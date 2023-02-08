How to watch The Flash season 9: live stream the final season free

Watch The Flash season 9 online

Well that was quick. It's almost time for The Flash to bow out, as the ninth and final season arrives on TV screens from 8th February. New episodes of The Flash season 9 are free to watch on CWTV.com in the US. There's no word as to when the last-ever series will arrive in the UK. Use a VPN to watch The Flash S9 from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home.

US: Watch The Flash season 9 on CW / CWTV.com

UK: Watch on Sky — date TBC

Watch CWTV from abroad with ExpressVPN

The Flash season 9 preview

The Flash has had a remarkable run – if you'll excuse the pun – given that it started life as a spinoff. Grant Gustin first pulled on The Flash's spandex bodysuit back in 2013 for a supporting role in the series Arrow. That led to a pilot and eventually full The Flash series in 2014 set in Central City.

Now we're nine seasons deep, and things are getting serious. This will be the final season of The Flash, bringing a close to the Arrowverse, and seeing Barry Allen / The Flash hang up his forensic scientist's lab coat / spandex bodysuit for good. So what's in store?

We'll see more crossovers, with Stephen Amell set to return as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow this series. The new negative speed force avatar we saw teased in the season 8 finale is also thought to play a major part in season 9.

The series will continue its graphic novel format, just like past seasons. Its 13 episodes will be broken down into two graphic novel storyline arcs – the eighth and ninth, respectively. These will involve "at least two separate big bads, one of whom is a blast from the past," according to showrunner Eric Wallace (opens in new tab).

The Flash season 9 episode 1 premieres on 8th February on CW, and will be available to stream for free at CWTV.com the following day. New episodes air weekly. Follow our guide below to watch The Flash season 9 online from anywhere.

Watch The Flash season 9 for free

(Image credit: The CW Network)

In the US, The CW Network will broadcast new episodes on Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT starting on 8th February (1am GMT on Thursday morning).

Busy that night? You can watch episodes for free online at CWTV (opens in new tab) the day after they premiere on The CW Network.

Outside the US right now? You'll need to use a VPN to watch The Flash season 9 when travelling overseas (opens in new tab) and away from home.

Want to watch live on CW but don't have cable? For $69.99 a month, a Hulu + Live TV (opens in new tab) plan provides over 85 live streamed channels, including the CW channel.

Watch The Flash season 9 from abroad with a VPN

You won't be able to watch CW or CWTV when traveling outside the USA. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch The Flash season 9 online from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the task. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the The Flash on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription. (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for The Flash season 9

Using a VPN to watch The Flash season 9 is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For The Flash season 9, choose 'US' for CWTV.

3. Then head over to CWTV.com (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy The Flash season 9 free on demand!

How to watch The Flash season 9 in Australia

(Image credit: The CW)

In Australia, The Flash season 9 will air on Foxtel (opens in new tab). Episodes will air every Thursday at 8.30pm from 9th February 2023.

Don't forget: US viewers travelling abroad can use a VPN to watch The Flash season 9 stream (opens in new tab) from almost any country.

Can I watch The Flash season 9 in the UK?

Can I watch The Flash season 9 in the UK? Yes, but not yet. Sky has been home to every season of The Flash since it started in 2014, but it hasn't announced a transmission date for season 9. Season 8 aired around two weeks after its US transmission date, so you might have to wait a fortnight. Good luck avoiding those spoilers... Don't forget: US viewers travelling abroad can use a VPN to watch The Flash season 9 free. Details just above.

Today's best cheap VPN deals for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more

The Flash season 9 trailer

The Flash season 9 cast

Who is in The Flash season 9 cast? Grant Gustin plays Barry Allen / The Flash. Candice Patton plays Iris West-Allen, the co-leader of Team Flash and a former journalist. Danielle Panabaker plays Caitlin Snow, a bio-engineer at S.T.A.R. Labs and a former scientist at Mercury Labs.