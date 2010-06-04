This is a serious piece of kit, designed and built in the UK.



A combination of hardwood, stainless steel and glass makes for a smart look, while there are hidden, slide-out storage ‘wings' for discs and plenty of ventilation for your electronics on the shelves.



It's pricey, but this is a quality piece of furniture. Happily it passes the sonic and video test, too, helping to relay a taut bottom end and impressive dynamics.



Only the very best of the class-leaders has it beaten.

See all our rack reviews



Follow whathifi.com on Twitter