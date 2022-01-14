Australian Open live stream: how to watch the 2022 Grand Slam tennis for free

The 2022 Australian Open – the first Grand Slam of the year – is scheduled for 17th – 30th January at Melbourne Park. Novak Djokovic is favourite for the men's title (although getting his visa cancelled again seems a problem there), while defending champion Naomi Osaka is tipped for a third Australian Open title in the women's draw. Aussies can watch every match free on 9now. Here's how to watch an Australian Open live stream in 2022 from anywhere with a VPN.

2022 Australian Open live stream Dates: 17th – 30th January 2022 Venue: Melbourne Park, Victoria FREE live stream: 9Now (Australia) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK/Europe stream: Discovery+ US stream: ESPN | Sling (free trial)

The 110th edition of the Australian Open began with Novak Djokovic's controversial arrival. The unvaccinated Serbian Pro, who is scheduled to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round, is still fighting his battle to stay in the Australia. Can he go on to win his tenth Australian Open title and record his 21st major singles title?

It won't be easy. The world's greatest tennis players are just as eager to claim the first major of 2022. World no.2 Daniil Medvedev, who beat Djokovic in this year’s US Open final, will be on court along with Rafael Nadal, who is tied with Djokovic at 20 career major singles titles.

In the women's draw, Ash Barty, a semi-finalist here two years ago, will be hoping to win her first Grand Slam on home soil. Reigning champion Naomi Osaka is due to go for her fifth major singles title, while US Open champion Emma Raducanu will be hoping to get back to winning ways under the tutelage of new coach Torben Beltz.

Two of the sport's biggest names – Roger Federer and Serena Williams – are absent from the 2022 Aussie Open, while Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn and 2014 winner Stan Wawrinka is still recovering from surgery.

Aussie fans can watch the 2022 Australian Open free of charge on 9Now. Follow our guide to watch a free Australian Open live stream from anywhere.

2022 Australian Open free live stream

(Image credit: Pixbay)

Good news! The 2022 Australian Open will be televised on Nine and streamed live on 9now. The coverage is completely free... but only in Australia.

Going to be outside Oz this week? Simply use a VPN to access the free 9Now live stream from anywhere. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Never used a VPN? Follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Watch the 2022 Australian Open from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Australian Open rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere and save money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it today for the tennis.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the tennis, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9now.

3. Then head over to 9now on your browser or device and enjoy the free Australian Open live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

2022 Australian Open live stream in UK/Europe

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Bluetyphoon27 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=90587463)

Eurosport holds the rights to air the Australian Open 2022 in the UK/Europe. Matches will be live across Discovery+, the Eurosport app and Eurosport.com from 17th January.

Subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs just £6.99/€6.99 a month and includes The Australian Open tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and more.

Amazon Prime subscribers can trial Discovery+ free for 7 days.

Remember: Aussie nationals can live stream every match free of charge on 9Now and can access 9now anywhere in the world with a VPN.

2022 Australian Open | Discovery+ (£7/€7 a month)

Subscribe to Discovery+ for a month and you can watch every match of the 2022 Australian Open live, in the company of John McEnroe and Boris Becker. It's contract-free, so you can cancel anytime you like.

2022 Australian Open live stream in the USA

TV rights to the 2022 Australian Open are once again split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel.

ESPN has bagged the men's and women's finals, so it's the one to go for. Cable-cutters can access ESPN through cable replacement service Sling, which offers new subscribers a 3-day free trial.

2022 Australian Open on Sling | FREE 3-day trial

Want to watch the first tennis Grand Slam of 2022 for less? Hurry, and you can get your first three days of Sling completely free! It's $35 a month after but there's no contract, so you can cancel anytime you like.

The other option is the Tennis Channel, which you may be able to sign up to as part of your cable package. It's also available to Sling subscribers as an add-on (Sling Orange with Sports Extra at $46 a month).

Watch the 2022 Australian Open live $99.99 per year

Catch the Australian Open and stream over 4500 live and on-demand matches from over 100 ATP & WTA events, including coverage from Roland Garros too. It's not cheap but it's a great offering for those who want to watch tennis all year round.

Remember: Aussie nationals can live stream every match of the 2022 Australian Open free of charge on 9Now. Aussies abroad can access 9now with a VPN.

Australian Open 2022 schedule & match times

(Image credit: AO)

Schedule is as follows:

17th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles first round

18th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles first round

19th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles second round

20th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles second round

21st January 2022 – Men's and women's singles third round

22nd January 2022 – Men's and women's singles third round

23rd January 2022 – Men's and women's singles fourth round

24th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles fourth round

25th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

26th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

27th January 2022 – Women's semi-finals

28th January 2022 – Men's semi-finals

29th January 2022 – Women's final

30th January 2022 – Men's final