The Apollo Real Wood range uses solid timber, sourced from sustainable supplies, with a range of four finishes to choose from: beech, cherry, oak and mahogany.



Shelves are available in four different heights from 93mm to 228mm. It's one of the more compact racks here and looks the part.



However, it seems to relay a somewhat lightweight sound as it delivers Broken Bells' The High Road, and lacks a little definition and agility.

See all our rack reviews



Follow whathifi.com on Twitter