Autumn Nations Cup 2020 live stream: how to watch the rugby for free

The Autumn Nations Cup 2020 will see 16 matches played between 13th November 6th December. Created as a replacement for the Autumn Internationals that have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the eight-nation clash will feature England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, Italy, Fiji and Georgia.

Ready for scrum down? Good news: most games are 100 percent free to watch in the UK. Coverage is split across Amazon Prime and Channel 4. Going to be abroad? Use a VPN to watch online, just like you would at home in the UK.

The Autumn Nations Cup kicks off on Friday 13th November with Ireland vs Wales from the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, followed by a host of big matches including England's first ever clash with Georgia outside of a World Cup.

So how will the tournament work? There are two pools of four countries:

Group A: England, Ireland, Wales, Georgia

Group B: France, Scotland, Italy, Fiji

Each team will play the other three teams in their group over the first three weekends of the Autumn Nations Cup. This will determine the final group standings.

The teams in first place in each group will then play each other in the final round – as will the teams in second, third and fourth – to determine the overall winner.

Want to see every tackle and try? Follow our guide below to the best Autumn Nations Cup 2020 free live streams...

How to watch the Autumn Nations Cup free in the UK

Amazon has the rights to broadcast 14 of the 16 Autumn Nations Cup fixtures in the UK. That means UK-based Amazon Prime members can stream the majority of the action without paying a penny!

Not an Amazon Prime member? New users can sign up to a free 30-day trial. It includes full access to all Prime benefits including live sports, thousands of movies and free one-day delivery.

The 24-day Autumn Nations Cup fits nicely into the month’s free trial and coincides with the Black Friday sales. Very convenient.

Autumn Nations Cup: Amazon Prime 30-day free trial

Watch the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup for free and enjoy a host of films and TV shows on Prime Video. Cancel any time. Otherwise enjoy the service and all the speedy delivery from Amazon for Black Friday and Christmas shopping.View Deal

However, while Prime covers England vs Georgia on Saturday 14th November and plenty of other big clashes besides, there are two matches it won't cover.

But, again, there's good news for UK-based rugby fans. Ireland vs Wales on 13th November and Ireland vs Georgia on 29th November will both be shown exclusively on Channel 4 (and its All4 streaming service) on a free-to-air basis. Lee McKenzie will present, with commentary from Miles Harrison and Shane Williams.

Not in the UK but want to access your Amazon Prime Video or Channel 4 account? Your best option is to use a VPN and log in using a UK IP address. You'll find our step-by-step guide to the best VPN deals below.

How to watch the Autumn Nations Cup from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2020 Autumn Nations Cup services, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the rugby. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

How to watch the Autumn Nations Cup in the USA

FloSports has the exclusive rights to broadcast the Autumn Nations Cup in the United States and will offer live streams of all 16 games. Subscription starts at $12.50 per month.

The FloSports app is supported by: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and select Smart TVs. You'll also find iOS and Android FloSports apps in the relevant app stores.

If you're an existing FloSports subscriber and find yourself outside of the US, you'll need to use a VPN to access your account.

How to watch the Autumn Nations Cup in Australia

If you're prepared for some pretty early starts, you can watch Autumn Nations Cup games in Australia via beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show every match, starting with Ireland vs Wales, which kicks off at 5am AEST on Saturday 14th November.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

How to watch the Autumn Nations Cup in New Zealand

Sky Sports is the official broadcast partner of the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup in New Zealand. Sky subscribers can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage online or via the app.

Not a Sky subscriber? The Sky Sport Now service - billed as "The Home of Live Sport Online" – provides access to Sky Sports channels on a pay-per-view basis on smart TVs and mobile devices.

Autumn Nations Cup 2020 schedule

All times shown are GMT.

ROUND 1

Ireland vs Wales, 7pm on 13 November – Channel 4

Italy vs Scotland, 12.45pm on 14 November – Amazon

England vs Georgia, 3pm on 14 November – Amazon

France vs Fiji, 3pm on 15 November – Amazon

ROUND 2

Italy vs Fiji, 12.45pm on 21 November – Amazon

England vs Ireland, 3pm on 21 November – Channel 4 and Amazon

Wales vs Georgia, 5.15pm on 21 November – Amazon

Scotland vs France, 3pm on 22 November – Amazon

ROUND 3

Scotland vs Fiji, 1.45pm on 28 November – Amazon

Wales vs England, 4pm on 28 November – Amazon

France vs Italy, 8pm on 28 November – Amazon

Ireland vs Georgia, 2pm on 29 November – Channel 4

FINALS WEEKEND

Georgia vs TBD, 12pm on 5 December – Amazon

Ireland vs TBD, 2.15pm on 5 December – Amazon

Wales vs TBD, 4.45pm on 5 December – Amazon

England vs TBD, 2pm on 6 December – Amazon