How to watch a Preakness Stakes live stream 2023

The 2023 Preakness Stakes – the Triple crown race known as the "The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans" – gets underway on Saturday 20th May. Make sure you know how to watch a Preakness Stakes live stream now from where you are, and get all the details on the free streams, start time, tips, runners and odds below.

Time: 11.47pm BST / 6.47pm ET

11.47pm BST / 6.47pm ET US: Preakness Stakes live stream on Peacock ($4.99/month)

UK: Watch live on Sky Sports

Watch live on Sky Sports Watch from anywhere with our top-rated VPN

Preakness Stakes 2023 preview, odds and tips

Five years after the last successful bid for the Triple Crown, all eyes are on Mage at the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Known in some circles as the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans (and not just because of the queues for the bar), the Preakness Stakes is one of the biggest meetings of the year, and one that's steeped in tradition.

Mage was the surprise winner of the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, and will be ridden by two-time Preakness-winning jockey Javier Castellano on Saturday. The Gustavo Delgado-trained three-year-old has a tendency to start slow and come through the field at the last, so there's bound to be more than a few hearts in mouths at the off.

First Mission is being talked up as the potential main challenger at the 2023 Preakness Stakes, though National Treasure, trained by the always-controversial Bob Baffert should be right up there too. With seven victories to his name, Baffert is this event's joint most-successful trainer, though jockey John Velazquez hasn't been so fortunate, finishing runner-up three times.

Blazing Sevens is another contender to keep an eye on, despite so-so recent form. Trainer Chad Brown was victorious with Midnight Bourbon a year ago, and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. is one of the very best in the game.

Whose colors will be draped over the weather vane at the end of the 1-and-3/16-mile dash down Pimlico's famous dirt track? The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 7.01pm ET, and we've listed the runners and odds below. But first, here's how to watch a Preakness Stakes live stream from anywhere...

USA: 2023 Preakness Stakes live stream

In the US, coverage of the 2023 Preakness Stakes will air on Saturday, 20th May, from 1pm-4.30pm ET on CNBC, and from 4.30pm-7.30pm ET on NBC. Coverage is also available to live stream on Peacock.

A subscription to Peacock costs just $4.99 a month, so it's a very cheap way to watch the Preakness Stakes live online (Peacock has a free tier but you can't use it to watch the race).

Peacock is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber travelling abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

You can stream NBC live on Sling TV, one of our favourite cable replacement services. It typically costs $40 a month but right now, you can get half off your first month. Sign up now for $20. You can cancel anytime, and there's a ton of premium channel included. Fubo TV is another option. It's pricier – $75 a month – but it includes NBC and CNBC and new users get a FREE 7-day trial.

How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes from abroad using a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular Preakness Stakes live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for big sporting events such as the Preakness Stakes. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Preakness Stakes 2023

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Preakness Stakes, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock.

3. Then head over to Peacock on your browser or device and enjoy the cheap Preakness Stakes live stream!

Watch the Preakness Stakes live stream in the UK

British horse racing fans should tune into Sky Sports Racing for the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Sky Subscribers can watch on the move using the Sky Go app for laptops, phones, desktops and consoles.

Don't have Sky? Here are today's best Sky deals. You can also use a Now Sky Sports pass, which provides instant online access to all 11 Sky Sports channels.

Don't forget: US nationals roaming abroad can use a VPN to watch the race via their Peacock subscriptions instead.

Preakness Stakes runners and odds

What are 2023 Preakness Stakes runners and odds? National Treasure 4/1 Chase the Chaos 50/1 Mage 8/5 CoffeewithChris 20/1 Red Route One 10/1 Perform 15/1 Blazing Sevens 6/1 First Mission 5/2