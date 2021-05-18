Coppa Italia Final live stream: how to watch Atalanta vs Juventus for free

It's a huge week for Juventus beginning with Wednesday night's Coppa Italia Final and a chance for the Old Lady to salvage something good from what could turn into a season to forget. Currently fifth in Serie A and out of the Champions League spots, a big win against Atalanta to lift the Coppa would be just the tonic. Make sure you know how to watch an Coppa Italia Final live stream for free wherever you are.

Coppa Italia Final live stream Kick-off: 19.45 GMT, 18th May Free live stream: RAIPlay Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK TV channel: BT Sport 2 US stream: ESPN+ (14.45, ET)

Atalanta deserve their plaudits this season. La Dea manager Gian Piero Gasperini has already secured Champions League football for the Bergamo-based fans once again and quite possibly Atalanta's highest ever Serie A finish if they can cement their second place with a win against Milan on the final weekend's round of fixtures.

Juventus will be hoping for exactly the same. Should Milan take all three points instead, and fourth-placed Napoli beat Verona, then an embarrassing season in the Europa League awaits Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldo and the squad of galacticos.

In the mean time, of course, there's the serious business of cup football. Juventus will be a making a record 20th appearance in the Coppa Italia Final – their sixth in the last seven. A 14th pot might look good in their collection but it will certainly mean more to Atalanta who have only won one piece of serious silverware ever – the Coppa Italia all the way back in 1963. There's no question of who will be hungrier.

But while Atalanta have the consistency, there's no doubting the pedigree of the Juventus players. Cup football is a one shot affair and as overfed on glory as the Bianconeri are, to count them out of this one would be foolish.

Kick-off is at 19.45 GMT (14.45 ET) in Sassuolo's Mapei Stadium in Reggio on Wednesday night. UK viewers can watch in HD on BT Sports. US viewers can catch the action on ESPN+ and lucky football fans in Italy can watch the action for free on RaiPlay.

Read on for all the details of how to watch a Coppa Italia Final free live stream wherever you are in the world.

Italian TV network RAI has the rights to air the Coppa Italia Final live stream on its RAIPlay web player and will do so for all Italians to watch for free. It's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as an Italian national using a VPN (more details below).

RAIPlay is also available as an app for iOS and Android devices. That means you can watch a Coppa Italia Final live stream on your mobile or tablet as well as on your laptop browser.

Watch the Coppa Italia Final live in the UK

Rights to show the Coppa Italia Final, and other Italian football games, in the UK belong to BT Sport and Atalanta vs Juventus will be aired in HD on BT Sport 2.

You can add the BT Sport channels to your current BT TV subscription or sign-up as a new customer for BT TV and internet for £40 per month to enjoy a host of football and other sports in HD and 4K.

Sky TV and Virgin Media customers can also add the BT Sport channels to their subscription and enjoy all the remaining BT football games live for the rest of the season.

All of the packages also grant access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch the Coppa Italia Final live in the USA

ESPN has the rights to show the Coppa Italia Final and all of the Italian football in the US. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $5.99 per month or $13.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, you can just watch the Coppa Italia Final for free instead on RAIPlay by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, which offers access to the free RAIPlay live stream from anywhere in the world for any Italian nationals who happen to be abroad.

DAZN is the new home of football in Brazil, Germany, Italy, Japan, Austria, Spain, Switzerland and other regions around the world and is well worth signing up to for all the Coppa Italia action as well as a host of other events.

Prices vary but are generally very favourable. DAZN usually offers a free 7-day trial, depending on your location. You can try it out for watching the Coppa Italia Final and then decide to cancel or continue your subscription.

DAZN has the rights to the Coppa Italia, FA Cup. Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, fightsports, and much more, live and on demand in Austria, Brazil, Germany, Spain and Japan. Try free and cancel at anytime.