Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison free live stream: how to watch the WBO boxing free online, ringwalks time, TV channel

Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison live stream: fight preview

Aussie boxing hope Tim Tszyu will be looking to maintain his perfect 21-0 record, as he takes on Tony Harrison at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney tonight for the vacant Interim WBO super welterweight champion title.

The underdog American has repeatedly mocked his opponent's "basic" fighting style, supposed inherited from his Hall of Fame father and his promoters, No Limit..

Fighting in front of a hometown crowd, Tszyu had originally been set to face undisputed champion Jermell Charlo back in January, but a broken hand forced the American to pull out.

The 28-year-old will instead take on Harrison who has already beaten Charlo back in 2018 to claim the WBC light middleweight title.

Detroit-born scrapper Harrison will be hoping a win over Tszyu will help him mount another world title push, with the winner of this fight almost certain to meet Charlo next.

Tszyu, the son of Russian boxing legend Kostya, is the strong favourite but hasn’t fought since he defeated Terrell Gausha in Minneapolis in March almost a year ago.

"Superbad" Harrison's meanwhile last appearance in the ring came in April and saw him claim a unanimous decision victory over Sergio Garcia in Las Vegas.

The Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison main event is due to start at 10.45pm ET on Saturday, 11th March, in Sydney, Australia. That's 3.45am GMT / 2.45pm AEDT on Sunday, 12th March. Below, we have curated all the info for those looking for a Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison live stream in the US, Australia and beyond...

US: Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison live stream

Tszyu vs Gausha will air on Showtime in the US.

Watch Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison live stream from anywhere

Watch Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison live stream in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch the Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison for a one-off fee of $59.95 via Kayo Sports Main Event. The fight is set to begin at 2.45pm AEDT on Sunday.

Can I watch a Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison live stream in the UK?

Sadly there's no confirmed broadcaster for Tszyu vs Harrison in the UK at the time of writing.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

Tszyu vs Harrison full card

Main Card

Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison — super welterweight – interim WBO super welterweight title

Paulo Aokuso vs. Yunieski Gonzalez — light heavyweight – vacant IBO Intercontinental light heavyweight title

Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny — super bantamweight – WBO ‘Oriental’ super bantamweight title

Issac Hardman vs. Rohan Murdock — super middleweight – vacant IBF Australasian super middleweight title

Nikita Tszyu vs. Bo Belbin — super welterweight

Prelims

Koen Mazoudier vs. Ben Mahoney — super welterweight – WBA Oceania super welterweight title

Shanell Dargan vs. Courtney Martin — featherweight

Imam Khataev vs. Gi Sung Gwak — light heavyweight