South Africa vs Australia live stream and how to watch the 2022 Rugby Championship for free, Round 1

Watch an South Africa vs Australia live stream 2023

Rugby Championship 2023 fixtures involving Australia including this match are available to watch live for free via Aussie streamer 9Now. Full details on how to watch a South Africa vs Australia live stream today online and on TV are just below. Don't forget to use a VPN to tune into your usual stream from anywhere.

Kick off is at 5.05pm SAST local time in South Africa on Saturday July 8, making it a 4.05pm BST start in the UK and 11.05am ET / 8.05 am PT in the US. In Australia the game starts at 1.05 a.m. and in New Zealand at 3.05 a.m on Sunday.

AUS – 9Now (FREE LIVE STREAM)

US – FloRugby

– FloRugby UK – Sky Sports

– Sky Sports NZ – Sky Sport Now

– Sky Sport Now No.1 Rugby VPN – Watch 9Now when outside Australia

South Africa vs Australia Rugby Championship 2023: preview

Australia travel to Pretoria to face the South Africa at Loftus Versfeld in what looks set to be an intriguing Rugby Championship 2023 opener.

The match offers a first look at Eddie Jones’ Wallabies with the veteran coach kicking off his second stint as Australia's head coach. Saturday's game also offers the visitors a chance to end a sixty year hoodoo, with the Aussies having never registered a victory at this stadium.

The Springboks have meanwhile taken the bold decision to split their squad with half travelling to New Zealand for the key game against the All Blacks next week.

It's a move South Africa pulled off to great effect four years ago when they won their last Southern Hemisphere title, and with a good mix of Rugby World Cup winners and eager younger players on both sides of the split, last year's runners up look a good bet for going one better this time out.

Make sure you know how to watch a South Africa vs Australia Rugby Championship 2023 live stream from wherever you are with our guide below.

How to watch South Africa vs Australia: Live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Channel Nine)

Viewers in Australia can watch every game of the tournament involving the Wallabies, including this game for free via Channel 9 and the network's streaming service 9Now, which is compatible with most smart devices.

This opening fixture starts at 1.05am. in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Currently away from Australia? Watch 9Now from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

If you've never used a VPN before, follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Stan Sport will meanwhile be live streaming every match of tournament ad-free, including all of the games not involving the Wallabies. A subscription currently costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Watch an South Africa vs Australia 2023 live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now, you might not be able to watch the Rugby Championship 2023 as you would if you were at home, as the service will detect your location based on your IP address, and may automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will help you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet and can set your device to appear as if it's anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Rugby Championship 2023

Using a VPN to stream TV from abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Rugby Championship 2023 games, you could choose 'Australia' for Stan Sports.

3. Then head over to Stan Sport on your browser or device and watch the Argentina vs New Zealand live stream!

You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

UK: Watch a South Africa vs Australia live stream 2023

Rugby Championship 2023 matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

Kick off for South Africa vs Australia in the UK is at fixture is at 4.05pm BST, around the time of this weekend's F1 British Grand Prix qualifying.

Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in watching this game and plenty more live sport in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Rugby Championship 2023 live stream with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here is our pick of the best Now deals.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle, which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £43 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch the Rugby Championship 2023 with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

Remember: Aussies can watch the Rugby Championship 2023 involving the Wallabies for free on 9Now (Use a VPN to access 9Now when travelling outside of Australia).

USA: Watch a Rugby Championship South Africa vs Australia live stream 2023

In the US, Rugby Championship 2023 matches including South Africa vs Australia will be available to watch via dedicated streaming service FloRugby. Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Kick off for this game in the States is at 11.05am ET / 8.05am ET.

Not cheap, but you do get access to live streams of every Rugby Championship match, plus replays, results, team and athlete rankings and breaking news.

New Zealand: Watch an South Africa vs Australia live stream 2023

Sky Sport in New Zealand is the home the 2023 Rugby Championship for the Kiwis. You'll find all six games and three rounds of this years Rugby Championship there, including South Africa vs Australia.

Kick off for Kiwis for this fixture is at 3.05am NZST.

If you don't already have Sky Sport as part of your TV package, you can subscribe to the Sky Sport Now streaming platform on a more temporary basis. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. There's also a 7-day free trial to use before you commit as well.

South Africa: Watch an South Africa vs Australia live stream 2023

(Image credit: SuperSport)

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2023 Rugby Championship in South Africa, with the network showing every game of the tournament, including South Africa vs Australia.

Kick off in South Africa for this fixture is at 5.05pm SAST.

Subscribers can also watch matches via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

2023 Rugby Championship fixtures

All times British Summer Time

Saturday 8th July

4.05pm: South Africa vs Australia (Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria)

8.10pm: Argentina vs New Zealand (Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza)

Saturday 15th July

8.05am: New Zealand vs South Africa (Go Media Stadium, Auckland)

10.45am: Australia vs Argentina (CommBank Stadium, Parramatta)

Saturday 29th July

10.45am: Australia vs New Zealand (MCG, East Melbourne)

4.05pm: South Africa vs Argentina (Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg)

Saturday 5th August

3.35am: New Zealand vs Australia (Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin)

11.10pm: Argentina vs South Africa ( José Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires)