How to watch World Cup 2022: live stream soccer online and on TV

It's nearly time to watch World Cup 2022. Make sure you know where to get your soccer streams wherever you are. Whether you want to watch in 4K HDR, without cable TV, for free, from Canada, USA, UK or anywhere else, we've got you covered with all the information below which also includes Qatar 2022 fixtures, groups and the World Cup TV schedule too. It all begins tomorrow! Read on for your full guide on how to watch World Cup 2022 live streams from anywhere.

Watch World Cup 2022 Dates: 20th Nov – 18th Dec 2022 Watch free: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) | ITV (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US soccer stream: FOX / FS1 Buy tickets: FIFA (opens in new tab)

Twelve years on from when Sepp Blatter removed that piece of paper from its envelope, World Cup 2022 has finally landed in Qatar. Thirty-two teams have come together to play 64 matches to decide which football nation is the very best in the world – and you can watch it all from your TV, mobile, laptop, tablet and just about any device you like thanks to all of the available World Cup live streams.

Qatar 2022 will be the very first winter World Cup. It has an extra-packed match schedule to fit the whole tournament into just 29 days while the domestics leagues and continental football competitions of the world are put on hold. That means that you can watch the likes of Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Kevin de Bruyne, Cristiano Ronaldo, Christian Pulisic, Son Heung-min and their teams play out the whole competition in under a month before getting right back into the business of club football.

With controversy, state of the art stadia, football right up to Christmas and not much beer involved, it's all going to be rather unique. Like it or hate, it's now a fact: Qatar 2022 is here. Make sure sure you know how to watch World Cup 2022 online, on TV and from anywhere, all starting with Qatar vs Ecuador tomorrow.

Watch World Cup 2022 free

Watch World Cup 2022 for free on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub and you'll get some of the most reliable and best quality soccer streams around. Most games on iPlayer are in 4K HDR too and you'll find a good quality English commentary for every match. These streaming services are available to UK citizens even when you're out of the country.

Use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free from abroad. (opens in new tab)

You will need to do this if you're a licence fee-paying Brit on their travels, otherwise you'll find yourself geo-blocked when trying to watch World Cup 2022 from iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK.

We recommend ExpressVPN for the job. It's safe, reliable and offers a cast-iron 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on ExpressVPN and how to use it just below...

Watch World Cup 2022 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch World Cup 2022 on your regular soccer stream service while traveling abroad. It will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any World Cup live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for the World Cup 2022

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. To watch World Cup 2022 free, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC and ITV.

3. Then head over to BBC (opens in new tab) / ITV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free World Cup 2022 live streams!

Watch World Cup 2022 in the USA

In the USA, you'll need Fox Sports to watch World Cup 2022. Don't have cable? No problem. Respected streaming services Sling and Fubo TV both offer easy soccer streaming access to FOX and FS1 which are the two World Cup 2022 TV channels you'll need.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITV Hub.

(opens in new tab) World Cup 2022 | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) World Cup 2022 | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $64.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Spanish-speaking cordcutters can stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month).

Watch World Cup 2022 in Canada

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch World Cup 2022 in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch World Cup 2022 in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage from Qatar to let you watch World Cup 2022 Down Under.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Watch World Cup 2022 in UK

Viewers in the UK can watch World Cup 2022 live on the BBC, ITV, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), ITV Hub (opens in new tab), ITV X, STV and STV Player. You can also watch World Cup 2022 with Welsh commentary on S4C.

The BBC will show England's opening match against Iran and group match against Wales, and have first pick of the semi-finals. ITV will show Wales's group match with the USA, Brazil's clashes with Switzerland and Cameroon, and France's match against Denmark. Both channels will broadcast the 2022 World Cup final on 18th December.

You can find the full World Cup 2022 TV schedule below.

Watch World Cup 2022 in 4K

Fans in the USA can stream every match in 4K HDR via Fubo TV while Fox subscribers can watch every match in 4K HDR on television. Comcast Xfinity X1 subscribers can watch in 4K with Dolby Vision HDR. Happy with re-runs? Free streaming service Tubi will make games available in 4K 30 minutes after the final whistle has blown.

In the UK, the BBC has confirmed that it will stream the "majority" of its 33 live games in 4K Ultra HD and HDR, beginning with the opener between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday 20th November.

Take a look at our full guide for all the details on watching World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR.

World Cup 2022 TV schedule

GROUP STAGES:

Sunday 20th November 2022

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador – 4pm GMT (BBC) / 11am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Monday 21st November 2022

Group B: England vs Iran – 1pm GMT (BBC) / 8am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands – 4pm GMT (ITV) / 11am ET (FOX)

Group B: USA vs Wales – 7pm GMT (ITV) / 2pm ET (FOX)

Tuesday 22nd November 2022

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – 10am GMT (BBC) / 5am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia – 1pm GMT (ITV) / 8am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group C: Mexico vs Poland – 4pm GMT (BBC) / 11am ET (FOX)

Group D: France vs Australia – 7pm GMT (BBC) / 2pm ET (FOX)

Wednesday 23rd November 2022

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia – 10am GMT (ITV) / 5am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group E: Germany vs Japan – 1pm GMT (ITV) / 8am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica – 4pm GMT (ITV) / 11am ET (FOX)

Group F: Belgium vs Canada – 7pm GMT (BBC) / 2pm ET (FOX)

Thursday 24th November 2022

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon – 10am GMT (ITV) / 5am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea – 1pm GMT (BBC) / 8am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana – 4pm GMT (ITV) / 11am ET (FOX)

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia – 7pm GMT (BBC) / 2pm ET (FOX)

Friday 25th November 2022

Group B: Wales vs Iran – 10am GMT (BBC) / 5am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal – 1pm GMT (BBC) / 8am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador – 4pm GMT (ITV) / 11am ET (FOX)

Group B: England vs USA – 7pm GMT (ITV) / 2pm ET (FOX)

Saturday 26th November 2022

Group D: Tunisia vs Australia – 10am GMT (BBC) / 5am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – 1pm GMT (ITV) / 8am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group D: France vs Denmark – 4pm GMT (ITV) / 11am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico – 7pm GMT (ITV) / 2pm ET (FOX Sports 1)

Sunday 27th November 2022

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica – 10am GMT (ITV) / 5am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco – 1pm GMT (BBC) / 8am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group F: Croatia vs Canada – 4pm GMT (BBC) / 11am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group E: Spain vs Germany – 7pm GMT (BBC) / 2pm ET (FOX Sports 1)

Monday 28th November 2022

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia – 10am GMT (ITV) / 5am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group G: South Korea vs Ghana – 1pm GMT (BBC) / 8am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group H: Brazil vs Switzerland – 4pm GMT (ITV) / 11am ET (FOX)

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay – 7pm GMT (ITV) / 2pm ET (FOX)

Tuesday 29th November 2022

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar – 3pm GMT (ITV) / 10am ET (FOX)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senega – 3pm GMT (ITV) / 10am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group B: Wales vs England – 7pm GMT (BBC) / 2pm ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group B: Iran vs USA – 7pm GMT (BBC) / 2pm ET (FOX)

Wednesday 30th November 2022

Group D: Australia vs Denmark – 3pm GMT (BBC) / 10am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group D: Tunisia vs France – 3pm GMT (BBC) / 10am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group C: Poland vs Argentina – 7pm GMT (BBC) / 2pm ET (FOX)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – 7pm GMT (BBC) / 2pm ET (FOX Sports 1)

Thursday 1st December 2022

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium – 3pm GMT (BBC) / 11am ET (FOX)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco – 3pm GMT (BBC) / 11am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany – 7pm GMT (ITV) / 2pm ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group E: Japan vs Spain – 7pm GMT (ITV) / 2pm ET (FOX)

Friday, 2nd December 2022

Group G: South Korea vs Portugal – 3pm GMT (BBC) / 11am ET (FOX)

Group G: Ghana vs Uruguay – 3pm GMT (BBC) / 11am ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group H: Serbia vs Switzerland – 7pm GMT (ITV) / 2pm ET (FOX Sports 1)

Group H: Cameroon vs Brazil – 7pm GMT (ITV) / 2pm ET (FOX)

ROUND OF 16:

Saturday 3rd December 2022

49 - Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (3pm / 11am)

50 - Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (7pm / 2pm)

Sunday 4th December 2022

51 - Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (3pm / 11am)

52 - Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (7pm / 2pm)

Monday 5th December 2022

53 - Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (3pm / 11am)

54 - Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (7pm / 2pm)

Tuesday 6th December 2022

55 - Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (3pm / 11am)

56 - Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (7pm / 2pm)

QUARTER FINALS:

Friday 9th December 2022

57 - Winners of 53 vs. Winners of 54 (3pm / 11am)

58 - Winners of 49 vs. Winners of 50 (3pm / 11am)

Saturday 10th December 2022

59 - Winners of 55 vs. Winners of 56 (3pm / 11am)

60 - Winners of 51 vs. Winners of 52 (7pm / 2pm)

SEMI FINALS:

Tuesday 13th December 2022

Winners of 57 vs. Winners of 58 (7pm / 2pm)

Wednesday 14th December 2022

Winners of 59 vs. Winners of 60 (7pm / 2pm)

Saturday 17th December 2022

Third place play-off (3pm / 11am)

WORLD CUP FINAL:

Sunday 18th December 2022

The World Cup final (3pm / 11am)

When is the World Cup Final 2022?

The Qatar World Cup 2022 final takes place on Sunday 18th December 2022 at 3pm GMT which is 10am ET and 7am PT.

Best young players to watch at World Cup 2022

This could be the last World Cup for 37-year-old Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo and 38-year-old Argentina star Lionel Messi, but there's plenty of fresh talent coming through...

Vinícius Júnior – Brazil

The 22-year-old Real Madrid playmaker possesses incredible technical abilities and the pace of a 100m sprinter.

Gavi – Spain

Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, 18, has already established himself at Barcelona and is set to become Spain's youngest ever World Cup player.

Jamal Musiala – Germany

Musiala, 19, has clocked up over 100 appearances for Bayern Munich and is tipped to be the next Lionel Messi.

Alphonso Davies – Canada

Canada's first appearance at a World Cup since 1986 is largely down the exploits of 21-year-old Ghanaian-born Phonzie.

Jude Bellingham – England

Youngest-ever first-team player at Birmingham City aged 16; youngest-ever goalscorer for Borussia Dortmund at 17; Qatar World Cup 2022 winner at 19?

Ricardo Pepi - USA

The 19-year-old striker has been banging them in for Dutch side Groningen – can he do the same for Team USA?

Aurelien Tchouameni - France

Arguably the most talented young defensive midfielder in the game. Could the World Cup 2022 be his passport to the English Premier League?

World Cup 2022 stadiums

Lusail Iconic Stadium (80,000 capacity)

(80,000 capacity) Al Bayt Stadium (60,000 capacity)

(60,000 capacity) Stadium 974 (40,000 capacity)

(40,000 capacity) Khalifa International Stadium (45,416 capacity)

(45,416 capacity) Education City Stadium (40,000 capacity)

(40,000 capacity) Al Thumama Stadium (40,000 capacity)

(40,000 capacity) Al Janoub Stadium (40,000 capacity)

(40,000 capacity) Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (40,000 capacity)

Why is the Qatar World Cup controversial?

From allegations of corruption during the bidding process to concerns about Qatar's human rights record, anti-LGBTQ+ laws, deaths of migrant workers and heavy-handed treatment of a Danish TV crew, Qatar's World Cup has not gone without controversy. And now there's the broken promise to sponsors and fans that beer would be served in the stadiums – not an easy one to swallow given that those in corporate hospitality will be supping champagne.

Officially, organisers claim that there have been three deaths among migrant workers directly linked to construction of the $200billion World Cup infrastructure in Qatar. However, Amnesty International says that "thousands of migrant worker deaths" remain uninvestigated, while Human Rights Watch claims that 15,021 non-Qataris died may have died during tournament works.

Qatar's World Cup chief, Nasser Al Khater, sees things very differently. He told Sky News (opens in new tab) that LGBTQ fans will be "welcome" and that "a lot of people that speak about this issue on workers' welfare… are not experts in the industry."

"All we ask is for people to be respectful of the culture," Mr Al Khater said. "At the end of the day, as long as you don't do anything that harms other people, if you're not destroying public property, as long as you're behaving in a way that's not harmful, then everybody's welcome and you have nothing to worry about."

Ahead of the tournament, FIFA wrote to all 32 World Cup teams asking them to "focus on the football". The move prompted 10 European football associations, including those of England and Wales, to respond with the statement that "human rights are universal and apply everywhere".

FIFA's letter was also criticised by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and LGBTQ+ campaigners in England and Wales.

On the eve of the opening fixture, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has accused the West of hypocrisy in their criticisms of Qatar but will all be forgotten once the football gets playing?

You can read more about the Qatar World Cup from Amnesty's perspective (opens in new tab) here.

Is there a Qatar World Cup 2022 mascot?

You bet – La’eeb is the Official Mascot for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

According to FIFA's press release, "La’eeb is an Arabic word meaning super-skilled player. He belongs to a parallel mascot-verse that is indescribable – everyone is invited to interpret what it looks like.

"La’eeb encourages everyone to believe in themselves as ‘Now is All’. He will bring the joy of football to everyone. The adventurous, fun and curious La’eeb was unveiled during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw."

Is there an official World Cup song?

FIFA has actually treated us to an entire album of songs! Hayya Hayya (Better Together) by Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha was the first single off the multi-song FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack.

The 'big hit' is supposedly The World Is Yours To Take, which features Atlanta rapper Lil Baby spitting bars over a sample of Everybody Wants to Rule the World by British pop band Tears for Fears.

We prefer the annoyingly-catchy Arhbo by Ozuna & GIM (opens in new tab).

World Cup 2022 matchball

The seamless Adidas Al Rihla Pro is the official match ball of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. It features seamless TSBE construction and pearlescent graphics inspired by the shape of the sail of a traditional Arabian dhow boat. The diamond bossing enhances swerve and accuracy, while the butyl bladder promises "more playing, less pumping". Fancy one? The Al Rihla' Pro retails at £130 / $130 / AU$240.

Can you watch World Cup 2022 with a beer in Qatar?

In Qatar, alcohol is usually restricted to licensed hotel restaurants and bars. Many run all-you-can-drink promotional offers but these have been banned during the World Cup (wise move, some might say). Fans can expect to pay around £11 / $13 / AU$20 to a buy a beer in a hotel bar.

Football fans were also due to be able to drink alcohol in the eight stadiums but Qatar as had a change of heart and FIFA has now announced that alcohol sales will be banned at World Cup stadiums. This came as something as a shock to World Cup sponsor Budweiser.

"Following discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the Fifa fan festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar's Fifa World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters," said world football's governing body. The news will not affect alcohol-free beer such as Budweiser Zero.

Limited alcohol will still be available at the FIFA Fan Festival in Al Bidda Park, at the Hayya Fan Zone on Lusail South Promenade, and at the Qetai-Fan Beach Fest on Qetaifan Island. Prices are now confirmed and a 0.5-litre Budweiser (slightly less than a pint measure) will cost £12 / $14 / AU$25. A strict limit of no more than four beers per person should curtail over-exuberant celebrations.