19 - Friday 28th May at 12.10pm CEST, 11.10am BST, 6.10am ET

Stage 20 - Saturday 29th May at 12.20pm CEST, 11.20am BST, 6.20am ET

Stage 21 - Sunday 30th May at 1.35pm CEST, 12.35pm BST, 7.35am ET

