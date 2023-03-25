Scotland vs Cyprus live stream and how to watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers online, what TV channel

Scotland vs Cyprus live stream

Scotland vs Cyprus will be live on Viaplay in the UK, or you can watch this Euro 2024 qualifier in the USA via Fox Soccer Plus. You can also watch a Scotland vs Cyprus live stream on Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch you usual stream from anywhere if you happen to be abroad. Full details on how to watch Scotland vs Cyprus on TV just below.

UK: Scotland vs Cyprus live stream on Viaplay (opens in new tab)

AUS: Scotland vs Cyprus live stream on Optus Sport

USA: Scotland vs Cyprus live stream on Fox Soccer Plus ( Fubo 7-day trial (opens in new tab) )

Watch your local stream from abroad with ExpressVPN

Scotland vs Cyprus live stream: match preview

Scotland begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Saturday with a visit from Cyprus. Who will draw first blood in the quest to reach the finals in Germany next year?

Scotland’s appearance at Euro 2020 was their first since 1996 and only the third since the competition began in 1960, but they face a tough task to repeat the feat for next summer. Spain will be clear favourites to top Group A, while Erling Haaland will be keen to propel Norway to their first finals since 1990, and the Tartan Army just don’t have the world-class talent to match. Scotland’s last competitive action came in the Nations League, with a goalless draw against Ukraine last September, but they’ll definitely fancy their chances here against Cyprus – the last four ties between these two sides have ended 2-1 to Scotland.

Cyprus are 110th in FIFA’s world rankings, nearly 70 places below their hosts, but Temur Ketsbaia's side will be out to prove they're not just here to make up the numbers. After a disappointing Nations League campaign, in which they managed to beat eventual group winners Greece but still finished bottom of the pile on goal difference, Cyprus have played just two friendlies, the last of which was a 3-2 away win against Israel. They also lost at home to Bulgaria, making this opening tie with Steve Clarke's Scotland particularly tough to call.

Scotland vs Cyprus kicks off at 2pm GMT / 10am EDT, Saturday 25th March, at Hampden Park. Make sure you know how to watch a Scotland vs Cyprus live stream.

US: watch Scotland vs Cyprus

In the US, cable channel Fox Soccer Plus has the TV rights to the Scotland vs Cyprus live stream, but it's also available via cord-cutting services such as Fubo TV. A subscription costs from $74.99 a month, but there's a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) available, and you get access to over 100 channels. Kick-off between Scotland and Cyprus is 10am EDT / 7am PDT.

Another option is via Hulu + Live TV, which includes over 85 live channels for $69.99/ month, but there's no offer of a free trial.

Watch Scotland vs Cyprus live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Scotland vs Cyprus live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Scotland vs Cyprus live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

How to use a VPN for Scotland vs Cyprus live stream

Can you watch Scotland vs Cyprus in the UK?

Viaplay (opens in new tab) (formerly known as Premier Sports) has the rights to many of the biggest Euro 2024 qualifying matches, including Saturday's clash between Scotland and Cyprus in Glasgow. Live coverage starts at 1pm GMT ahead of a 2pm GMT kick-off.

Subscription to Viaplay costs £14.99 a month or you can save 20% with an annual subscription, which works out at just £11.99 a month.

Watch Scotland vs Cyprus live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, including Scotland vs Cyprus, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans down under.

You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

Scotland vs Cyprus live stream kick-off times

Global Scotland vs Cyprus kick-off times

UK: 2pm

2pm Central Europe: 3pm

3pm USA (EDT/PST): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 1am (Sunday)

1am (Sunday) New Zealand: 3am (Sunday)

Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures – matchday one

All times 7.45pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Thurs 23rd March 2023

Kazakhstan vs Slovenia

Slovakia vs Luxembourg

Italy vs England

Denmark vs Finland

Portugal vs Liechtenstein

San Marino vs Northern Ireland

North Macedonia vs Malta

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Iceland



Fri 24th March 2023

Bulgaria vs Montenegro - 5pm

Gibraltar vs Greece

Moldova vs Faroe Islands

Serbia vs Lithuania

Austria vs Azerbaijan

Sweden vs Belgium

Czech Republic vs Poland

France vs Netherlands

Sat 25th March 2023

Scotland vs Cyprus - 2pm

Belarus vs Switzerland - 5pm

Spain vs Norway

Croatia vs Wales

Andorra vs Romania