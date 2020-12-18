Alvarez vs Smith live stream: UK start time, TV channel, full card

Canelo Alvarez – boxing's pound-for-pound champion – will go head-to-head with Liverpool's Callum Smith on Saturday in a huge world title showdown. The WBC title clash gets underway around 4.30am UK time at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, USA. Make sure you know how to watch an Alvarez vs Smith live stream wherever you are in the world.

Alvarez and Smith are expected to make their ring walks around 4.30am GMT on Sunday morning. DAZN will broadcast the fight live. The streaming service costs £1.99 per month in the UK and can be cancelled at any time. Fans in Canada can use this 30-day FREE trial.

Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán – better known as 'Canelo' Alvarez – will make his long-awaited return to the ring this weekend at the Alamodrome. Some 11,000 socially-distanced fans will (try) to fill the 64,000-seater arena.

The Mexican professional, who fights out of Guadalajara, was last in action in November 2019 when he saw off Sergey Kovalev to become a four-weight world champion.

Alvarez is considered by Ring Magazine to be one of the all-time greats having won 53 professional bouts. This weekend, he'll get the opportunity to prove it once and for all if he can unify the super-middleweight division.

Outboxing Callum 'Mundo' Smith won't be easy. The talented Scouser is a full six inches taller than Canelo and enjoys an eight inch reach advantage. Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sports reckons it could be a 'history-making' fight.

Smith added: "I have wanted a big fight since becoming world champion, so I am pleased that during these challenging times we can deliver to the fans a fight between the very best in the division."

Here's how to watch a Alvarez vs Smith live stream from anywhere. The main event is set to start at 4.30am UK time on Sunday morning.

Alvarez vs Smith live stream for only £1.99 in the UK

Respected sports streaming service DAZN has the rights to broadcast live coverage of Alvarez vs Smith in a host of countries including the UK.

Access to DAZN costs just £1.99 per month in the UK and can be cancelled anytime.

This bargain offer is restricted to UK-based DAZN subscribers, though.

Going to be outside the country this weekend? You can use a VPN to access your DAZN account as if you were back home in Blighty!

DAZN sports streaming is available on a variety of platforms, including iOS/Android app, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, as well as through traditional internet browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari.View Deal

Coverage of the undercard is due to start around 1am UK time on Sunday morning, with the main event expected around 4.30am.

For £1.99 per month, DAZN is remarkably-good value. It shows live and exclusive boxing, sports documentaries on fighters such as Mike Tyson, plus weekly shows and classic fights.

Pour yourself some strong coffee and settle in for one of the biggest fights of the year.

Watch an Alvarez vs Smith live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Alvarez vs Smith rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the big fight, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming service and you’re in.

Alvarez vs Smith live stream in USA & Canada

DAZN has the rights to broadcast live coverage of Alvarez vs Smith in the United States and Canada.

Subscription to DAZN costs $19.99 per month/$99.99 per year in the States.

In Canada, a monthly subscription is $20 CAD, and an annual subscription is $150 CAD. There is also a 30-day FREE trial in Canada.

Subscription includes a host of live sporting events including boxing, UFC and soccer. You can download the DAZN app onto your Smart TV, mobile device or tablet.

Coverage of the undercard set to start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday 19th December. Alvarez vs Smith is due to start at 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT.

How to watch Alvarez vs Smith in Mexico

DAZN might have the rights to broadcast the Canelo fight in the UK, the States and Canada but if you're based in Mexico, it's no bueno amigo.

Instead, the fight – which features a national hero – will be shown exclusively on TV Azteca and the TV Azteca Connecta iOS/Android app.

The undercard will get underway around 7pm Mexico City Time, with the main event due around 10.30pm. Crack open a cold Tecate and savour the moment.

Full card for Alvarez vs Smith

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith for Smith's Ring Magazine and WBC Super-Middleweight titles

Frank Sanchez vs. Julian Fernandez at heavyweight

Raymond Ford vs. Juan Antonio Lopez

Austin Williams vs. Isiah Jones at middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Luis Javier Valdes at featherweight

Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes at super-middleweight

Christian Gomez Duran vs. Angel Hernandez at welterweight

Alexis Eduardo Molina vs. Robert Greenwood at featherweight

Alvarez vs Smith: tale of the tape

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith

Nationality: Mexican vs British

Age: 30 vs 30

Height: 5ft 8 vs 6ft 3

Stance: Orthodox vs Orthodox

Reach: 70in vs 78in

Record: 53/1/2 vs 27/0/0

KOs: 36 vs 19

Rounds: 402 vs 134

Professional debut: 29/10/2005 vs 17/11/2012