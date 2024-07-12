Watch World Matchplay Darts 2024 online from anywhere as Luke Littler makes his WM debut

Watch World Matchplay Darts 2024 live streams

If Luke Littler's going to go deep on his World Matchplay Darts debut, he's going to have to do it the hard way. Only the top 16 players on the PDC Order of Merit are seeded, and not only has the 17-year-old not been around long enough for that, he's had the misfortune of being drawn against No.2 seed and three-time winner Michael van Gerwen. Away from home? Use a VPN to pick up your usual stream from anywhere. Full details on how to watch World Matchplay Darts 2024 below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally World Matchplay Darts 2024 dates: 13th July - 21st July Live streams: Kayo Sports FREE trial (Australia) Watch anywhere Use NordVPN to watch any stream

World Matchplay Darts 2024 preview

Along with Rod Harrington and Phil Taylor, van Gerwen is one of only three men to have won back-to-back World Matchplay Darts titles, and defending champion Nathan Aspinall is hoping to join them. He begins his defence against debutant Luke Woodhouse on Saturday, 13th July.

The top seed, meanwhile, is Luke Humphries, who'll still be on top of the world after clinching England's first World Cup title in eight years in partnership with Michael Smith, the No.3 seed. There was some needle between Smith and Peter Wright in Frankfurt, so if the two end up crossing paths at Blackpool's Winter Gardens, we can expect a frosty reception.

Read on as we explain how to watch World Matchplay Darts online from anywhere.

Watch World Matchplay Darts live streams in Australia

Fox Sports has the broadcasting rights to World Matchplay Darts in Australia, which means cord-cutters can live stream the action on the brilliant streaming service Kayo Sports.

A subscription starts at $25 per month, though you can pay $30 per month for simultaneous streaming on two devices. Whichever plan you choose, new users get a free 7-day trial.

Remember: use a VPN to access Kayo when outside of Australia.

Watch World Matchplay Darts live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular World Matchplay Darts live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any World Matchplay Darts live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Watch World Matchplay Darts live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to World Matchplay Darts in the UK, with each night of the action being shown on the dedicated Sky Sports Arena channel.

Not a subscriber? Cord-cutters can live stream the darts with a Now Sports Pass (£10 a day or £34 a month).

Sky Sports Arena is also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month and includes all Sky Sports and BT Sports channels.

Watch World Matchplay Darts live streams in the US

DAZN has the rights to show PDC darts in the US, with a subscription costing $29.99 per month or $239.88 per year.

Watch World Matchplay Darts live streams in the rest of the world

Unless you're located in the UK, Germany, Austria or Switzerland, you can watch all the World Matchplay Darts 2024 action via PDC.TV.

You'll need the 'Rest of the World' subscription, which costs around £10 per month and includes throw-by-throw coverage of every session.

Remember: use a VPN to access PDC.TV when visiting the UK, Germany, Austria or Switzerland.

World Matchplay Darts schedule 2024

Saturday, 13 July (from 7.30pm BST)

Gerwyn Price v Daryl Gurney

Jonny Clayton v Raymond van Barneveld

Luke Humphries v Ricardo Pietreczko

Nathan Aspinall v Luke Woodhouse

Sunday, 14 July (from 1pm BST)

Ross Smith v Josh Rock

Danny Noppert v James Wade

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Martin Schindler

Stephen Bunting v Ryan Joyce

Sunday, 14 July (from 7pm BST)*

Rob Cross v Gian van Veen

Joe Cullen v Brendan Dolan

Peter Wright v Andrew Gilding

Dave Chisnall v Krzysztof Ratajski

*If England reach the Euro 2024 final, the Sunday schedule will be amended

Monday, 15 July (from 7pm BST)

Damon Heta v Ryan Searle

Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler

Chris Dobey v Ritchie Edhouse

Tuesday, 16 July (from 7pm BST)

x4 2nd Round

Wednesday, 17 July (from 7pm BST)

x4 2nd Round

Thursday, 18 July (from 8pm BST)

x2 Quarter-Finals

Friday, 19 July (from 8pm BST)

x2 Quarter-Finals

Saturday, 21 July (from 8pm BST)

x2 Semi-Finals

Sunday, 22 July (from 8pm BST)*

Final

What is World Matchplay Darts? World Matchplay Darts is an annual knockout tournament that was first played in 1994. 32 players are competing in the 2024 event, including the top 16 on the PDC Order of Merit.

Can I buy World Matchplay Darts tickets? Tickets to World Matchplay Darts 2024 (13-21 July) are available on the PDC website. At the time of writing, most of the nights have sold out. You can, however, put your name on a waiting list, or purchase resale tickets.

Where is the World Matchplay Darts venue? The Winter Gardens, Blackpool, Lancashire

What is the World Matchplay Darts prize money? Winner: £200,000

Runner-up: £100,000

Semi-finalists: £50,000

Quarter-finalists: £30,000

2nd round: £15,000

1st round: £10,000

TOTAL: £800,000

World Matchplay Darts past winners

1994 - Larry Butler (92.70)

1995 - Phil Taylor (90.72)

1996 - Peter Evison (100.51)

1997 - Phil Taylor (106.32)

1998 - Rod Harrington (95.03)

1999 - Rod Harrington (85.95)

2000 - Phil Taylor (100.32)

2001 - Phil Taylor (99.57)

2002 - Phil Taylor (98.76)

2003 - Phil Taylor (94.38)

2004 - Phil Taylor (100.20)

2005 - Colin Lloyd (97.89)

2006 - Phil Taylor (100.08)

2007 - James Wade (96.83)

2008 - Phil Taylor (109.47)

2009 - Phil Taylor (106.05)

2010 - Phil Taylor (105.16)

2011 - Phil Taylor (103.84)

2012 - Phil Taylor (98.97)

2013 - Phil Taylor (111.23)

2014 - Phil Taylor (107.19)

2015 - Michael van Gerwen (99.91)

2016 - Michael van Gerwen (103.93)

2017 - Phil Taylor (104.24)

2018 - Gary Anderson (101.12)

2019 - Rob Cross (95.16)

2020 - Dimitri Van den Bergh (98.31)

2021 - Peter Wright (105.90)

2022 - Michael van Gerwen (101.19)

2023 - Nathan Aspinall (96.21)