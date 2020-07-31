Benfica v Porto live stream: watch the 2020 Taca de Portugal Final for free

The Taca de Portugal Final 2020 is a classic Portugese clash of the titans. FC Porto go into the season finale as both defending Taca champions and Primeira Liga winners. Having finished second to their northern rivals, registering just one more loss, Benfica will be out to set things straight. Find out how to watch a Taca de Portugal Final Benfica v Porto free live stream below. Expect a tight encounter.

The FreeSports Player will stream the game live for free for those in the UK and Ireland. (Don't forget to use a VPN to access it if you're a UK citizen stuck abroad). Portuguese football fan in the US can use RTP Sports through fuboTV (free 7-day trial available).

The delayed Taca de Portugal 2020 final takes place at the Estádio Cidade de Coimbra behind closed doors and will be the third meeting of these two clubs for the trophy. Benfica may have won the last of those, back in 2003, but Porto have had the victories in the last three clashes between these teams in all competitions, and that doesn't bode well for the Eagles.

The final will the last game in charge for Benfica caretaker manager Nelson Verissimo before the highly experienced Jorge Jesus comes in for the next season for his second spell at the club. Jesus won three league titles and a Tacas de Portugal last time and the Copa Libertadores with Flamengo in 2019.

Benfica v Porto kicks off at 7.45pm BST, 8.45pm local time.

Watch a free Benfica v Porto live stream in the UK and Republic of Ireland

Premier Sports has the rights to show Benfica v Porto in the UK and Ireland in and the good news is that it's showing the game for free on the FreeSports channel and FreeSports Player. If you're a UK citizen and out of the country, don't forget to use a VPN to access the FreeSports Player.

Football fans can subscribe to find the FreeSports channel on Freeview (ch.64), Sky (ch.442), Virgin Media (ch.553), BT (ch.64) and TalkTalk (ch.64).

Keep an eye out on the FreeSports schedule to look out for other free football from La Liga and Serie A.

Watch Benfica v Porto from abroad using a VPN

UK citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the the FreeSports Player from outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a UK national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Benfica v Porto in the USA

Rights to show the Taca de Portugal Final of Benfica vs Porto in the US belong to sports channel RTP Sports. It can be found on a number of cable platforms but its available to all on the fuboTV streaming service which can be watched on a host of connected devices. Use the fuboTV 7-day free trial for to watch Benfica vs Porto and see if you enjoy the service.

fuboTV free 7-day trial

fuboTV offers a 7-day free trial with access to stream over 100 channels of live sports, TV shows and movies. One of those channels is the RTP Sports which means you can watch a Benfica vs Porto free live stream too.

