Scotland vs Australia rugby live stream and how to watch the 2024 Autumn Nations Series

Scotland play Australia in the hosts' final Test match of 2024 with pride and World Rugby rankings on the line. Kick off is at for 1.40pm GMT. Fans can watch the Autumn Nations Series live streams from anywhere with a VPN. Here's how to catch the Scotland vs Australia live streams from wherever you are in the world.

Scotland vs Australia live stream Date: Sunday 24th Nov 2024 Kick-off: 1.40pm 3.10pm GMT / 8.40am ET / 12.40am AEDT (Monday) Venue: Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh UK: Discovery Plus (£30.99/month) US: Peacock ($7.99/month) Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Scotland line up at Murrayfield after a mixed Autumn. Dominant 57-17 and 59-21 victories over Fiji and Portugal respectively, bridged a disappointing 15-32 loss to double World Champions South Africa.

Meanwhile Australia appear to be on the ascendancy once more thanks to a last-gasp 42-37 win over England and handsome 52-20 walloping of Wales.

In one change among the forwards from that defeat to the Springboks, Jamie Ritchie starts in the back row, while number eight Matt Fagerson will earn his 50th cap. Darcy Graham starts on the wing with Blair Kinghorn returning to full-back.

With Ireland to come next, the Wallabies are hunting a "grand slam" tour of the home nations for the first time since 1984.

After cutting England to ribbons a fortnight ago, blockbuster centre Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii starts at outside centre while former Leicester Tigers winger Harry Potter will make his debut and captain Harry Wilson is restored to the back row.

Every Autumn Series match including Scotland vs Australia is live on TNT Sports in the UK and can be streamed via Discovery Plus. If staying up late Down Under you can catch the match live on Stan Sport. And rugby fans up early in the US can tune into all the action on Peacock TV.

How to watch Scotland vs Australia live in the UK

TNT Sports has the rights to show the Autumn Nations Series 2024 in its entirety.

You can subscribe to TNT Sports to your Sky package for £25 a month or your BT broadband package for £20 a month (it's a rolling one-month contract).

Finally, you can stream TNT Sports live on the DiscoveryPlus.com website. Premium (inc. TNT Sports) costs £30.99 a month.

The Scotland vs Australia build-up starts at 12.30pm GMT on TNT Sports 1 ahead of kick-off at 1.40pm.

Watch Scotland vs Australia live in the USA

Peacock TV has bagged the rights to show every Autumn Nations rugby game this November, including Saturday's Scotland vs Australia live stream.

Kick off time is at 8:40 a.m. ET / 5:40 a.m. PT.

Rugger fans in the States can sign up to Peacock TV from $7.99 a month, with tons of TV and sport thrown in for a relatively affordable sum – including a hatful of Premier League matches.

The American streaming service is blocked in the UK – but Americans visiting Blighty can use a VPN – NordVPN is the most affordable, reliable option right now – to access Peacock from abroad.

Scotland vs Australia live stream in Australia

Stan Sport has the rights to the Autumn Nations 2024 rugger in Australia. You'll need a Stan subscription plus the Stan Sport add on to watch Scotland vs Australia. Total cost? AU$25 per month, which is not too shabby.

Don't forget to use a VPN to watch Stan Sport when travelling outside of Australia.

How to watch Scotland vs Australia from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription? You can still watch Scotland vs Australia live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

Nord VPN deal: Grab up to 70% off

NordVPN, which you may have seen advertised on TV, radio or internet, is one of the safest and speediest VPNs when it comes to streaming and unblocking streaming services. Prices are affordable, too, which is a real bonus for sports fans. Especially if you snag this tasty discounted deal.

Not used a VPN before? It's all quite straightforward:

1. Sign up NordVPN using the deal above to get the discount.

2. Install the NordVPN app on your device.

3. Hit 'connect' and then select your virtual location – whether it's the UK, US, Australia or more far-flung location.

4. Head to your usual streaming service and voila, the service will think that you're back at home. This tricks works with BBC iPlayer as well, FYI if you're a Brit abroad.

5. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. So you can always sign up, give it a go, and then cancel.

Autumn Nations Series 2024 – fixture list & TV times

All times GMT

Friday 22nd November 2024

8.10pm - France vs Argentina

Saturday 23rd November 2024

3.10pm - Ireland vs Fiji

5.40pm - Wales vs South Africa

8.10pm - Italy vs New Zealand

Sunday 24th November 2024

1.40pm - Scotland vs Australia

4.10pm - England vs Japan