Crawford vs Porter live stream and how to watch the welterweight title fight

Terence Crawford's huge world welterweight title showdown against Shawn Porter gets underway this Saturday in Las Vegas. The tension is already building, with undefeated three-weight champ Crawford (37-0, 28 KO) accusing two-time former welterweight king Porter (31-3-1, 17 KO) of 'lying'. Crawford vs Porter is a $70 pay-per-view in the US, but it's far cheaper in the UK! Make sure you know how to watch a Crawford vs Porter live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Crawford vs Porter live stream Date: Saturday 20th November 2021 Main card: 10pm ET / 2am GMT (Sun) / 12pm AEST (Sun) Crawford vs Porter ringwalks: 11.30pm ET / 3.30am GMT (Sun) / 1.30pm AEST (Sun) Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas UK stream: Now (£25/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN ($70 PPV) Aus stream: Kayo (AU$55 PPV)

Some 12,000 boxing fans are converging on the indoor arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino to witness what could be Terrence Crawford's fifth defence of his welterweight title, four years since he become undisputed champion.

The 147-pound WBO belt has been much in demand lately, thanks to a division that's teeming with talent. At 34, "Bud" might be on top of his game but he's also under pressure to perform. Shawn Porter, 35, and his trainer-father Kenny, are confident of regaining the title.

Porter may have missed out on a megabucks match-up with Manny Pacquiao, but he's faced the best in his division, knocking out Kell Brook, earning a unanimous-decision win against Adrien Broner and demolishing Paulie Malignaggi with a fourth-round TKO.

"This is a fight that reminds me of all the great welterweight battles of the 1980s and 90s, two prime fighters unafraid to tackle the biggest challenge available to them," said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

The big fight is a pay-per-view in the USA and Australia... but not the UK! British fans can stream the action on Now for only £33 £25. So make sure you know how to watch a Crawford vs Porter live stream from anywhere in the world with a VPN, if you're a Brit travelling abroad.

Crawford vs Porter live stream for £25 ($34)

(Image credit: Now)

Boxing fans in the UK can watch Crawford vs Porter on Sky Sports. Coverage of the main card starts around 2am GMT.

Don't have satellite TV? Stream Sky Sports online using a Now Sky Sports Pass.

Don't forget: you'll need to use a VPN to stream Now when outside the UK.

Sky Sports is kicking off Saturday's boxing in style, with a huge double-header. You'll get to watch Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola live from Wembley, in London, before the action moves over to Las Vegas for Crawford vs Porter.

After Saturday, you'll be able to use your Now Sky Sports Pass to watch all 11 sports channels, which feature top live events such as Formula 1, Premier League football, international rugby, major golf tournaments and much more.

Crawford vs Porter live stream in the USA

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to a Crawford vs Porter live stream in the States. It's a pay-per-view event and costs a full $70 – in addition to an ESPN+ subscription. Ouch.

Remember: UK citizens stuck in the US can use a VPN to stream the fight on Now at a much cheaper price. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Crawford vs Porter live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

If you want to watch a Crawford vs Porter live stream in Australia, you'll need splash out on the pay-per-view on Main Event on Kayo Sports.

It costs AU$39.95. The headline fight is expected at around 2pm AEST on Sunday afternoon. Or you can watch the replay whenever suits.

Crawford vs Porter full fight card

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter – for Crawford's WBO super welterweight tile

Esquiva Falcao vs Patrice Volny – middleweight

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Hassan N’Dam – middleweight

Raymond Muratalla vs Steven Ortiz – lightweight

Crawford vs Porter tale of the tape

Name: Terrence "Bud" Crawford – Shawn "Showtime" Porter

Nationality: American – American

Date of birth: 28th Sept 1987 – 27th Oct 1987

Height: 5ft 8 – 5ft 7in

Reach: 74 inches – 69.5 inches

Total fights: 37 – 34

Record: 37-0 (28 KOs) – 31-3-0 (17 KOs)