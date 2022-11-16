Watching World Cup 2022 on Fire Stick and Fire TV

Don't have cable, aerial or satellite TV? Don't worry. Fire TV has got your covered for watching World Cup 2022. Whether it's built into your smart TV or you've got a Fire TV Fire Stick or tablet, you can use the Amazon platform to catch every game of the world's biggest football tournament, and free-to-air in most places too. Read on for everything you need to know to get Qatar 2022 through your Fire TV device.

World Cup 2022 on Fire TV Dates: 20th Nov – 18th Dec 2022 World Cup 2022 free: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) | ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch on Fire TV from anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

In the UK, the BBC and ITV have the rights to show the entire World Cup. Accessing the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub apps on Fire TV is easy. Of course, if you're travelling away from the UK always use a VPN to overcome the geoblocking (opens in new tab).

We highly recommend that you use ExpressVPN since the ExpressVPN app is compatible with all versions of Fire TV and most Fire TV sticks (2nd generation onwards). The company offers a generous 31-day money guarantee too.

To find the ExpressVPN app on your Fire TV device, simple head to 'search' and tap in 'ExpressVPN'. When ExpressVPN appears, click 'Download' and then 'Open'. If you don't already have an ExpressVPN account, you should now sign up to one.

You're now ready for watching 2022 FIFA World Cup on Amazon Fire TV! Read on for more details of paid and free-to-air broadcasters, as well as watching on Fire TV from wherever you are in the world.

Watching World Cup 2022 free on Fire Stick

In the UK, Fire TV, Fire TV Stick and Fire TV device owners can simply download the BBC and ITV apps to get all 64 World Cup 2022 games for free. Travelling outside the UK?

Get a VPN on your Fire TV (opens in new tab) for watching World Cup for free from abroad.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Get the FIFA World Cup on Fire TV from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular World Cup 2022 service on Fire TV while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Fire TV app from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on Fire TV, as well as mobiles, tablets, laptops, TVs, games consoles and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for World Cup on Fire TV

1. Install ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) on Fire TV. Search for 'ExpressVPN', click 'Download' and sign up to ExpressVPN.

2. Open the ExpressVPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC and ITV.

3. Then head over to the BBC (opens in new tab) / ITV (opens in new tab) apps on your Fire TV device and enjoy the free World Cup 2022!

USA: Watching World Cup 2022 on Fire Stick

In the USA, Fire TV users can get World Cup matches on the paid-for Sling (opens in new tab) and Fubo TV apps.

(opens in new tab) World Cup 2022 on Fire TV | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. Hurry, and you can get half off your your first month! It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) World Cup 2022 on Fire TV | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month). Search for 'Peacock TV' or use the voice option via your Firestick remote.

Don't forget: licence-paying UK fans can watch every live match free on Fire TV, via the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub apps. Always use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access these services when travelling outside of the UK.

Australia: watch the World Cup 2022 on Fire TV

Fire TV users in Australia can watch free live coverage of the Qatar World Cup on the SBS on Demand app.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the SBS on Demand without being geo-blocked.

Can I get the 2022 World Cup in 4K on Fire TV?

In the UK, the BBC will make all of its games available in 4K HDR. Those with a 4K-capable Fire TV Stick or Fire TV device will able to watch World Cup matches in Ultra HD free on the BBC iPlayer Fire TV app.