Women's Six Nations 2023: live stream the Rugby Union championship free online from anywhere

Women's Six Nations 2023 live stream: Preview

There's a sense of shifting sands as the 2023 Women's Six Nations gets underway this weekend. Four-time consecutive reigning champions England remain the team to beat, but with skipper Emily Scarratt injured and temporary captain Sarah Hunter set to retire after the opening game of the tournament, outgoing coach Simon Middleton faces a tough task maintaining the levels that have taken England to the top of the world rankings.

France look best-positioned to take advantage of on any potential slump on England's part. They were the last team to win the competition before the Red Roses' four-year spell of dominance, and though last year's Player of the Championship Laure Sansus has hung up her boots, Gaelle Mignot and David Ortiz enter the Women's Six Nations with an otherwise strong and stable group that's shown itself to be capable of challenging for the very biggest honours.

Having reached the last eight of the World Cup for the first time last year, Italy can certainly be considered dark horses, but only if Giovanni Raineri can hit the ground running. Andrea Di Giandomenico will take some replacing after nearly 13 years in charge, and Raineri is also having to contend with the retirement of former Italian skipper Manuela Furlan, who's succeeded by Elisa Giordano.

Wales, another team that has never won the tournament before, is also on the rise after a positive showing last year, whereas Ireland are something of an unknown quantity as they enter the tournament with a new-look squad. For Scotland, meanwhile, the only way is up.

All games are free to view in the UK and Ireland. Here's how to watch a Women's Six Nations 2023 live stream from anywhere.

Watch Women's Six Nations free live stream 2023

Viewers in the UK can stream the entire 2023 Women's Six Nations for free via BBC iPlayer and S4C. That's also the case in Ireland, with RTÉ and Virgin Media sharing live broadcast duties

Outside of the UK or Ireland? Use a VPN to access any local stream from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Not used a VPN before? It's easy. Here's our step-by-step guide...

Watch Women's Six Nations 2023 from abroad with a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular Women's Six Nations 2023 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Women's Six Nations 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to use a VPN for Women's Six Nations 2023

Using a VPN to watch Women's Six Nations 2023 is incredibly easy:

Watch Women's Six Nations 2023 in the UK

Coverage of the tournament is held by the BBC, while S4C will also offer Welsh-language coverage of every Wales fixture.

This means it's a piece of cake to watch Women's Six Nations 2023 matches free on the BBC iPlayer website or mobile app (live and on catch up).

Remember: use a VPN to access the service when travelling outside of the UK.

Watch Women's Six Nations 2023 in Ireland

You'll also be able to watch every match of 2023 Women's Six Nations for free in Ireland, as RTÉ and Virgin Media are sharing live broadcast duties.

That means you'll be able to stream every game live via either RTÉ Player, or Virgin Media Player, with both services available across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: Irish nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

Watch Women's Six Nations 2023 in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2023 Women's Six Nations live in Australia, and will be broadcasting every game ad-free.

A Stan Sport subscription currently costs $10 per month in addition to a base $10 Stan membership. However, you can take advantage of a 7-day free trial.

As well as the Six Nations, Stan Sport also has the rights to a long list of top-tier sports, including Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Out of Australia? Use a VPN to access your local stream when away from home.

Watch Women's Six Nations 2023 in the USA

Every match of this year's Women's Six Nations will be available to watch in the US via the streaming service FloRugby.

Rugger fans can sign up to FloRugby for $29.99 a month or $150 a year. You'll find FloRugby apps available on most smart devices including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Don't forget: UK fans visiting the USA can stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

Watch Women's Six Nations 2023 in New Zealand

Kiwi's can watch Women's Six Nations 2023 action courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the country's Sky Go service

If you're looking to cut the cords, you can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Don't forget: UK nationals can live stream every match for free while abroad with a VPN.

Women's Six Nations 2023 live stream in South Africa

Super Sport has rugby fans covered for live Women's Six Nations matches in South Africa.

And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Watch Women's Six Nations 2023 in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is showing every game of the 2023 Women's Six Nations live in Canada.

A DAZN subscription will currently set you back CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year.

As well as giving you every Women's Six Nations 2023 match, DAZN also has exclusive rights in Canada to Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, while the serve has dedicated apps for a wide variety of mobile devices, set top boxes and smart TVs.

Don't forget: Canadian nationals can live stream every match while abroad with a VPN.

Watch Women's Six Nations 2023 in Singapore and Asia

This year's Women's Six Nations will covered live across large parts of Asia by Premier Sports.

The network is set to show every game live in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass for Premier Sports Asia will currently set you back $25.99, but there's savings to be had if you opt for a rolling six-month contract at $89.99 or $129.99 for a full year.

Premier Sports Asia is largely focused on rugby, with a subscription giving you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, Super Rugby Pacific and Rugby Championship action.

Don't forget: Asian nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

All times in GMT:

Round 1

Saturday, 25th March 2023 - Wales vs Ireland, 2.15pm

Saturday, 25th March 2023 - England vs Scotland, 4.45pm

Sunday, 26th March 2023 - Italy vs France, 3pm

Women's Six Nations 2023 tickets

Tickets for the Women's Six Nations are just as difficult to get a hold of as those for the men's tournament, if not more so. That's largely because the vast majority of fixtures are being played in second- or third-tier stadiums.

Just five of the total number of 15 games will be played at a venue that has capacity for 10,000 spectators or more, which doesn't reflect well on sport's decision-makers.

Each Union has its own ticketing procedure, so the first step to purchasing a ticket is to sign up to the mailing list of the Union you support. If you're looking to travel to away matches, make sure to check out each Union’s information resource or official travel partner for packages.

Check out your options from the relevant Union below: